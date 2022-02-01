How TFT Set 6 Hextech Augments work: Full list and updates

Over 140 Hextech Augments exist in TFT Set Six and Set 6.5.

Every Teamfight Tactics set showcases a feature mechanic—and Set Six Gizmos and Gadgets/Set 6.5 Neon Nights is no different. The set brings a new mechanic called Hextech Augments to the fray.

Over 140 possible TFT Set Six Hextech Augments can show up in an Armory, with over 80 more getting added in Set 6.5 Neon Nights. Each player receives options that are equal in power and come from the same tier but are different from each other. A total of three tiers of Hextech Augments exist in Set Six: Silver, Gold, and Prismatic.

Some options have multiple versions across tiers, while others are unique. Hextech Augments mean to shift the focus off of TFT items, opening the door for flexible gameplay while also possibly doubling down on early-game decisions.

Options are offered to players a total of three times throughout a game via a Hextech Augment Armory. These Armories will appear at Stages 1-3, 3-5, and 5-1. Hyper Roll Hextech Augments will appear at Stages 3-1, 5-2, and 7-2.

Here’s a table of how often silver, gold, and prismatic options will appear:

Percentage First Hextech Armory Second Hextech Armory Third Hextech Armory 30 percent Silver Silver Gold Nine percent Silver Silver Prismatic 15 percent Silver Silver Gold 10 percent Gold Silver Gold Four percent Gold Gold Prismatic Four percent Gold Silver Prismatic Two percent Prismatic Silver Gold One percent Prismatic Prismatic Prismatic Four percent Silver Prismatic Silver Two percent Prismatic Gold Gold 10 percent Gold Silver Silver Four percent Silver Gold Prismatic Four percent Gold Gold Gold One percent Prismatic Silver Prismatic

Players can see what Hextech Augments opponents have received, along with their own, via stationary Hextechs on the board. Right-clicking on the symbols above each Hextech will reveal the Hextech Augments. Prior to the Nov. 3 Set Six launch, Augments Scoped Weapons and Tinker were removed from the list of possible Hextech Augments.

Following Patch 11.24, Innovator Heart was no longer offered as a first Hextech Augment choice, and Innovator Soul was removed as a third Augment option. Silver-tier effects that granted an emblem were renamed to Crests, with a number of them also granting a champion from that trait. And some Prismatic-tier Soul effects were changed to Crown.

Update: A full list of every TFT Set 6.5 Hextech Augment via all three tiers can be found after the Gizmos and & Gadgets list.

From being able to level up to 10 to free Shop refreshes each round, here’s every possible TFT Set Six Hextech Augment and its effect, divided up into the three possible tiers.

Set Six Silver-tier TFT Hextech Augments

Calculated Loss : After losing your combat, gain two gold and a free Shop refresh.

: After losing your combat, gain two gold and a free Shop refresh. Dominance : After winning your combat, gain one bonus gold for every two surviving units.

: After winning your combat, gain one bonus gold for every two surviving units. Hyper Roll : If you have less than 10 gold at the end of a round, gain three gold.

: If you have less than 10 gold at the end of a round, gain three gold. Item Grab Bag One : Gain one random completed item.

: Gain one random completed item. Phony Frontline : Gain two Target Dummies with health of 500.

: Gain two Target Dummies with health of 500. Pandora’s Items : Gain a random component. At the start of each turn, items on your bench are randomized. This does not include Force of Nature, Spatula, and consumables.

: Gain a random component. At the start of each turn, items on your bench are randomized. This does not include Force of Nature, Spatula, and consumables. Ascension : After 15 seconds of combat, your units deal 50 percent more damage.

: After 15 seconds of combat, your units deal 50 percent more damage. Built Different One : Your units with no traits active gain 300 Health and 50 percent attack speed.

: Your units with no traits active gain 300 Health and 50 percent attack speed. Celestial Blessing One : Your units heal for 12 percent of the damage dealt by attacks and abilities. Excess healing is converted to a shield with up to 300 health.

: Your units heal for 12 percent of the damage dealt by attacks and abilities. Excess healing is converted to a shield with up to 300 health. Knife’s Edge One : Your units that start combat in the front two rows gain 25 attack damage.

: Your units that start combat in the front two rows gain 25 attack damage. Cybernetic Implants One : Your units equipped with an item gain 150 health and 10 attack damage.

