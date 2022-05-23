How TFT Set 7 Draconic Augments work: Full list and updates

Over 100 new and returning Augments shape the Dragonlands meta in Set 7.

Augments return to Teamfight Tactics with improved balance and strategic gameplay options within Set Seven Dragonlands.

The return of Augments to TFT Set Seven highlights what these effects bring to design and gameplay. No longer known as Hextech, the Set Seven effects are now called Draconic Augments. And with the new name come a few changes worth noting.

Draconic Augments will appear at Stages 2-1, 3-2, and 4-2. Players have the option in TFT Set Seven to reroll Augment options for one gold, but only once per game. The Dragonslands set contains more Gold Augments, fewer multi-tier Augments, Augments that offer high risk/reward, and trait Augments that promote synergistic gameplay styles while also increasing flexibility.

A table showcasing percentages of how often specific Augment tiers will appear has not yet been revealed by Riot at the time of writing. This list of Draconic Augments will get updated with each balance patch and upon new information released by the TFT team.

Here’s every TFT Set Seven Draconic Augment with their abilities and effects, broken up by tier (Silver to Prismatic) and in alphabetical order.

Draconic Augments in multiple tiers

Axiom Arc (Silver/Gold) : When your units kill an enemy they gain 20/30 mana.

: When your units kill an enemy they gain 20/30 mana. Best Friends : Your units that start combat only adjacent to each other gain 15/25/35 attack speed and 15/25/35 armor.

: Your units that start combat only adjacent to each other gain 15/25/35 attack speed and 15/25/35 armor. Combat Training : Your Champions permanently gain 1/2/3 attack damage every time they kill an enemy unit. Champions start with 2/4/6 attack damage.

: Your Champions permanently gain 1/2/3 attack damage every time they kill an enemy unit. Champions start with 2/4/6 attack damage. Urf’s Grab Bag (Silver/Prismatic): Gain one Spatula and 1/3 random item component

Silver Draconic Augments

AFK : You cannot perform actions for the next three rounds. Afterward, gain 20 gold.

: You cannot perform actions for the next three rounds. Afterward, gain 20 gold. Band of Thieves : Gain one Thief’s Gloves

: Gain one Thief’s Gloves Big Friend : Your units that start combat next to a unit with over 2,000 health take 10 percent less damage for the rest of combat.

: Your units that start combat next to a unit with over 2,000 health take 10 percent less damage for the rest of combat. Late-game Specialist : Gain 40 gold when you reach level nine.

: Gain 40 gold when you reach level nine. Pandora’s Bench : Gain five gold. At the start of every turn, champions in your three rightmost bench slots transform into random champions of the same cost.

: Gain five gold. At the start of every turn, champions in your three rightmost bench slots transform into random champions of the same cost. Preparation: Units on your bench gain 10 attack damage and ability damage every round, up to 30.

Draconic Silver Heart Augments

Assassin Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Assassin. Gain a Kayn.

: Your team counts as having one additional Assassin. Gain a Kayn. Astral Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Astral. Gain a Nami.

: Your team counts as having one additional Astral. Gain a Nami. Bruiser Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Bruiser. Gain a Braum.

: Your team counts as having one additional Bruiser. Gain a Braum. Cannoneer Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Cannoneer. Gain a Tristana.

: Your team counts as having one additional Cannoneer. Gain a Tristana. Cavalier Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Cavalier. Gain a Lillia.

: Your team counts as having one additional Cavalier. Gain a Lillia. Dragonmancer Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Dragonmancer. Gain an Ashe.

: Your team counts as having one additional Dragonmancer. Gain an Ashe. Evoker Heart: Your team counts as having one additional Evoker. Gain a Lulu.

Your team counts as having one additional Evoker. Gain a Lulu. Guardian Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Guardian. Gain a Thresh.

: Your team counts as having one additional Guardian. Gain a Thresh. Guild Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Guild. Gain a Twitch.

: Your team counts as having one additional Guild. Gain a Twitch. Jade Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Jade. Gain a Gnar.

: Your team counts as having one additional Jade. Gain a Gnar. Mage Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Mage. Gain a Nami.

: Your team counts as having one additional Mage. Gain a Nami. Mirage Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Mirage. Gain a Yone.

: Your team counts as having one additional Mirage. Gain a Yone. Mystic Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Mystic: Gain a Nami.

