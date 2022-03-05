TFT 6.5 Innovation Cup: Standings, scores, and schedule

NA players compete for invites to the Regional Finals on the final leg of the road to the TFT Set Six World Championship

North American Teamfight Tactics players battled it out in Set 6.5 Neon Nights Innovation Cup for qualifying points and the chance to earn a direct invite to the Regional Finals.

The TFT Set 6.5 Innovation Cup will take place over the course of three days, from March 3 to 6, showcasing a total of 32 qualified NA players competing via Patch 12.5. Competitors who finish in the top four of the Innovation Cup will earn an invite to the NA Gizmos & Gadgets: Neon Nights Regional Finals. The TFT event is also the final tournament for players to earn qualifier points, in which the 10 players with the highest points will also earn invites to the Regional Finals.

During the TFT Set Six Mid-Set Finale, Kyivix, DQA, Ramblinnn, and sètsuko earned invites to the NA Regional Finals. Also qualifying for the TFT Set 6.5 Regional Finals were Milk Guy and nhân tâm based on ladder standings throughout Gizmos & Gadgets. Two players from the 6.5 ladder will also qualify, with TL Goose and Nostereleven sitting at the top of the leaderboard under sètsuko who has already qualified for the Regional Finals.

Screengrab via Teamfight Tactics Twitch

A total of 10 TFT players can also qualify for the NA Regional Finals based on qualifier points earned at the Piltover Cup, Zaun Cup, and the Innovation Cup. There are 19 players who have 40 qualifier points or higher heading into the TFT Set 6.5 Innovation Cup, with IG Guubums sitting a the top of the leaderboard via a total of 78 points.

Here is the breakdown of qualifier points competitors at the TFT Set 6.5 Innovation Cup can earn, according to GiantSlayer.

First : Invite to Regional Finals

: Invite to Regional Finals Second : Invite to Regional Finals

: Invite to Regional Finals Third : Invite to Regional Finals

: Invite to Regional Finals Fourth : Invite to Regional Finals

: Invite to Regional Finals Fifth : 40 points

: 40 points Sixth : 38 points

: 38 points Seventh : 36 points

: 36 points Eighth : 34 points

: 34 points Nine to 12 : 30 points

: 30 points 13 to 16 : 28 points

: 28 points 17 to 20 : 26 points

: 26 points 21 to 24 : 24 points

: 24 points 25 to 28 : 22 points

: 22 points 29 to 32: 20 points

March 4 TFT Innovation Cup standings

A total of 32 TFT players competed in six rounds of games. Competitors were randomly seeded in each of the four lobbies, with seeding rotating every two games based on total Innovation Cup tournament points earned that day.