: Your units equipped with an item gain 150 health and 10 attack damage. Exiles One : Your units that start combat with no adajacent allies gain a 35 percent maximum health shield for eight seconds.

: Your units that start combat with no adajacent allies gain a 35 percent maximum health shield for eight seconds. Featherweights One : Your one and two-cost units gain 30 percent movement and attack speed.

: Your one and two-cost units gain 30 percent movement and attack speed. First Aid Kit : All healing and shielding received by your units is increased by 35 percent.

: All healing and shielding received by your units is increased by 35 percent. Makeshift Armor One : Your units with no items gain 35 armor and magic resistance.

: Your units with no items gain 35 armor and magic resistance. Stand United One : Your units gain two attack damage and ability power per trait active across your team.

: Your units gain two attack damage and ability power per trait active across your team. Thrill of the Hunt One : Your units heal 300 health on kill.

: Your units heal 300 health on kill. Underdogs : Whenever your team has fewer units alive than your opponent, your units regenerate 12 percent of their missing health every second up to a cap of 200.

: Whenever your team has fewer units alive than your opponent, your units regenerate 12 percent of their missing health every second up to a cap of 200. Stand Behind Me : At the start of combat, Bodyguard units grant 125 percent of their armor bonus to non-Bodyguard allies directly behind them. This effect does not stack.

: At the start of combat, Bodyguard units grant 125 percent of their armor bonus to non-Bodyguard allies directly behind them. This effect does not stack. Weakspot : Your units’ attacks ignore 20 percent of the target’s armor and reduce healing received by 50 percent for five seconds.

: Your units’ attacks ignore 20 percent of the target’s armor and reduce healing received by 50 percent for five seconds. Runic Shield One : Arcanist units start combat with a shield equal to 300 percent of their ability power.

: Arcanist units start combat with a shield equal to 300 percent of their ability power. En Garde : The first time an enemy is attacked by a Challenger unit, they are disarmed for a total fo four seconds.

: The first time an enemy is attacked by a Challenger unit, they are disarmed for a total fo four seconds. Pirates : Mercenary units have a 50 percent chance to drop one gold when they kill an enemy.

: Mercenary units have a 50 percent chance to drop one gold when they kill an enemy. Self-Repair : When the Innovation unit dies, it will become untargetable and repair itself if an Innovator unit is still alive with a revive time of six seconds.

: When the Innovation unit dies, it will become untargetable and repair itself if an Innovator unit is still alive with a revive time of six seconds. Chemical Overload One : Chemtech unites explode on death, dealing 20 percent of their maximum health as magic damage to enemies within two Hexes.

: Chemtech unites explode on death, dealing 20 percent of their maximum health as magic damage to enemies within two Hexes. Academy Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Academic.

: Your team counts as having one additional Academic. Arcanist Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Arcanist and grants a Swain.

: Your team counts as having one additional Arcanist and grants a Swain. Assassin Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Assassin and gain a Talon.

: Your team counts as having one additional Assassin and gain a Talon. Cutthroat : Assassin units mana reave the first unit they attack, increasing their maximum mana by 65 percent until they cast.

: Assassin units mana reave the first unit they attack, increasing their maximum mana by 65 percent until they cast. Sniper’s Nest : Snipers gain eight percent damage per round when they’ve started combat in the same Hex. The maximum is 40 percent.

: Snipers gain eight percent damage per round when they’ve started combat in the same Hex. The maximum is 40 percent. Bodyguard Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Bodyguard and gain a Blitzcrank.

: Your team counts as having one additional Bodyguard and gain a Blitzcrank. Bruiser Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Bruiser and gain a Trundle.

: Your team counts as having one additional Bruiser and gain a Trundle. Challenger Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Challenger and gain a Quinn.

: Your team counts as having one additional Challenger and gain a Quinn. Chemtech Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Chemtech.

: Your team counts as having one additional Chemtech. Clockwork Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Clockwork and gain a Zilean.

: Your team counts as having one additional Clockwork and gain a Zilean. Enchanter Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Enchanter and gain a Taric.

: Your team counts as having one additional Enchanter and gain a Taric. Enforcer Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Enforcer and gain a Vi.

: Your team counts as having one additional Enforcer and gain a Vi. Imperial Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Imperial and gain a Swain.

: Your team counts as having one additional Imperial and gain a Swain. Innovator Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Innovator. This effect is never offered as a first Hextech Augment choice.

