Riot will resolve TFT Set 6.5 bugs prior to Neon Nights Regionals this weekend

Bug fixes will affect the gameplay at tournaments that decide who advances to Worlds.

The discovery of a major Socialite Teamfight Tactics Set 6.5 trait bug in conjunction with other issues will result in a micro-patch tomorrow, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer.

The Set 6.5 Neon Nights Regional Finals, the final tournament of a set that determines who will represent their region at the TFT World Championship, are scheduled to take place this weekend within multiple regional shards. Less than a day ago, according to Mortdog, the balance team discovered a major bug within the Socialite trait, providing more damage than intended. A resolution to the Socialite bug and four others will take place on March 23 via a 12.5 hotfix patch.

Here are the TFT Set 6.5 hotfix patch notes for 12.5:

An issue causing True Justice, an Enforcer trait Hextech Augment, to benefit from extra damage amplification (Giant Slayer) will get fixed.

Draven will no longer keep his VIP bonuses upon the Debonair trait getting deactivated.

Irelia will no longer get locked out of generating mana upon getting hit with crowd control effects during her abilities recast animation. This is a buff to Irelia.

Corki’s ability will no longer stop upon his target dying during his cast animation.

Socialite breakpoints two, three, and five will no longer grant more damage amplification than intended.

The Patch 12.5 hotfix will go live around 48 hours prior to the start of the EMEA and North American Regional Finals. A fix applied to Irelia is a buff and the resolution applied to True Justice will provide a fairer tournament environment. The changes will “have an impact on the tournament,” according to Mortdog. But the TFT team feels that changes are necessary to prevent any of the players from losing to a bug at a major tournament that decides who advances to Worlds.

Both the NA and EMEA Regional Finals will take place from March 25 to 27, showcasing the best players within each regional shard seeking an invite to the Gizmos and Gadgets: Neon Nights World Championship.