Every TFT 12.5 B-patch balance change for 6.5 Neon Nights

A large number of nerfs should tone down re-roll comps within the meta

An abnormally large Teamfight Tactics 12.5 B-patch will last three weeks and shape the meta for upcoming tournaments, the auto battler’s devs have said.

Following the release of Patch 12.5, reroll comps took over the TFT meta, along with flex builds around the Innovator and Debonair traits. Patch 12.5 was set to last four weeks, with the 12.6 update not taking place until March 30. Due to the extended length of time and multiple tournaments to be played across the globe in March, however, over 20 nerfs and a few buffs were included in the TFT 12.5 B-patch.

Despite the number of nerfs and buffs, the changes getting applied should not disrupt the TFT Set 6.5 meta in a way that comps become unplayable. A majority of the nerfs are minor ones, meant to tone down traits and champions while providing a healthy amount of counterplay.

Here’s every nerf and buff in the Set 6.5 TFT 12.5 B-patch, according to Riot.

Hextech Augments

Augments like So Small, which enabled insane Yordle builds, were nerfed, along with Sharpshooter that pumped up the power of Lucian and Gangplank. Also hit was Sniper Nest, while Built Different and True Justice were buffed.

Built Different : Attack speed buffed from 50/60/70 to 60/70/80 percent

: Attack speed buffed from 50/60/70 to 60/70/80 percent Hexnova : Range increased to two Hexes

: Range increased to two Hexes Irresistible Charm : Damage reduction nerfed from 20 to 15 percent

: Damage reduction nerfed from 20 to 15 percent One For All : Attack damage and ability power per stack reduced to 15

: Attack damage and ability power per stack reduced to 15 Sharpshooter : bounce damage decreased was increased from 50 to 60 percent

: bounce damage decreased was increased from 50 to 60 percent Snipers Nest : Damage amp was reduced from 10 to eight percent (total 40 to 32 percent)

: Damage amp was reduced from 10 to eight percent (total 40 to 32 percent) So Small : Dodge chance nerfed from 35 to 25 percent

: Dodge chance nerfed from 35 to 25 percent True Justice : True damage increased from 50 to 80 percent

: True damage increased from 50 to 80 percent Three’s Company: Can only appear at Stage 1-4

Traits

Flex traits within the 12.5 TFT meta were nerfed while the Striker trait was applied a buff.

Clockwork : Base attack speed nerfed from 10/40/80 to 10/35/80 percent

: Base attack speed nerfed from 10/40/80 to 10/35/80 percent Debonair : Health nerfed from 200/450/800 to 200/400/700

: Health nerfed from 200/450/800 to 200/400/700 Debonair : Ability power nerfed from 20/45/80 to 20/40/70

: Ability power nerfed from 20/45/80 to 20/40/70 Innovator : Mechanical bear armor and magic resistance reduced from 55 to 50

: Mechanical bear armor and magic resistance reduced from 55 to 50 Innovator : Mechanical dragon armor and magic resistance reduced from 100 to 90

: Mechanical dragon armor and magic resistance reduced from 100 to 90 Syndicate : Armor and magic resistance reduced from 55 to 50

: Armor and magic resistance reduced from 55 to 50 Syndicate : Syndicate seven bonus reduced from 60 to 50 percent

: Syndicate seven bonus reduced from 60 to 50 percent Striker: Attack damage buffed from 30/65/110 to 30/70/120 percent

Champions

Over a dozen TFT Set 6.5 champions were hit with nerfs while four and five-cost units like Sivir, Galio, and Kai’Sa were buffed.

One-cost

Brand : VIP damage reduction nerfed from 30 to 45 percent

: VIP damage reduction nerfed from 30 to 45 percent Twitch: Spell attack damage percentage adjusted to 125 percent across the board

Two-cost

Ashe : Attack damage reduced from 70 to 60

: Attack damage reduced from 70 to 60 Corki : Spell damage reduced from 220/275/350 to 200/260/333

: Spell damage reduced from 220/275/350 to 200/260/333 Syndra : Spell damage reduced from 225/325/500 to 225/300/425

: Spell damage reduced from 225/325/500 to 225/300/425 Talon : Spell damage reduced from 450/650/950 to 450/600/850

: Spell damage reduced from 450/650/950 to 450/600/850 Zyra : Spell damage nerfed from 325/450/675 to 275/375/575

: Spell damage nerfed from 325/450/675 to 275/375/575 Rek’Sai : Base heal buffed from 150/200/350 to 200/225/333

: Base heal buffed from 150/200/350 to 200/225/333 Rek’Sai: Bonus heal buffed from 250/350/500 to 275/350/600

Three-cost

Gnar : Spell attack damage percentage nerfed from 185 to 175 percent

: Spell attack damage percentage nerfed from 185 to 175 percent Lucian : Spell damage nerfed from 185/295/315 to 175/275/300

: Spell damage nerfed from 185/295/315 to 175/275/300 Morgana : Mana adjusted from 60/120 to 70/130

: Mana adjusted from 60/120 to 70/130 Senna : Attack speed reduced from 0.75 to 0.7

: Attack speed reduced from 0.75 to 0.7 Vex: Mana adjusted from 40/80 to 50/90

Four-cost

Ahri : Damage per additional Orb on the same target reduced from 80 to 60 percent

: Damage per additional Orb on the same target reduced from 80 to 60 percent Draven : Attack damage reduced from 80 to 75

: Attack damage reduced from 80 to 75 Irelia : Attack damage reduced from 85 to 80

: Attack damage reduced from 85 to 80 Sivir: Spell bounce attack damage increased from 33 to 40 percent

Five-cost

Galio : Health increased from 1,200 to 1,300

: Health increased from 1,200 to 1,300 Kai’Sa: Spell damage per missile buffed from 70/90/180 to 75/100/180

All TFT 12.5 B-patch nerfs and buffs are scheduled to hit live servers on March 8 at around 2pm CT. The next Set 6.5 update will take place on March 30.