: Your team counts as having one additional Mystic: Gain a Nami. Ragewing Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Ragewing. Gain a Shen.

: Your team counts as having one additional Ragewing. Gain a Shen. Revel Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Revel. Gain a Jinx.

: Your team counts as having one additional Revel. Gain a Jinx. Scalescorn Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Scalescorn. Gain a Braum.

: Your team counts as having one additional Scalescorn. Gain a Braum. Shimmerscale Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Shimmerscale. Gain a Kayn.

: Your team counts as having one additional Shimmerscale. Gain a Kayn. Swiftshot Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Swiftshot. Gain a Twitch.

: Your team counts as having one additional Swiftshot. Gain a Twitch. Tempest Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Tempest. Gain a Qiyana.

: Your team counts as having one additional Tempest. Gain a Qiyana. Warrior Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Warrior: Gain a Yone.

: Your team counts as having one additional Warrior: Gain a Yone. Whispers Heart: Your team counts as having one additional Whispers. Gain a Thresh.

Gold Draconic Augments

Beast’s Den : Units that start combat next to at least two Shapeshifter units gain 35 percent attack speed and movement speed. Shapeshifter units always gain this bonus. Gain a Gnar.

: Units that start combat next to at least two Shapeshifter units gain 35 percent attack speed and movement speed. Shapeshifter units always gain this bonus. Gain a Gnar. Better Together : Aura items that buff your team have their effects increased by 33 percent. Gain a Locket of the Iron Solari.

: Aura items that buff your team have their effects increased by 33 percent. Gain a Locket of the Iron Solari. Cluttered Mind : If your bench is full at the end of a round, gain five experience points.

: If your bench is full at the end of a round, gain five experience points. Cutthroat : Assassin units Mana-Reave the first unit they attack, increasing their maximum mana by 35 percent until they cast. Assassin units deal 20 percent more damage against Mana-Reave targets. Gain a Qiyana.

: Assassin units Mana-Reave the first unit they attack, increasing their maximum mana by 35 percent until they cast. Assassin units deal 20 percent more damage against Mana-Reave targets. Gain a Qiyana. Devastating Charge : Cavalier unit’s first attack after charging deals 90 magic damage, increased by one percent for each armor and magic resistance they have. Gain a Lillia.

: Cavalier unit’s first attack after charging deals 90 magic damage, increased by one percent for each armor and magic resistance they have. Gain a Lillia. Dragon Alliance : The dragon trait remains active regardless of how many dragons you have. Dragons gain 30 armor and magic resistance. Gain a random tier-four dragon.

: The dragon trait remains active regardless of how many dragons you have. Dragons gain 30 armor and magic resistance. Gain a random tier-four dragon. Dragon Horde : The Dragon trait remains active regardless of how many dragons you have. Dragons gain 15 attack damage and ability power. Gain a random tier-four dragon.

: The Dragon trait remains active regardless of how many dragons you have. Dragons gain 15 attack damage and ability power. Gain a random tier-four dragon. Essence Theft : Evoker units when they attack gain five mana from their targets. Gain a Lulu.

: Evoker units when they attack gain five mana from their targets. Gain a Lulu. Eternal Protection : When one of your Jade champions would die, the nearest Jade statue protects them, losing 70 percent of its maximum health and transferring 200 percent of that amount to the champion. Gain an Ashe.

: When one of your Jade champions would die, the nearest Jade statue protects them, losing 70 percent of its maximum health and transferring 200 percent of that amount to the champion. Gain an Ashe. Eye of the Storm : At the start of combat, the unit in the center of the board gains 50 ability power, increased to 150 after Tempest lightning strikes. Gain a Qiyana.

: At the start of combat, the unit in the center of the board gains 50 ability power, increased to 150 after Tempest lightning strikes. Gain a Qiyana. Gadget Expert: Direct damage items deal 40 percent more damage as True damage. Gain a Stattik Shiv.

Direct damage items deal 40 percent more damage as True damage. Gain a Stattik Shiv. Gear Upgrades : Guild champions holding an item gain 25 armor and another 200 percent of their Guild bonus. Gain a Twitch.

: Guild champions holding an item gain 25 armor and another 200 percent of their Guild bonus. Gain a Twitch. Hallucinate : MIrage champions take 90 percent less damage for the first five seconds of combat. Gain a Yone.

