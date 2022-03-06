Best TFT 6.5 Neon Nights 12.5 meta comps

Patch 12.5 opened up the Teamfight Tactics Set 6.5 meta without nerfing the best Neon Nights comps at launch into the ground.

There are four weeks between TFT Patch 12.5 and 12.6, with a possible B-patch if the balance team deem it necessary. Ranked gameplay on the ladder saw an increase in reroll builds, along with the return of multiple ways to play the Debonair comp. Flex Innovator and Legendary are still the two best TFT comps, but they aren’t always guaranteed to place first in a lobby, as seen at the Innovation Cup.

Patch 12.5 is all about flexibility. Players can attempt to force the best TFT comps, but if Mortdog isn’t smiling upon them, there are plenty of other options to explore for a top-four finish and even a lobby victory.

From reroll to trait-focused carriers, here are the best Set 6.5 TFT 12.5 meta comps.

Innovator flex

Image via Robinsongz

Innovator dragon received some nerfs in TFT Patch 12.5, shifting the meta to a variety of five Innovator comps. Innovator flex can run Ezreal, Senna, Jayce, Irelia, and even Kha’Zix as primary carriers with Seraphine, Orianna, Ekko, and Vi as secondary carriers, according to Wrainbash. Running five Innovator Set 6.5 units is imperative, but the rest of your build can flex depending on items, TFT champions acquired in a roll-down, and what the remainder of the lobby is playing.

Ezreal pairs well with attack damage items like Infinity Edge, Giant Slayer, and Last Whisper, while Seraphine shines with Morellonomicon and Spear of Shojin. Jayce can use the same items as Ezreal during the late-game stages or become a frontline TFT Set 6.5 unit with defensive items.

Innovator Hextech Augments create even more flexibility while Luden’s Echo deals additional magic damage. And Augments like Mediation and Makeshift Armor improve Set 6.5 units that don’t have any items, buffing up your team as a whole.

Syndicate flex

Image via Robinsongz

The Syndicate trait got a huge buff in Patch 12.5 through a number of minor buffs applied to TFT Set 6.5 champions like Ashe, Braum, and Morgana. Ashe reroll has since climbed the ranked as a best TFT comp to play but remains difficult to pilot due to how fast the fights are in Neon Nights. Players will want speed through utility items like Zeke’s Herald and from traits like Clockwork to improve their board state prior to hitting three-star Ashe.

Image via TFTactics.gg

Running seven Syndicate via emblems from Hextech Augments will typically earn players a first-place finish. But sometimes hitting all the Syndicate Set 6.5 units is harder than it looks on paper. Running five Syndicate is standard, while shifting to three Syndicate and either three or four Enchanter is another viable option.

Ashe goes well with attack damage items and is best during the mid and late-game stages with a Quicksilver as her third item. Morgana and Braum favor defensive items. And Orianna takes a Zeke’s Herald, providing attack speed while also protecting your backline.

Debonair flex

Image via Robinsongz

Patch 12.5 improved the gameplay of Draven without VIP status, buffed Brand, didn’t nerf Talon, and opened up the meta for Syndra re-roll to become a viable TFT comp to play. Much like the Innovator trait, the Debonair comp has a ton of flexible carriers that can synergize with a variety of solid late-game Set 6.5 units and traits.

Image via Phin/Lorus

Brand is best as a three-star if players want to keep him as a primary carrier, and so is Syndra. Both want ability power items, while Draven and Zeri take attack damage items. Brand is best with four Arcanist and only three Debonair TFT Set 6.5 units.

Image via LeDuck

Players should choose a Debonair path based on items received during the early-game stages and choose Hextech Augments that will support their late-game builds at Stages 3-5 and 5-1. Talon re-reroll was left untouched during the 12.5 TFT patch, with little changing from the Debonair comp.

Socialite power

Image via TwoBiers

Irelia isn’t as strong as she was at the launch of Neon Nights but can still carry players to a top-four finish via the traits Striker and Socialite. She pops off best when placed within the Socialite spotlight but this can lead to problems during the late game stages when enemies can properly position around your main carry. Irelia also needs a Quicksilver as her third item due to the amount of crowd control present during the late-game stages.

Image via TwoBiers

Equipping alternative carriers can improve late-game board states. Senna is a powerful carrier, especially at three-star. So is Gnar. And don’t count Sivir out: she can still put out good damage, especially with a Zeke’s Herald or two. Players can also opt to run Morgana on the frontline for more defense if hitting Silco isn’t a possibility, activating the Enchanter trait for more protection across the board.

Other best TFT comps

Due to the flexibility of Set 6.5 via Hextech Augments and the meta being wide open depending on what TFT comps players are choosing to focus on in a lobby, there are a number of viable builds players can choose to achieve a top-four placement.

Chemtech re-roll

Image via Robinsongz

The Chemtech re-roll falls off during the late game stages but can still hit the top four depending on other comps in a player’s lobby.

Mutant

Image via Phin/Lorus

Mutant comps are still very strong but require Malzahar as the main carrier, Kha’Zix preferably as the secondary carrier, and good defensive items on Cho’Gath.

Sivir

Image via MetaTFT

Sivir is more of a support carry in conjunction with Irelia but can still pop off as a primary carrier. A Quicksilver is a necessary third item and Zeke’s Herald can increase her speed, providing more damage for the rest of the team to clean up enemy Set 6.5 units.

Twinshot re-roll

Image via LeDuck

The Twinshot trait was buffed via the TFT 12.5 patch, along with a minor buff to Lucian. Gangplank is still a strong carrier while Jinx is a solid late-game addition that can advance the comp to a top-four placement and even a lobby victory.

Yordle re-roll

Image via LeDuck

Yordle re-roll is back but can sometimes still act as a bait-chase trait TFT comp. A three-star Vex in conjunction with Poppy on the frontline can protect your backline units while Corki works best with items like Blue Buff, Rabadon’s Deathcap, and Hextech Gunblade.

Senna re-roll

Image via LeDuck

Senna re-roll thrives in the meta via the Enchanter buffs from TFT Patch 12.5. Ideal items on Senna are attack damage items, while Morgana three-star can hold the frontline.

Bruisers

Image via LeDuck

Bruisers took a slight hit after the nerfs to Renata Glasc and Vi, but the Set 6.5 TFT comp is still playable. Renata pairs well with items like Morellonomicon and Blue Buff while Vi thrives via defensive items like Titans Resolve, Bramble Vest, and Ionic Spark.