: Your team counts as having one additional Innovator. This effect is never offered as a first Hextech Augment choice. Mercenary Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Mercenary and gain one gold.

: Your team counts as having one additional Mercenary and gain one gold. Mutant Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Mutant and gain a Kog’Maw.

: Your team counts as having one additional Mutant and gain a Kog’Maw. Protector Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Protector and gain a Blitzcrank.

: Your team counts as having one additional Protector and gain a Blitzcrank. Scholar Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Scholar and gain a Zyra.

: Your team counts as having one additional Scholar and gain a Zyra. Scrap Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Scrap and gain a Blitzcrank.

: Your team counts as having one additional Scrap and gain a Blitzcrank. Sniper Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Sniper and gain a Tristana.

: Your team counts as having one additional Sniper and gain a Tristana. Socialite Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Socialite and gain one gold.

: Your team counts as having one additional Socialite and gain one gold. Syndicate Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Syndicate and gain a Zyra.

: Your team counts as having one additional Syndicate and gain a Zyra. Twinshot Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Twinshot and gain a Kog’Maw.

: Your team counts as having one additional Twinshot and gain a Kog’Maw. One For All : When your Syndicate unit dies, they grant your other Syndicate units 20 attack damage and ability power.

: When your Syndicate unit dies, they grant your other Syndicate units 20 attack damage and ability power. Duet : Summon one additional Socialite Spotlight, with a bonus granting 400 maximum health to spotlighted champions

: Summon one additional Socialite Spotlight, with a bonus granting 400 maximum health to spotlighted champions Unstable Evolution : Mutants randomly gain one of the following when they reach two-star: 600 health, 40 percent attack speed, 40 attack damage, or 40 ability power. These bonuses stack.

: Mutants randomly gain one of the following when they reach two-star: 600 health, 40 percent attack speed, 40 attack damage, or 40 ability power. These bonuses stack. So Small : Yordles gain 35 percent dodge chance.

: Yordles gain 35 percent dodge chance. Dual Rule : There are now two Tyrants.

: There are now two Tyrants. Payday : After winning your combat, gain one bonus gold for each surviving Syndicate unit.

: After winning your combat, gain one bonus gold for each surviving Syndicate unit. Ardent Censer : Allies healed or shielded by Enchanter units gain 50 percent bonus attack speed.

: Allies healed or shielded by Enchanter units gain 50 percent bonus attack speed. Lifelong Learning : Scholar units gain two ability power after each combat and an additional two ability power if they survive combat. Lifelong Learning is not offered during the third Augment choice option.

: Scholar units gain two ability power after each combat and an additional two ability power if they survive combat. Lifelong Learning is not offered during the third Augment choice option. Shrug It Off: Bruisers regenerate three percent of their maximum health each second.

Set Six Gold-tier TFT Hextech Augments

Rich Get Richer : Gain 10 gold. Your maximum interest is increased to seven.

: Gain 10 gold. Your maximum interest is increased to seven. All For One : When an ally dies, they grant the Tyrant (Imperial trait) 33 percent of their maximum health.

: When an ally dies, they grant the Tyrant (Imperial trait) 33 percent of their maximum health. Smoke Bomb : The first time champions with the Assassin trait drop below 60 percent health, they briefly enter stealth, becoming untargetable and shedding all negative effects, taking 80 percent damage reduction.

: The first time champions with the Assassin trait drop below 60 percent health, they briefly enter stealth, becoming untargetable and shedding all negative effects, taking 80 percent damage reduction. Instant Injection : Chemtech units now additionally trigger their bonuses at the start of combat.

: Chemtech units now additionally trigger their bonuses at the start of combat. Ancient Archives : Gain one Tome of Traits.

: Gain one Tome of Traits. Wise Spending : Gain two experience points when you refresh your Shop and it grants four gold upon selecting the Augment.

: Gain two experience points when you refresh your Shop and it grants four gold upon selecting the Augment. Clear Mind : If you have no units on your bench at the end of a round, gain three experience points.

: If you have no units on your bench at the end of a round, gain three experience points. High End Shopping : Champions appear in your Shop as if you were one level higher.

: Champions appear in your Shop as if you were one level higher. Trade Sector : Gain a free Shop refresh each round.

: Gain a free Shop refresh each round. Sunfire Board : At the start of combat, burn all enemies for 16 percent of their maximum HP over eight seconds and reduce healing received by 50 percent.

