Every TFT 12.5 B-patch balance change for 6.5 Neon Nights

An abnormally large Teamfight Tactics 12.5 B-patch will last three weeks and shape the meta for upcoming tournaments, the auto battler’s devs have said.
Following the release of Patch 12.5, reroll comps took over the TFT meta, along with flex builds around the Innovator and Debonair traits. Patch 12.5 was set to last four weeks, with the 12.6 update not taking place until March 30. Due to the extended length of time and multiple tournaments to be played across the globe in March, however, over 20 nerfs and a few buffs were included in the TFT 12.5 B-patch.
Despite the number of nerfs and buffs, the changes getting applied should not disrupt the TFT Set 6.5 meta in a way that comps become unplayable. A majority of the nerfs are minor ones, meant to tone down traits and champions while providing a healthy amount of counterplay.
Here’s every nerf and buff in the Set 6.5 TFT 12.5 B-patch, according to Riot.
Hextech Augments
Augments like So Small, which enabled insane Yordle builds, were nerfed, along with Sharpshooter that pumped up the power of Lucian and Gangplank. Also hit was Sniper Nest, while Built Different and True Justice were buffed.
- Built Different: Attack speed buffed from 50/60/70 to 60/70/80 percent
- Hexnova: Range increased to two Hexes
- Irresistible Charm: Damage reduction nerfed from 20 to 15 percent
- One For All: Attack damage and ability power per stack reduced to 15
- Sharpshooter: bounce damage decreased was increased from 50 to 60 percent
- Snipers Nest: Damage amp was reduced from 10 to eight percent (total 40 to 32 percent)
- So Small: Dodge chance nerfed from 35 to 25 percent
- True Justice: True damage increased from 50 to 80 percent
- Three’s Company: Can only appear at Stage 1-4
Traits
Flex traits within the 12.5 TFT meta were nerfed while the Striker trait was applied a buff.
- Clockwork: Base attack speed nerfed from 10/40/80 to 10/35/80 percent
- Debonair: Health nerfed from 200/450/800 to 200/400/700
- Debonair: Ability power nerfed from 20/45/80 to 20/40/70
- Innovator: Mechanical bear armor and magic resistance reduced from 55 to 50
- Innovator: Mechanical dragon armor and magic resistance reduced from 100 to 90
- Syndicate: Armor and magic resistance reduced from 55 to 50
- Syndicate: Syndicate seven bonus reduced from 60 to 50 percent
- Striker: Attack damage buffed from 30/65/110 to 30/70/120 percent
Champions
Over a dozen TFT Set 6.5 champions were hit with nerfs while four and five-cost units like Sivir, Galio, and Kai’Sa were buffed.
One-cost
- Brand: VIP damage reduction nerfed from 30 to 45 percent
- Twitch: Spell attack damage percentage adjusted to 125 percent across the board
Two-cost
- Ashe: Attack damage reduced from 70 to 60
- Corki: Spell damage reduced from 220/275/350 to 200/260/333
- Syndra: Spell damage reduced from 225/325/500 to 225/300/425
- Talon: Spell damage reduced from 450/650/950 to 450/600/850
- Zyra: Spell damage nerfed from 325/450/675 to 275/375/575
- Rek’Sai: Base heal buffed from 150/200/350 to 200/225/333
- Rek’Sai: Bonus heal buffed from 250/350/500 to 275/350/600
Three-cost
- Gnar: Spell attack damage percentage nerfed from 185 to 175 percent
- Lucian: Spell damage nerfed from 185/295/315 to 175/275/300
- Morgana: Mana adjusted from 60/120 to 70/130
- Senna: Attack speed reduced from 0.75 to 0.7
- Vex: Mana adjusted from 40/80 to 50/90
Four-cost
- Ahri: Damage per additional Orb on the same target reduced from 80 to 60 percent
- Draven: Attack damage reduced from 80 to 75
- Irelia: Attack damage reduced from 85 to 80
- Sivir: Spell bounce attack damage increased from 33 to 40 percent
Five-cost
- Galio: Health increased from 1,200 to 1,300
- Kai’Sa: Spell damage per missile buffed from 70/90/180 to 75/100/180
All TFT 12.5 B-patch nerfs and buffs are scheduled to hit live servers on March 8 at around 2pm CT. The next Set 6.5 update will take place on March 30.