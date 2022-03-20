Everything to know about the TFT 6.5 EMEA Regional Finals

A total of 32 of the best Teamfight Tactics EMEA shard players will battle it out during the Gizmos & Gadgets Set 6.5 Finals for four invites to the TFT World Championship.

Competitive TFT players within the EMEA shard received an upgraded roadmap for Set Six and 6.5, providing four possible ways to earn an invite to the finals and potentially compete at Worlds. Scheduled to take place from March 27 to 28, the EMEA TFT 6.5 Finals will showcase 32 players competing for a slice of the £20,000 prize pool and four invites to the TFT Gizmos & Gadgets: Neon Nights World Championship.

Who’s competing at the TFT EMEA Finals?

Players qualified for the TFT EMEA Finals through winning a Golden Spatula Cup, qualifier points from competing at Golden Spatula Cups, ladder snapshots, and winning the Superbrawl tournament.

Golden Spatula Cup winners

These players earned a title at a Golden Spatula Cup within TFT Set Six and 6.5 earned an invite to the EMEA Finals.

Mamène : Team MCES from France, Golden Spatula Cup 1 winner.

: Team MCES from France, Golden Spatula Cup 1 winner. Xperion : Team Project Conquerors from France, Golden Spatula Cup 2 winner.

: Team Project Conquerors from France, Golden Spatula Cup 2 winner. Zbrojson: Team AGO from Poland, Golden Spatula Cup 3 winner.

Golden Spatula Cup qualifier points

Each time a player competed at a Golden Spatula Cup, they earned qualifier points based on how they placed at each tournament. The 15 players earning the most qualifier points secured an invite to the TFT EMEA Finals.

Aki from Poland

Team EAGIS Pas de Bol from France

Team Lille Esport Bränk from France

Team Solary Voltariux from France

Team Lille Esport Aware from France

Brubba from Sweden

Team KiraCorp Briks from Tunisia

Deis1k from Russia

Fadder from Finland

Rykomastery from Italy

Team AEGIS Un33d from France

ImSoFresh from Belgium

Team Liquid AKAWonder from Spain

Les Collègues from France

Shircane from Poland

TFT EMEA ladder snapshots

Players dominating the TFT Ranked ladder earned invites to the EMEA Finals based on ladder snapshots for Set Six and 6.5. A total of seven players earned invites via Gizmos & Gadgets Set Six and five got their ticket from Set 6.5 Neon Nights.

Set Six

Team AGO Lelouch from Poland

Team Karmine Corp Double61 from France

Al3xem from Sweden

Team Nantes Esport Qetzer from France

Szati from Hungary

Ging from Turkey

xCrescent from Russia

Set 6.5

SwellerTiger from Italy

Team Karmine Corp CanbizZ from France

Thrae from teh Czech Republic

Rubic from Turkey

Penka77 from Russia

Superbrawl

For the first time in TFT history via the EMEA shard, the Superbrawl tournament included teams of two hailing from nine different regions. The first-place team, Faeli from the Czech Republic and Stylet from Hungary, earned an invite to the EMEA Finals.

What is the format for TFT EMEA Finals?

Competition at the TFT EMEA Finals will take place over the course of two days. Each day will showcase six games with lobbies getting reseeded every two games. Only the top 16 from day one will advance to the second day, based on points earned from each of the six games played.

Points are awarded each game for placements eighth to first.

First : Eight points

: Eight points Second : Seven points

: Seven points Third : Six points

: Six points Fourth : Five points

: Five points Fifth : Four points

: Four points Sixth : Three points

: Three points Seventh : Two points

: Two points Eighth: One point

The second and final day will feature 16 players split into two lobbies. Six games will get played with lobbies getting reseeded every two games. The top four players over the course of six games earn an invite to represent the EMEA shard at the TFT Gizmos & Gadgets: Neon Nights World Championship.

What is the prize pool breakdown for the TFT EMEA Finals?

All players competing at the TFT EMEA Finals will earn a slice of the total £20,000 prize pool.

First : £3,500

: £3,500 Second : £2,500

: £2,500 Third : £2,000

: £2,000 Fourth : £1,800

: £1,800 Fifth : £1,500

: £1,500 Sixth : £1,250

: £1,250 Seventh : £1,000

: £1,000 Eighth : £850

: £850 Nine to 16 th: £400

th: £400 17th to 24th : £200

: £200 25th to 32nd: £100

How to watch the TFT EMEA Finals

Neither Riot nor Rising Legends have officially announced start times for the TFT EMEA Finals at the time of writing. We will update this piece when the information becomes available.

From what we know so far, Rising Legends will have a broadcast on the official TFT Twitch channel. Casters will include Impetuouspanda, Wita, Meeix, Nibiria, and Counterfeit. Rising Legends also promotes content creators hosting in their own languages, and those streams will get updated when they become available.