: At the start of combat, burn all enemies for 16 percent of their maximum HP over eight seconds and reduce healing received by 50 percent. Metabolic Accelerator : Your Tactician moves faster and heals two health at the start of each round.

: Your Tactician moves faster and heals two health at the start of each round. Salvage Bin : Gain a random completed item. Selling champions breaks apart their full items into components. This does not include Force of Nature.

: Gain a random completed item. Selling champions breaks apart their full items into components. This does not include Force of Nature. Knife’s Edge Two : Your units that start combat in the first two rows gain 40 attack damage.

: Your units that start combat in the first two rows gain 40 attack damage. Cybernetic Implants Two : Your units equipped with an item gain 250 health and 20 attack damage.

: Your units equipped with an item gain 250 health and 20 attack damage. Exiles Two : Your units that start combat with no adajacent allies gain a 50 percent maximum health shield for eight seconds.

: Your units that start combat with no adajacent allies gain a 50 percent maximum health shield for eight seconds. Featherweights Two : Your one and two-cost units gain 40 percent movement and attack speed.

: Your one and two-cost units gain 40 percent movement and attack speed. Built Different Two : Your units with no traits active gain 400 health and 60 percent attack speed.

: Your units with no traits active gain 400 health and 60 percent attack speed. Stand United Two : Your units gain three attack damage and ability power per trait active across your team.

: Your units gain three attack damage and ability power per trait active across your team. Titanic Force : Your units with more than 1400 maximum health gain attack damage equal to three percent of their maximum health.

: Your units with more than 1400 maximum health gain attack damage equal to three percent of their maximum health. Makeshift Armor Two : Your units with no items gain 55 armor and magic resistance.

: Your units with no items gain 55 armor and magic resistance. Celestial Blessing Two : Your units heal for 20 percent of the damage dealt by attacks and abilities. Excess healing is converted to a shield up to 450 health.

: Your units heal for 20 percent of the damage dealt by attacks and abilities. Excess healing is converted to a shield up to 450 health. Spell Blade : After casting their ability, Arcanists’ next attack deals bonus magic damage equal to 225 percent of their ability power.

: After casting their ability, Arcanists’ next attack deals bonus magic damage equal to 225 percent of their ability power. Thrill of the Hunt Two : Your units heal 600 health on kill.

: Your units heal 600 health on kill. Chemical Overload Two : Chemtech units explode on death, dealing 30 percent of their maximum health as magic damage to enemies within Two Hexes.

: Chemtech units explode on death, dealing 30 percent of their maximum health as magic damage to enemies within Two Hexes. Armor Plating : Colossus units become invulnerable for two seconds the first time their health drops to 60 percent and 30 percent.

: Colossus units become invulnerable for two seconds the first time their health drops to 60 percent and 30 percent. Gold Reserves : Mercenary units deal two percent more damage per one gold you have. This caps at a maximum of 60 percent, achieved at 30 gold.

: Mercenary units deal two percent more damage per one gold you have. This caps at a maximum of 60 percent, achieved at 30 gold. Runic Shield Two : Arcanist units start combat with a shield equal to 450 percent of their ability power.

: Arcanist units start combat with a shield equal to 450 percent of their ability power. Academy Crest : Gain an Academy Emblem and gain a Garen.

: Gain an Academy Emblem and gain a Garen. Arcanist Crest : Gain an Arcanist Emblem and a Swain.

: Gain an Arcanist Emblem and a Swain. Assassin Crest : Gain an Assassin Emblem and a Talon.

: Gain an Assassin Emblem and a Talon. Bodyguard Crest : Gain a Bodyguard Emblem and a Darius.

: Gain a Bodyguard Emblem and a Darius. Bruiser Crest : Gain a Bruiser Emblem and a Trundle.

: Gain a Bruiser Emblem and a Trundle. Challenger Crest : Gain a Challenger Emblem and a Quinn.

: Gain a Challenger Emblem and a Quinn. Chemtech Crest : Gain a Chemtech Emblem and a Warwick.

: Gain a Chemtech Emblem and a Warwick. Clockwork Crest : Gain a Clockwork Emblem and gain a Zilean.

: Gain a Clockwork Emblem and gain a Zilean. Imperial Crest : Gain an Imperial Emblem and gain a Swain.

: Gain an Imperial Emblem and gain a Swain. Mercenay Crest : Gain a Mercenary Emblem and three gold.