: MIrage champions take 90 percent less damage for the first five seconds of combat. Gain a Yone. Heroic Presence : Guardian units taunt all enemies every two seconds. Enemies that attack a Guardian unit’s shield take magic damage equal to eight percent of the shielded unit’s maximum health (up to once per second). Gain a Thresh.

: Guardian units taunt all enemies every two seconds. Enemies that attack a Guardian unit’s shield take magic damage equal to eight percent of the shielded unit’s maximum health (up to once per second). Gain a Thresh. Hot Shot : Cannoneer cannon shots burn their targets, dealing eight percent of the target’s maximum health as True damage over four seconds, and reducing healing by 50 percent for the duration of the burn. Gain a Tristana.

: Cannoneer cannon shots burn their targets, dealing eight percent of the target’s maximum health as True damage over four seconds, and reducing healing by 50 percent for the duration of the burn. Gain a Tristana. Inspire : When the Dragonmancer hero gets a takedown, champions that share a trait with the Dragonmancer hero gain 50 percent attack speed for three seconds. Gain an Ashe.

: When the Dragonmancer hero gets a takedown, champions that share a trait with the Dragonmancer hero gain 50 percent attack speed for three seconds. Gain an Ashe. Intercosmic Gifts : Astral orbs have a 50 percent chance to spawn a smaller orb that contains bonus loot. Gain a Nami.

: Astral orbs have a 50 percent chance to spawn a smaller orb that contains bonus loot. Gain a Nami. Last Stand : The first time you would die, stabilize at one health instead. After this effect triggers, your units gain 200 health, 20 armor, 20 magic resistance, and 20 percent omnivamp (healing equal to a percentage of physical, magic, and True damage).

: The first time you would die, stabilize at one health instead. After this effect triggers, your units gain 200 health, 20 armor, 20 magic resistance, and 20 percent omnivamp (healing equal to a percentage of physical, magic, and True damage). Loot Master : Gain a random component every four combat rounds when you have at least two Guild active. Gain a Twitch.

: Gain a random component every four combat rounds when you have at least two Guild active. Gain a Twitch. Mage Conference : While the Mage trait is active, a random Mage unit portals onto your bench after combat with a player. Gain a Lillia.

: While the Mage trait is active, a random Mage unit portals onto your bench after combat with a player. Gain a Lillia. Nomads : Scalescorn units gain 10 percent damage every time they start combat in a new Hex, up to 30 percent. Gain a Lulu.

: Scalescorn units gain 10 percent damage every time they start combat in a new Hex, up to 30 percent. Gain a Lulu. Party Favors : Gain one gold for every six firecrackers launched by Revel champions each combat. Additionally, gain a special prize the first time 100 total firecrackers are launched. Gain a Jinx.

: Gain one gold for every six firecrackers launched by Revel champions each combat. Additionally, gain a special prize the first time 100 total firecrackers are launched. Gain a Jinx. Party Time! : After a Revel unit scores a takedown, they gain 60 percent attack speed for three seconds. Gain a Jinx.

: After a Revel unit scores a takedown, they gain 60 percent attack speed for three seconds. Gain a Jinx. Penitence : Enemies are disarmed for 2.5 seconds the first time they attack a Jade statue or are damaged by a Jade statue’s explosion. Gain a Gnar.

: Enemies are disarmed for 2.5 seconds the first time they attack a Jade statue or are damaged by a Jade statue’s explosion. Gain a Gnar. Personal Training : At the end of combat, champions that started combat adjacent to a Bruiser unit permanently gain 30 health, increased by 20 if they survived. Gain a Shen.

: At the end of combat, champions that started combat adjacent to a Bruiser unit permanently gain 30 health, increased by 20 if they survived. Gain a Shen. Press the Attack : Attacks from Swiftshot units apply a stack on their target for five seconds. Every third stack consumes all stacks to deal True damage equal to five percent of the target’s maximum health. Gain a Kayn.

: Attacks from Swiftshot units apply a stack on their target for five seconds. Every third stack consumes all stacks to deal True damage equal to five percent of the target’s maximum health. Gain a Kayn. Reckless Spending : If you purchase both XP and a shop refresh during the planning phase, Shimmerscale champions gain 30 percent damage for the next combat phase. Gain a Kayn.

: If you purchase both XP and a shop refresh during the planning phase, Shimmerscale champions gain 30 percent damage for the next combat phase. Gain a Kayn. Rich Get Richer : Gain 15 gold. Your maximum interest is increased to seven.

