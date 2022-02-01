Every TFT Set 6.5 champion: Abilities, stats, and updates

Fire up Neon Nights and blast opponents into oblivion with the knowledge of each Set 6.5 champion.

Over 20 Teamfight Tactics champions are joining the Set 6.5 Neon Nights roster, showcasing new champions and abilities.

New to TFT Set 6.5 champions include Silco, Renata Glasc, Zeri, Corki, and Alistar. The only League champion who has not appeared in the auto battler is Rammus. A large number of TFT champions are also making their first appearance within the sixth set, like Lucian, Senna, Sejuani, Morgana, Draven, and Ahri. Many Gizmo & Gadgets champions are returning in Set 6.5, keeping their previous spells and abilities despite some of them having different traits.

Abilities and stats are subject to change following the PBE release and with each TFT Set 6.5 update, after the official launch takes place on Feb. 16.

Here’s every TFT Set 6.5 Neon Nights champion and their spells, listed by cost.

One-cost TFT Set 6.5 champions

Brand

Brand’s spell Sear launches a fireball at the nearest enemy, lighting them ablaze for four seconds and dealing magic damage. If the enemy is already lit, they suffer an explosion of bonus magic damage that stuns them for one second.

Damage: 100/150/200

Bonus damage: 150/225/300

Stun duration: 1/1.5/2

Caitlyn

Caitlyn’s Ace in the Hole spell targets the farthest enemy, dealing 800/1400/2000 magic damage to the first enemy her bullet hits.

Camile

Camille gains a shield blocking 225/300/425 damage over a total of four seconds with her spell Defensive Sweep, then sweeps her leg, dealing 150/200/300 magic damage to enemies in a cone. While the shield is active, Camille’s attacks restore 30 health.

Darius

Darius’ spell Decimate swings his axe in a circle, dealing 100/150/200 magic damage. He then heals himself for 120/140/160 health for each enemy hit.

Illaoi

Illaoi slams her target with Harsh Lesson, linking her soul to them for five seconds and dealing 200/325/550 magic damage. While linked, Illaoi heals for 25/30/40 percent of the damage taken by her target.

Jarvin IV

Jarven IV calls down Ageless Standard to a nearby location, granting all nearby allies bonus attack speed for five seconds.

Attack speed: 40/50/60 percent

Kassadin

Kassadin fires an orb of void energy at his target with Null Sphere, dealing 250/325/400 magic damage, applying 50 percent mana reave across the board, and granting Kassadin a shield that reduces incoming damage by 25 percent for a total of five seconds.

Nocturne

Nocturne uses Unspeakable Horror, stunning his target for 2/3/4 seconds with fear and dealing 200/300/400 magic damage over the duration.

Poppy

Poppy throws her buckler at the farthest enemy, dealing 180/210/240 percent of her armor as magic damage. The buckler then bounces back, granting Poppy a shield that blocks 225/275/375 damage. Poppy scales with armor.

Singed

Singed flings a nearby enemy towards the largest cluster of enemies with his spell Fling, stunning his target for 1.5/2/3 seconds when they land. All adjacent enemies take 125/175/250 magic damage and are briefly stunned.

Ziggs

Ziggs hurls a Mini Inferno Bomb at his target. The bomb lands after a moderate delay, dealing 300/400/550 magic damage to the enemy in the epicenter and half of that damage to adjacent enemies.

Two-cost TFT Set 6.5 champions

Ashe

Ashe’s spell Volley fires five arrows at her target, dealing 100 percent of her attack damage as physical damage per arrow and slowing their attack speed by 25 percent for four seconds.

Percent of attack damage : 100/100/100 percent

: 100/100/100 percent Arrows: 5/7/9

Blitzcrank

Blitzcrank pulls the farthest enemy with Rocket Grab, dealing 150/300/900 magic damage and stunning them for 2.5 seconds. His next attack after pulling inflicts knock-up for one second. Allies within range prefer attacking Blitzcrank’s target.

Corki

Corki’s spell Bombardment fires a missile at his target that explodes on impact dealing magic damage to nearby enemies.

Quinn

Quinn targets an enemy with Disarming Assault, dealing 150/250/350 magic damage to all targets damaged by her spell. All enemies hit with Quinn’s spell have their attack damage reduced by 40/40/80 percent for a total of four seconds. Spell disarm duration is 2/2.5/3 seconds.