: Gain a Mercenary Emblem and three gold. Mutant Crest : Gain a Mutant Emblem and gain a Kassadin.

: Gain a Mutant Emblem and gain a Kassadin. Protector Crest : Gain a Protector Emblemand gain a Garen.

: Gain a Protector Emblemand gain a Garen. Scholar Crest : Gain a Scholar Emblem and gain a Heimerdinger.

: Gain a Scholar Emblem and gain a Heimerdinger. Scrap Crest : Gain a Scrap Emblem and gain an Blitzcrank.

: Gain a Scrap Emblem and gain an Blitzcrank. Sniper Crest : Gain a Sniper Emblem and gain a Tristana.

: Gain a Sniper Emblem and gain a Tristana. Syndicate Crest : Gain a Syndicate Emblem and gain a Zyra.

: Gain a Syndicate Emblem and gain a Zyra. Armor Plating : Colossus units become invulnerable for two seconds the first time their health drops to 60 percent and 30 percent.

: Colossus units become invulnerable for two seconds the first time their health drops to 60 percent and 30 percent. Sharpshooter : Twinshot units’ ranged attacks and abilities can bounce once, dealing 45 percent less damage.

: Twinshot units’ ranged attacks and abilities can bounce once, dealing 45 percent less damage. Junkyard : Every three combat rounds with the Scrap trait active, gain a random component.

: Every three combat rounds with the Scrap trait active, gain a random component. Share the Spotlight : Allies adjacent to a spotlight at the start of combat gain 100 percent of its bonuses.

: Allies adjacent to a spotlight at the start of combat gain 100 percent of its bonuses. Binary Airdrop : Your units equipped with two items temporarily gain a random completed item at the start of combat.

: Your units equipped with two items temporarily gain a random completed item at the start of combat. Broken Stopwatch : Five seconds into combat, all enemies and non-Clockwork units are frozen in time for a total of four seconds.

: Five seconds into combat, all enemies and non-Clockwork units are frozen in time for a total of four seconds. Portable Forge: Open an Armory and choose one of three unique Artifacts crafted by Ornn.

Set Six Prismatic-tier TFT Hextech Augments

Windfall : Gain gold based on the number of Augments you currently have. Zero eqauls 15 gold, one equals 25 gold, and two equals 35 gold.

: Gain gold based on the number of Augments you currently have. Zero eqauls 15 gold, one equals 25 gold, and two equals 35 gold. High Roller : Gain two Loaded Dice and four gold.

: Gain two Loaded Dice and four gold. Item Grab Bag Two : Gain two random completed items and one Reforger

: Gain two random completed items and one Reforger Band of Thieves : Gain two Thief’s Gloves.

: Gain two Thief’s Gloves. New Recruit : Gain plus-one team size.

: Gain plus-one team size. Golden Ticket : Each time your Shop is refreshed, you have a 40 percent chance to gain a free refresh.

: Each time your Shop is refreshed, you have a 40 percent chance to gain a free refresh. March of Progress : Gain five bonus experience points per round. You can no longer use gold to gain experience points.

: Gain five bonus experience points per round. You can no longer use gold to gain experience points. Level Up! : When you buy experience points, gain an additional three experience points. You can now reach level 10. This effect is not offered after choosing March of Progress.

: When you buy experience points, gain an additional three experience points. You can now reach level 10. This effect is not offered after choosing March of Progress. Exiles Three : Your units that start combat with no adajacent allies gain an 70 percent maximum health shield for eight seconds.

: Your units that start combat with no adajacent allies gain an 70 percent maximum health shield for eight seconds. Featherweights Three : Your one and two-cost units gain 60 percent movement and attack speed.

: Your one and two-cost units gain 60 percent movement and attack speed. Knife’s Edge Three : Your units that start combat in the first two rows gain 55 attack damage.

: Your units that start combat in the first two rows gain 55 attack damage. Cybernetic Implants Three : Your units equipped with an item gain 350 health and 30 attack damage

: Your units equipped with an item gain 350 health and 30 attack damage Built Different Three : Your units with no traits active gain 500 Health and 70 percent attack speed.

: Your units with no traits active gain 500 Health and 70 percent attack speed. Stand United Three : Your units gain five attack damage and ability power per trait active across your team.

: Your units gain five attack damage and ability power per trait active across your team. Makeshift Armor Three : Your units with no items gain 75 armor and magic resistance.

