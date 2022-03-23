Riot releases TFT Set 6.5 Worlds dates, introduces last chance qualifier event, and increases slots

Riot Games has shared some crucial details about the upcoming Teamfight Tactics World Championship, including the official dates for the event, announcing a qualifier for Western regions taking place after the Regional Finals, and an increase in the number of slots at Worlds.

With the TFT Set 6.5 Regional Finals taking place this weekend for North America and Europe, Riot has finally revealed the dates for the Gizmos and Gadgets: Neon Nights World Championship, which will take place from April 29 to May 1. The number of slots at Worlds has been increased from other previous TFT World Championships and Riot has included a qualifier tournament for the Western regions at the last minute that will offer players two invites.

The previous TFT World Championships had a total of 20 competitors. That number has been increased for Set Six/6.5, offering more players a chance across all regions.

EMEA: Five

CN: Five

NA: Four

KR: Four

BR: Three

LATAM: Three

JP: Two

OCE: Two

Four additional slots were also added for a final last chance qualifier for the Asian and Western regions. No dates for these qualifiers have been revealed by Riot at time of writing. Each is a one-day tournament and the Western qualifier will include players from the EMEA, NA, LATAM, and BR regions.

A total of 32 of the best TFT players from around the globe will compete for the Gizmos and Gadgets World Championship title, along with a total prize pool of $280,000. No broadcast information has been released by Riot yet.