Lulu

Lulu targets 1/2/3 low health allies with Wild Growth, granting them 400/425/450 bonus health and knocking up enemies near them. If the ally is already embiggened with Wild Growth, they are healed instead.

Rek’Sai

Rek’Sai bites her target with her spell Furious, dealing 175 percent attack damage and stealing 30 percent of her target’s armor and magic resistance.

Resistance percent steal: 30/40/60 percent

Sejauni

Sejuani signals to charge via Fury of the North, dealing magic damage and stunning her target for a few seconds. She then gains Frost armor, granting her 75 armor and magic resistance for four seconds.

Armor and magic resistance : 75/100/150

: 75/100/150 Stun duration : 2/3/4

: 2/3/4 Magic damage: 300/450/750

Swain

Swain unleashes his spell Death’s Hand in a cone towards his target, dealing 250/375/525 magic damage to enemies within, and healing Swain for 225/250/350 for each enemy hit.

Syndra

Syndra uses Force of Will to fling the nearest enemy towards the furthest enemy, dealing magic damage to all nearby enemies upon impact and stunning the thrown target for three seconds.

Damage : 250/350/650

: 250/350/650 Stun duration: 2/2.5/4 seconds

Talon

Talon’s Blade’s End spell has a Passive: Talon’s first attack on an enemy causes them to bleed for 450/625/950 magic damage over seven seconds. Every third attack on a target applies an additional bleed.

Warwick

Warwick’s spell Eternal Hunger has a Passive: Warwick’s Attacks deal an additional 7/9/12 percent of his target’s current health as bonus magic damage and heal him for the damage dealt. His heal is 35/50/75.

Zilean

Zilean places Time Bomb on the closest enemy, stunning them for 1.5/2/2.5 seconds. The bomb explodes when the stun ends or the target dies, dealing 200/300/700 magic damage to adjacent enemies and applying 20/35/50 percent attack speed Slow for four seconds.

Zyra

Zyra summons vines with Grasping Spines in the row with the most enemies, dealing 325/450/675 magic damage and stunning them for 1.5/2/2.5 seconds.

Three-cost TFT Set 6.5 champions

Cho’Gath

Cho’Gath devours the lowest Health enemy within range with Feast, dealing 900/975/1050 magic damage. If this kills the target, Cho’Gath gains a stack of Feast, up to 20/40/999. Each stack of Feast grants Cho’Gath two percent bonus health and size permanently. Cho’Gath one-star is capped at 10 stacks and 20 stacks at two-star. There is no cap for three-star Cho’Gath.

Ekko

Ekko invokes Parallel Convergence which launches a device towards the largest group of units. Upon landing, it deals 175/225/375 magic damage to enemies within and applies 35/35/50 percent reduced movement speed for a total of four seconds. Allies inside gain 35/40/50 percent attack speed for a total of four seconds.

Gangplank

Gangplank shoots his target with his spell Parrley, dealing a percent of his attack damage plus bonus physical damage. If this eliminates a champion, Gangplank plunders one gold. Attack damage items like Deathblade in conjunction with Infinity Edge and Bloodthirster are strong on Gangplank when Twinshot is enabled.

Spell attack damage percentage : 170 percent across the board

: 170 percent across the board Spell base damage: 110/150/200

Gnar

Gnar transforms into Mega Gnar and throws a boulder at the farthest enemy within boulder range, dealing 180 percent of his attack damage plus 180 bonus damage as physical damage to all enemies it passes through. While in Mega Gnar form, Gnar is melee, gains health, and his mana costs are reduced by 30.

Transform health: 500/900/1500

Leona

Leona uses Solar Eclipse, granting herself a 500/800/1300 health shield for a total of four seconds. Leona and allies within two Hexes gain 30/50/80 armor and magic resistance for the same duration.

Lucian

Lucian’s spell Relentless has him dash away from his current target and fire shots at nearby enemies, dealing magic damage.

Damage : 250/275/350

: 250/275/350 Shots: 2/3/4

Malzahar

Malzahar targets the mind of the closest unafflicted enemies, dealing 650/850/1100 magic damage over eight seconds and applying 40 percent magic resistance shred for the duration. If an afflicted target dies, Malefic Visions spreads to the nearest 1.5 unafflicted targets with the remaining duration. Three-star Malzahar has his dots spread twice.

Miss Fortune

Miss Fortune uses her spell Make it Rain to hit random enemies with four waves of bullets, dealing 275/375/600 total magic damage to enemies in the area and reducing their incoming healing by 50 percent for six seconds.