: Your units with no items gain 75 armor and magic resistance. Celestial Blessing Three : Your units heal for 25 percent of the damage dealt by attacks and abilities. Excess healing is converted to a shield up to 600 health.

: Your units heal for 25 percent of the damage dealt by attacks and abilities. Excess healing is converted to a shield up to 600 health. Cram Session : After casting their first Ability, Academic units restore 90 percent of their maximum mana.

: After casting their first Ability, Academic units restore 90 percent of their maximum mana. Chemical Overload Three : Chemtech units explode on death, dealing 40 percent of their maximum health as magic damage to enemies within two Hexes.

: Chemtech units explode on death, dealing 40 percent of their maximum health as magic damage to enemies within two Hexes. Runic Shield Three : Arcanist units start combat with a shield equal to 600 percent ability power.

: Arcanist units start combat with a shield equal to 600 percent ability power. Academy Crown : Gain two Academy Emblems.

: Gain two Academy Emblems. Arcanist Crown : Gain two Arcanist Emblems.

: Gain two Arcanist Emblems. Assassin Crest : Gain two Assassin Emblems.

: Gain two Assassin Emblems. Bodyguard Crest : Gain two Bodyguard Emblems.

: Gain two Bodyguard Emblems. Bruiser Crest : Gain two Bruiser Emblems.

: Gain two Bruiser Emblems. Challenger Crest : Gain two Challenger Emblems.

: Gain two Challenger Emblems. Chemtech Crest : Gain two Chemtech Emblems.

: Gain two Chemtech Emblems. Imperial Crest : Gain two Imperial Emblems.

: Gain two Imperial Emblems. Mutant Crest : Gain two Mutant Emblems.

: Gain two Mutant Emblems. Protector Crest : Gain two Protector Emblems.

: Gain two Protector Emblems. Sniper Crest : Gain two Sniper Emblems.

: Gain two Sniper Emblems. Syndicate Crest : Gain two Syndicate Emblems.

: Gain two Syndicate Emblems. Clockwork Soul : Your team counts as having two additional Clockwork and you gain eight gold.

: Your team counts as having two additional Clockwork and you gain eight gold. Enchanter Soul : Your team counts as having two additional Enchanter and you gain eight gold.

: Your team counts as having two additional Enchanter and you gain eight gold. Enforcer Soul : Your team counts as having two additional Enforcer and you gain eight gold.

: Your team counts as having two additional Enforcer and you gain eight gold. Innovator Soul : Your team counts as having two additional Innovator. This effect is never offered as a third Hextech Augment choice.

: Your team counts as having two additional Innovator. This effect is never offered as a third Hextech Augment choice. Mercenary Soul : Your team counts as having two additional Mercenary.

: Your team counts as having two additional Mercenary. Scholar Soul : Your team counts as having two additional Scholar and you gain eight gold.

: Your team counts as having two additional Scholar and you gain eight gold. Scrap Soul : Your team counts as having two additional Scrap and you gain eight gold.

: Your team counts as having two additional Scrap and you gain eight gold. Socialite Soul : Your team counts as having two additional Socialite.

: Your team counts as having two additional Socialite. Twinshot Soul : Your team counts as having two additional Twinshot.

: Your team counts as having two additional Twinshot. Woodland Charm: At the start of combat, your highest health champion creates a 1,600 health copy of themself. The clone does not include items from the champion that was copied.

New TFT 6.5 Hextech Augments

There are over 80 new Hextech Augments getting added in TFT Set 6.5 Neon Nights. Riot has not announced which, if any, Gizmos & Gadgets Augments are leaving with the Mid-Set update. All TFT Set 6.5 Neon Nights Hextech Augments listed in the multiple tiers section are found in Gold, Silver, and Prismatic tiers unless otherwise specified.

Hextech Augments in multiple tiers

Arcane Nullifier : Your unit’s abilities ignore 20/40/60 percent of the target’s magic. resistance and reduce healing received by 50 percent for eight seconds.

: Your unit’s abilities ignore 20/40/60 percent of the target’s magic. resistance and reduce healing received by 50 percent for eight seconds. Archangel’s Embrace : Upon casting their ability, your units gain ability power equal to 20/30/60 percent of their maximum mana.

: Upon casting their ability, your units gain ability power equal to 20/30/60 percent of their maximum mana. Backfoot : Your units that start combat in the back two rows gain 20/30/40 percent attack speed.