: Gain 15 gold. Your maximum interest is increased to seven. Ricochet : Cannoneer cannon shots bounce once, dealing 50 percent less damage. Gain a Tristana.

: Cannoneer cannon shots bounce once, dealing 50 percent less damage. Gain a Tristana. Scorch : Every fifth instance of Ragewing champions damage deals 25 percent more damage and is converted to True damage. Gain a Kayn.

: Every fifth instance of Ragewing champions damage deals 25 percent more damage and is converted to True damage. Gain a Kayn. Secret Snax : Trainer units have a 33 percent chance to secretly feed their dragonling bonus Snax. Gain a Tristana

: Trainer units have a 33 percent chance to secretly feed their dragonling bonus Snax. Gain a Tristana Tantrum : After casting their first ability, Ragewing units restore 100 percent of their maximum Rage.

: After casting their first ability, Ragewing units restore 100 percent of their maximum Rage. Tiamat : Additional attacks from Warrior units deal 50 percent of their damage to enemies in a one-Hex area around their target. Gain a Yone.

: Additional attacks from Warrior units deal 50 percent of their damage to enemies in a one-Hex area around their target. Gain a Yone. Titanic Strength : Bruiser units gain two percent of their health as attack damage. Gain a Tahm Kench.

: Bruiser units gain two percent of their health as attack damage. Gain a Tahm Kench. Twilight Umbrage: Units that start combat next to Whispers units are stealthed for five seconds.

Draconic Crest Augments

Assassin Crest : Gaom am Assassin Emblem and a Kayn.

: Gaom am Assassin Emblem and a Kayn. Astral Crest : Gain an Astral Emblem and a Nami.

: Gain an Astral Emblem and a Nami. Bruiser Crest : Gain a Bruiser Emblem and a Taric.

: Gain a Bruiser Emblem and a Taric. Cannoneer Crest : Gain a Cannoneer Emblem and a Jinx.

: Gain a Cannoneer Emblem and a Jinx. Cavalier Crest : Gain a Cavalier Emblem and a Sejuani.

: Gain a Cavalier Emblem and a Sejuani. Dragonmancer Crest : Gain a Dragonmancer Emblem and an Ashe.

: Gain a Dragonmancer Emblem and an Ashe. Evoker Crest : Gain an Evoker Emblem and a Lulu.

: Gain an Evoker Emblem and a Lulu. Guardian Crest : Gain a Guardian Emblem and a Braum.

: Gain a Guardian Emblem and a Braum. Guild Crest : Gain a Guild Emblem and a Twitch.

: Gain a Guild Emblem and a Twitch. Jade Crest : Gain a Jade Emblem and an Ashe.

: Gain a Jade Emblem and an Ashe. Mage Crest : Gain a Mage Emblem and a Vladimir.

: Gain a Mage Emblem and a Vladimir. Ragewing Crest : Gain a Ragewing Emblem and a Shen.

: Gain a Ragewing Emblem and a Shen. Revel Crest : Gain a Revel Emblem and a Jinx.

: Gain a Revel Emblem and a Jinx. Scalescorn Crest : Gain a Scalescorn Emblem and a Braum.

: Gain a Scalescorn Emblem and a Braum. Shimmerscale Crest : Gain a Shimmerscale Emblem and a Kayn.

: Gain a Shimmerscale Emblem and a Kayn. Swiftshot Crest : Gain a Swiftshot Emblem and an Ashe.

: Gain a Swiftshot Emblem and an Ashe. Tempest Crest : Gain a Tempest Emblem and a Qiyana.

: Gain a Tempest Emblem and a Qiyana. Warrior Crest : Gain a Warrior Emblem and a Shen.

: Gain a Warrior Emblem and a Shen. Whispers Crest: Gain a Whispers Emblem and a Thresh.

Prismatic Draconic Augments

Ancient Archives : Gain two Tomb of Traits.

: Gain two Tomb of Traits. Cavalier Unity : The Cavalier trait grants bonuses to all of your champions. This does not increase the number of Cavalier on your team. Gain a Sejuani.

: The Cavalier trait grants bonuses to all of your champions. This does not increase the number of Cavalier on your team. Gain a Sejuani. Cruel Pact : Buying XP costs three health instead of gold.

: Buying XP costs three health instead of gold. Cursed Crown : Gain plus-two maximum team size, but take 100 percent increased player damage.

