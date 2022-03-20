Everything to know about the TFT 6.5 EMEA Regional Finals

A total of 32 of the best Teamfight Tactics EMEA shard players will battle it out during the Gizmos & Gadgets Set 6.5 Finals for four invites to the TFT World Championship.
Competitive TFT players within the EMEA shard received an upgraded roadmap for Set Six and 6.5, providing four possible ways to earn an invite to the finals and potentially compete at Worlds. Scheduled to take place from March 27 to 28, the EMEA TFT 6.5 Finals will showcase 32 players competing for a slice of the £20,000 prize pool and four invites to the TFT Gizmos & Gadgets: Neon Nights World Championship.
Who’s competing at the TFT EMEA Finals?
Players qualified for the TFT EMEA Finals through winning a Golden Spatula Cup, qualifier points from competing at Golden Spatula Cups, ladder snapshots, and winning the Superbrawl tournament.
Golden Spatula Cup winners
These players earned a title at a Golden Spatula Cup within TFT Set Six and 6.5 earned an invite to the EMEA Finals.
- Mamène: Team MCES from France, Golden Spatula Cup 1 winner.
- Xperion: Team Project Conquerors from France, Golden Spatula Cup 2 winner.
- Zbrojson: Team AGO from Poland, Golden Spatula Cup 3 winner.
Golden Spatula Cup qualifier points
Each time a player competed at a Golden Spatula Cup, they earned qualifier points based on how they placed at each tournament. The 15 players earning the most qualifier points secured an invite to the TFT EMEA Finals.
- Aki from Poland
- Team EAGIS Pas de Bol from France
- Team Lille Esport Bränk from France
- Team Solary Voltariux from France
- Team Lille Esport Aware from France
- Brubba from Sweden
- Team KiraCorp Briks from Tunisia
- Deis1k from Russia
- Fadder from Finland
- Rykomastery from Italy
- Team AEGIS Un33d from France
- ImSoFresh from Belgium
- Team Liquid AKAWonder from Spain
- Les Collègues from France
- Shircane from Poland
TFT EMEA ladder snapshots
Players dominating the TFT Ranked ladder earned invites to the EMEA Finals based on ladder snapshots for Set Six and 6.5. A total of seven players earned invites via Gizmos & Gadgets Set Six and five got their ticket from Set 6.5 Neon Nights.
Set Six
- Team AGO Lelouch from Poland
- Team Karmine Corp Double61 from France
- Al3xem from Sweden
- Team Nantes Esport Qetzer from France
- Szati from Hungary
- Ging from Turkey
- xCrescent from Russia
Set 6.5
- SwellerTiger from Italy
- Team Karmine Corp CanbizZ from France
- Thrae from teh Czech Republic
- Rubic from Turkey
- Penka77 from Russia
Superbrawl
For the first time in TFT history via the EMEA shard, the Superbrawl tournament included teams of two hailing from nine different regions. The first-place team, Faeli from the Czech Republic and Stylet from Hungary, earned an invite to the EMEA Finals.
What is the format for TFT EMEA Finals?
Competition at the TFT EMEA Finals will take place over the course of two days. Each day will showcase six games with lobbies getting reseeded every two games. Only the top 16 from day one will advance to the second day, based on points earned from each of the six games played.
Points are awarded each game for placements eighth to first.
- First: Eight points
- Second: Seven points
- Third: Six points
- Fourth: Five points
- Fifth: Four points
- Sixth: Three points
- Seventh: Two points
- Eighth: One point
The second and final day will feature 16 players split into two lobbies. Six games will get played with lobbies getting reseeded every two games. The top four players over the course of six games earn an invite to represent the EMEA shard at the TFT Gizmos & Gadgets: Neon Nights World Championship.
What is the prize pool breakdown for the TFT EMEA Finals?
All players competing at the TFT EMEA Finals will earn a slice of the total £20,000 prize pool.
- First: £3,500
- Second: £2,500
- Third: £2,000
- Fourth: £1,800
- Fifth: £1,500
- Sixth: £1,250
- Seventh: £1,000
- Eighth: £850
- Nine to 16th: £400
- 17th to 24th: £200
- 25th to 32nd: £100
How to watch the TFT EMEA Finals
Neither Riot nor Rising Legends have officially announced start times for the TFT EMEA Finals at the time of writing. We will update this piece when the information becomes available.
From what we know so far, Rising Legends will have a broadcast on the official TFT Twitch channel. Casters will include Impetuouspanda, Wita, Meeix, Nibiria, and Counterfeit. Rising Legends also promotes content creators hosting in their own languages, and those streams will get updated when they become available.