: Your units that start combat in the back two rows gain 20/30/40 percent attack speed. Battlemage : Your units that start combat in the front two rows gain 30/45//60 ability power.

: Your units that start combat in the front two rows gain 30/45//60 ability power. Blue Battery (Silver/Prismatic) : After casting their ability, your units restore 10/20 mana.

: After casting their ability, your units restore 10/20 mana. Cybernetic Shell : Your champions holding an item gain 150/250/350 health and 30/45/60 armor.

: Your champions holding an item gain 150/250/350 health and 30/45/60 armor. Cybernetic Uplink : Your champions holding an item gain 150/250/350 health and restore 2/3/4 mana per second.

: Your champions holding an item gain 150/250/350 health and restore 2/3/4 mana per second. Disintegrator : Your unit’s attacks deal bonus magic damage equal to 2/3/4 percent of the target’s maximum health.

: Your unit’s attacks deal bonus magic damage equal to 2/3/4 percent of the target’s maximum health. Double Trouble : If you have exactly two copies of a champion on your board, they both gain 30/45/60 attack damage, ability power, armor, and magic resistance. When you upgrade to a three-star, gain a two-star copy.

: If you have exactly two copies of a champion on your board, they both gain 30/45/60 attack damage, ability power, armor, and magic resistance. When you upgrade to a three-star, gain a two-star copy. Electocharge : When your units receive a critical strike, they deal 100/150/200 magic damage to nearby enemies.

: When your units receive a critical strike, they deal 100/150/200 magic damage to nearby enemies. Future Sight (Gold/Prismatic) : Know who you will fight next. Gain a Zephyr/Radiant Zephyr.

: Know who you will fight next. Gain a Zephyr/Radiant Zephyr. Golden Gifts (Gold/Prismatic) : Gain 1/2 loot Orbs

: Gain 1/2 loot Orbs Keepers (Silver/Gold) : At the start of combat, your units grant adjacent allies a 125/175 health shield for eight seconds.

: At the start of combat, your units grant adjacent allies a 125/175 health shield for eight seconds. Luden’s Echo : When your units cast and deal ability damage, the first target hit, and a nearby enemy take 150/225/300 bonus magic damage.

: When your units cast and deal ability damage, the first target hit, and a nearby enemy take 150/225/300 bonus magic damage. Mediation : Your units without items equipped restore 3/5/7 mana per second.

: Your units without items equipped restore 3/5/7 mana per second. Phalanx : Your units that start combat in the back two rows gain 25/35/50 armor and magic resistance.

: Your units that start combat in the back two rows gain 25/35/50 armor and magic resistance. Second Wind : After 10 seconds of combat, your units heal 50/75/100 percent of their missing health.

: After 10 seconds of combat, your units heal 50/75/100 percent of their missing health. Treasure Trove : Gain 1/2/3 Blue and 1/1/2 Gray loot Orbs.

: Gain 1/2/3 Blue and 1/1/2 Gray loot Orbs. Tri-Force : Your three-cost champions gain 233/333/433 health, 13/23/33 starting mana, and 23/33/43 percent attack speed.

: Your three-cost champions gain 233/333/433 health, 13/23/33 starting mana, and 23/33/43 percent attack speed. Weakspot (Gold/Prismatic): Your units’ attacks ignore 40/60 percent of the target’s armor and reduce healing received by 50 percent for five seconds.

Silver-tier only Set 6.5 Hextech Augments

Concussive Blows : Striker units that deal critical strike damage stun their target for 1.5 seconds. Each target can only be stunned once every five seconds. Gain a Rek’Sai.

: Striker units that deal critical strike damage stun their target for 1.5 seconds. Each target can only be stunned once every five seconds. Gain a Rek’Sai. Debonair Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Debonair. Gain a Talon.

: Your team counts as having one additional Debonair. Gain a Talon. Free Healthcare : All units benefit from the Chemtech trait as though they were Chemtech units. Gain a Warwick.

: All units benefit from the Chemtech trait as though they were Chemtech units. Gain a Warwick. Hexnova : The first time a Hextech champion drops below 60 percent health, they increase nearby enemies’ maximum mana by 50 percent until they cast. Gain a Nocturne.