Morgana

Morgana’s spell Soul Shackles shields herself from magic damage for three seconds. She then shackles herself to all enemies in a two Hex radius and deals magic danger per second to them, as long as the shield holds. If the shield expires without being broken, all targets are stunned. If the shield is broken, Morgana refunds herself 40 mana.

Damage : 200/250/300

: 200/250/300 Stun duration : 2/2.5/3

: 2/2.5/3 Shield amount: 600/700/800

Senna

Senna’s spell Piercing Darkness fires a beam in the direction of her target, dealing 175 percent of her attack damage as physical damage to all enemies hit. For each enemy hit, she heals the lowest health ally for a percent of the damage dealt.

Base heal : 100/150/200

: 100/150/200 Percent healed: 30/30/30 percent

Tryndamere

Using his spell Spinning Slash, Tryndamere spins in a line towards the most enemies, dealing 100/150/300 physical damage to enemies in his path and empowering his next three attacks to deal 35 percent more damage.

Vex

Vex shields herself against 525/675/850 damage over a total of four seconds with Personal Space. When the shield expires, it deals 100/135/175 magic damage to all enemies within two Hexes and an additional 150/250/350 damage if it wasn’t destroyed. If it was destroyed, Personal Space becomes 10 percent stronger during this combat. This effect can stack.

Zac

Zac stretches his arms up to three Hexes to pull the two most distant enemies towards him with Yoink! and deals 400/525/999 magic damage.

Four-cost TFT Set 6.5 champions

Ahri

Ahri’s spell Orbs of Deception fires an orb in a line dealing 100/160/250 magic damage to all enemies it passes through on the way out and the way back. Every time she casts, she gains 1/1/2 stack(s) of spirit fire. She fires another orb for each stack of spirit fire.

Alistar

Using his spell Pulverize, Alistar charges at his target, knocking them back for a short distance. Then he slams the ground, dealing 200/300/1200 magic damage and stunning all nearby enemies for 2.5/3/6 seconds.

Baum

Braum slams Vault Breaker, creating a fissure towards his target. Enemies within two Hexes of Braum and those struck by the fissure are stunned for 2.5/3.5/7 seconds and take 100/200/600 magic damage. Braum is ideal for dealing Crowd Control to enemy units.

Draven

Draven starts spinning an axe via his spell Spinning Axes, empowering his next attack to deal 140/150/400 percent of his attack damage plus bonus physical damage. It will return to its original location after striking the target. If Draven catches it, he will empower the axe again. Draven can spin up to two axes at a time.

Damage: 125/200/700

Irelia

Using her spell Bladesurge, Irelia dashes to her target, striking them for 100/150/500 physical damage. If this eliminates the target, she Bladesurges again at the lowest health enemy.

Jhin

With Curtain Call, Jhin transforms his weapon into a sniper rifle for his next four shots. Each shot deals 150/200/300 percent of his attack damage as physical damage, reduced by 50 percent for each target it pierces through. The fourth shot is guaranteed to critically strike and deals 44 percent more damage based on his target’s missing health.

The four-cost also has a Passive: Jhin always attacks 0.9/0.9/1.4 times per second. He converts each one percent of bonus attack speed into 0.8 attack damage.

Kha’Zix

Kha’Zix uses his spell Arid Assault to leap towards the lowest health enemy, striking them for physical damage (175/175/200 percent of his attack damage and 150/200/500 magic damage) and increasing their maximum mana by 50 percent until they cast.

Orianna

Orianna sends out Command: Shockwave towards the largest group of champions, then commands it to release a shockwave. Allies within two Hexes gain 100/150/400 shield for four seconds, while enemies within the area are briefly knocked up and take 350/550/1000 magic damage. Enemies adjacent to the ball are drawn in, stunning them for 1/1/4 seconds.

Seraphine

Seraphine projects Encore towards the largest group of units. The song deals 275/450/1200 magic damage to enemies. Allies it passes through are healed for 250/350/1000 health and gain 30/50/150 percent attack speed for a total of four seconds.

Sivir

Using her spell Ricochet, Sivir grants herself 60/80/200 percent attack speed and her attacks bounce up to 4/5/9 times dealing 60 percent of her attack damage hit bounce for five seconds.

Renata Glasc

Renata Glasc unleashes a toxic poison wave towards the largest group of nearby enemies, poisoning all enemies caught in its path for 15 seconds with Toxic Wave. Poisoned enemies suffer 25 percent reduced attack speed and take 70/100/300 magic damage per second. Damage dealt by the poison can stack.