: Gain plus-two maximum team size, but take 100 percent increased player damage. Living Forge : Gain a random Ornn item now and after every 10 player combats.

: Gain a random Ornn item now and after every 10 player combats. Think Fast: Shop refreshes are free until the end of this round. Traits and other Augments do not benefit from these free shops. Gain eight gold.

Draconic Crown Augments

Assassin Crown : Gain an Assassin Emblem, an Infinity Edge, and a Diana.

: Gain an Assassin Emblem, an Infinity Edge, and a Diana. Astral Crown : Your team counts as having one additional Astral. Gain a Redemption and a Varus.

: Your team counts as having one additional Astral. Gain a Redemption and a Varus. Bruiser Crown : Gain a Bruiser Emblem, A Redemption, and an Illaoi.

: Gain a Bruiser Emblem, A Redemption, and an Illaoi. Cannoneer Crown : Gain a Cannoneer Emblem, a Giant Slayer, and a Tristana.

: Gain a Cannoneer Emblem, a Giant Slayer, and a Tristana. Cavalier Crown : Gain a Cavalier Emblem, a Redemption, and a Nunu.

: Gain a Cavalier Emblem, a Redemption, and a Nunu. Evoker Crown : Gain an Evoker Emblem, a Spear of Shojin, and an Anivia.

: Gain an Evoker Emblem, a Spear of Shojin, and an Anivia. Guardian Crown : Gain a Guardian Emblem, a Gargoyle Stoneplate, and a Braum.

: Gain a Guardian Emblem, a Gargoyle Stoneplate, and a Braum. Guild Crown : Gain a Guild Emblem, a Giant Slayer, and a Ryze.

: Gain a Guild Emblem, a Giant Slayer, and a Ryze. Jade Crown : Your team counts as having one additional Jade. Gain an Ionic Spark and a Gnar.

: Your team counts as having one additional Jade. Gain an Ionic Spark and a Gnar. Mage Crown : Gain a Mage Emblem, a Spear of Shojin, and a Ryze.

: Gain a Mage Emblem, a Spear of Shojin, and a Ryze. Mirage Crown : Gain a Mirage Emblem, a Hand of Justice, and a Nunu.

: Gain a Mirage Emblem, a Hand of Justice, and a Nunu. Ragewing Crown : Gain a Ragewing Emblem, a Guinsoo’s Rageblade, and a Swain.

: Gain a Ragewing Emblem, a Guinsoo’s Rageblade, and a Swain. Revel Crown : Gain a Revel Emblem, a Stattik Shiv, and a Jinx.

: Gain a Revel Emblem, a Stattik Shiv, and a Jinx. Scalescorn Crown : Gain a Scalescorn Emblem, a Giant Slayer, and a Diana.

: Gain a Scalescorn Emblem, a Giant Slayer, and a Diana. Swifshot Crown : Gain a Swiftshot Emblem, a Guinsoo’s Rageblade, and a Varus.

: Gain a Swiftshot Emblem, a Guinsoo’s Rageblade, and a Varus. Tempest Crown : Gain a Tempest Emblem, a Hand of Justice, and a Lee Sin.

: Gain a Tempest Emblem, a Hand of Justice, and a Lee Sin. Warrior Crown : Gain a Warrior Emblem, a Giant Slayer, and an Olaf.

: Gain a Warrior Emblem, a Giant Slayer, and an Olaf. Whispers Crown: Gain a Whispers Emblem, a Hand of Justice, and an Elise.

Draconic Soul Augments

Dragonmancer Soul: Gain a Dragonmancer Emblem, a Hand of Justice, and a Lee Sin.

Gain a Dragonmancer Emblem, a Hand of Justice, and a Lee Sin. Mystic Soul : Your team counts as having one additional Mystic. Gain a Spear of Shojin and a Lulu.

: Your team counts as having one additional Mystic. Gain a Spear of Shojin and a Lulu. Shapeshifter Soul: Your team counts as having one additional Shapeshifter. Gain a Hand of Justice and an Elise.

Your team counts as having one additional Shapeshifter. Gain a Hand of Justice and an Elise. Shimmerscale Soul: Your team counts as having one additional Shimmerscale. Gain a Titan’s Resolve and a Kayn.

All Draconic Augments stats and effects will get updated with each TFT Set Seven Dragonlands patch.