: The first time a Hextech champion drops below 60 percent health, they increase nearby enemies’ maximum mana by 50 percent until they cast. Gain a Nocturne. Hextech Armory : All units benefit from the Hextech trait as though they were Hextech units. This does not affect the number of Hextech units. Gain a Sejauni.

: All units benefit from the Hextech trait as though they were Hextech units. This does not affect the number of Hextech units. Gain a Sejauni. Hextech Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Hextech. Gain a Sejauni.

: Your team counts as having one additional Hextech. Gain a Sejauni. Irresistible Charm : Debonair champions take 25 percent less damage. Gain a Leona.

: Debonair champions take 25 percent less damage. Gain a Leona. Overpower : After every two attacks, Striker units gain 75 percent critical strike chance on their next attack. Gain a Rek’Sai.

: After every two attacks, Striker units gain 75 percent critical strike chance on their next attack. Gain a Rek’Sai. Recombobulator : Champions on your board permanently transform into random champions that cost one more. Gain three Magnetic Removers.

: Champions on your board permanently transform into random champions that cost one more. Gain three Magnetic Removers. Stored Power : Your Hextech champions permanently gain one ability power each time they are hit by your Hexcore’s pulses. Gain a Swain.

: Your Hextech champions permanently gain one ability power each time they are hit by your Hexcore’s pulses. Gain a Swain. Striker Heart : Your team counts as having 1 additional Striker. Gain a Rek’Sai.

: Your team counts as having 1 additional Striker. Gain a Rek’Sai. Study the Blade : All units benefit from the Challenger trait as though they were Challenger. This does not affect the number of Challenger units. Gain a Quinn.

: All units benefit from the Challenger trait as though they were Challenger. This does not affect the number of Challenger units. Gain a Quinn. Swift Justice : Your Enforcers permanently gain two percent attack speed after each combat, and an additional two percent if they survived. Gain a Sejuani.

: Your Enforcers permanently gain two percent attack speed after each combat, and an additional two percent if they survived. Gain a Sejuani. Three’s Company: Gain three random three-cost champions.

Gold tier only Set 6.5 Hextech Augments

Component Grab Bag : Gain three random item components.

: Gain three random item components. Debonair Crest : Gain a Debonair emblem and gain a Syndra.

: Gain a Debonair emblem and gain a Syndra. Four Score : Gain three random four-cost champions.

: Gain three random four-cost champions. Hextech Crest : Gain a Hextech emblem and gain a Nocturne.

: Gain a Hextech emblem and gain a Nocturne. Jeweled Lotus : Magic and true damage from your units’ abilities can critically strike.

: Magic and true damage from your units’ abilities can critically strike. Striker Crest : Gain a Striker emblem and gain a Rek’Sai

: Gain a Striker emblem and gain a Rek’Sai Thieving Rascals : Free Yordle champions from the portal have a 35 percent chance to arrive holding an item component. Gain a Lulu.

: Free Yordle champions from the portal have a 35 percent chance to arrive holding an item component. Gain a Lulu. True Twos : Gain two random two-star two-cost champions.

: Gain two random two-star two-cost champions. Verdant Veil : Your units are immune to crowd control effects for the first 10 seconds of combat.

: Your units are immune to crowd control effects for the first 10 seconds of combat. Very VIP : When an ally perishes, they grant the Debonair VIP 40 percent of their maximum health for the rest of combat. Gain a Syndra.

: When an ally perishes, they grant the Debonair VIP 40 percent of their maximum health for the rest of combat. Gain a Syndra. Woodland Trinket: At the start of combat, your highest attack speed champion creates two 400 health copies of themself (excluding items).

Prismatic tier only Set 6.5 Hextech Augments

Debonair Crown : Gain two Debonair emblems.

: Gain two Debonair emblems. Hextech Crown : Gain two Hextech emblems.

: Gain two Hextech emblems. High Five : Gain three random five-cost champions.

: Gain three random five-cost champions. Radiant Relics : Open an Armory and choose one of four unique Radiant items.

: Open an Armory and choose one of four unique Radiant items. Striker Crown : Gain two Striker emblems.

: Gain two Striker emblems. The Golden Egg : Gain a massive golden egg that hatches in five turns.

: Gain a massive golden egg that hatches in five turns. Tiny Titans: Your Tactician heals 35 health, grows larger, and has 135 maximum health.

Hextech Augments are subject to balance changes. Should an adjustment fail, the TFT Set Six Hextech Augment will be removed from the list.