Vi

Using Piltover Pulverizer, Vi shields herself for 300/400/900 and deals 175/250/500 magic damage to her target and enemies behind it. On her second cast, she also dashes through her target. On Vi’s third cast, she throws her target and slams them to the ground, dealing 350/500/1000 damage in a circle radius around her target.

Five-cost TFT Set 6.5 champions

Galio

Galio becomes invulnerable with Colossal Entrance and leaps into the sky before crashing down on the largest group of enemies. Enemies within a large radius take 70/100/1999 magic damage and are knocked into the sky for 1.5/1.75/9.5 seconds. The lower the enemy’s maximum health is compared to Galio’s, the further they are knocked up. Galio has 1,900 base health at one-star and an increased crash zone radius at three-star.

The five-cost also has a Passive. Galio’s critical strike slams the ground, dealing 100/150/500 bonus magic damage to enemies around his target.

Jayce

In melee form, Jayce slams his hammer down onto nearby enemies, dealing damage and reducing their armor and magic resistance with Mercury Cannon. Via ranged form, Jayce deploys an acceleration gain, granting bonus attack speed to allies in the same row. He then fires an orb of electricity at the largest enemy group using Mercury Hammer. Forms are determined on whether Jayce is placed on the frontline or backline.

Ranged attack : 170/180/500

: 170/180/500 Ranged attack : Damage gain 45/70/1000

: Damage gain 45/70/1000 Melee attack : 160/170/1000

: 160/170/1000 Melee shield: 375/550/3000

Jinx

Jinx rides her Super Mega Death Rocket above the battle. After a slight delay, she crashes into the centermost enemy, dealing 425/650/8888 magic damage to enemies around the epicenter and 50 percent to all other enemies in a large area visually depicted with fire on the battlefield. Jinx can only cast Super Mega Death Rocket once. And her spell attack damage scaling is 190/200/888.

The epicenter burns every unit (including allies) except Jinx for five seconds, dealing 2/2.5/3 percent of the target’s maximum health as true damage and reducing healing for the duration. She then swaps to her rocket launcher and transforms into a range unit, causing her attacks to deal 200 percent bonus attack damage in a small area around her target.

Kai’Sa

Kai’Sa dashes to the Hex furthest from all enemies via her spell Icathian Monsoon. She then fires a volley of 10/15/100 missiles spread evenly among all enemies that deal 70/90/180 magic damage to each target. Kai’Sa fires a bonus missile for each time she has attacked this combat.

Tahm Kench

Tahm Kench devours his target, storing them in his belly for three seconds, dealing 850/1350/30000 magic damage over the duration. While in his belly, the target is invulnerable to other sources of damage, and Tahm Kench takes 30 percent reduced damage. The Devour spell also deals 35 percent of its damage to units that are immune to crowd control.

If the enemy perishes while inside, Tahm Kench spits out a random item component they were holding or the cost of the unit in gold. If the enemy survives, he spits them towards the farthest enemy, briefly stunning targets upon impact. Feeding Tahm Kench a champion gains the five-cost stats based on that unit’s trait. A three-star Tahm Kench gains 20 times the usual stats when fed an allied unit.

Bodyguard provides armor.

Enchanter provides magic resistance.

Bruiser provides health.

Colossus provides health.

And all other traits provide ability power.

Tiebreakers have armor and magic resistance winning out over health, with both winning out over ability power.

Silco

Silco injects Unstable Concoction into one of his lowest health allies, granting them 50 percent maximum health, 100/150/666 percent attack speed, and immunity to crowd control effects for eight seconds. When the concoction wears off, unstable units perish by exploding, dealing magic damage to nearby enemies.

Damage: 300/450/5000

Number of targets: 1/1/10

Viktor

Viktor summons multiple singularities that fire death rays in a line across the battlefield. Enemies hit with the death ray take 200 magic damage. Basic attacks reduce a target’s armor by 70 percent for six seconds. Damage is 360/420/1500 per laser and shield break is 25/33/100 percent. Spear of Shojin is an ideal item for Viktor.

Zeri

Zeri charges herself up via her spell Lightning Crash with electricity for six seconds. While electrified she aims at the farthest enemy, her attacks pierce, and she dashes after every shot. She also has a Passive. Zeri’s basic attacks fire 5/5/30 bullets, each dealing 16 percent of her attack damage as physical damage and bonus magic damage to the first units that are hit.