TFT Set 6 Mid-Set Finale: Standings, scores, and schedule

The best North American players battled for a chance to compete at Set 6.5 TFT Worlds.

Earning a seat at the Teamfight Tactics Set Six Mid-Set Finale, a total of 32 players competed for an invite to the Set 6.5 Regional Finals.

Taking place from Feb. 4 to 6, players at the TFT Set Six Mid-Set Finale battled over the course of three days. With four invites to the Set 6.5 Regional Finals on the line, and a chance to compete at the Innovator Cup, making it to the third day of competition was a goal for all 32 players.

Played on Patch 12.3, the Mid-Set Finale was the last NA tournament to get played in Set Six. Each of the 32 players at the NA Mid-Set Finale earned their invites via either tournament qualifier points or by finishing at the top in a TFT Set Six qualifying tournament.

The format for days one and two at the TFT Set Six Mid-Set Finale featured six games each day, with lobbies getting reseeded every two games. Each day the field was cut in half, with only eight making it to the third day.

Points were awarded to players based on placements within a lobby over the course of every game played that day, and were reset heading into the next day of competition.

First: 10 points

Second: Eight points

Third: Seven points

Fourth: Six points

Fifth: Four points

Sixth: Three points

Seventh: Two points

Eighth: One point

Feb. 4

A total of 32 players started day one at the TFT Set Six Mid-Set Finale spread out over four lobbies.

DQA dominated Lobby B during game one with a Jhin three-star Gold Collector and sètsuko earned a first in Lobby A with Chemtech Urgot carry. Aesah won Lobby C and Pawnup finished in first via Lobby D.

Game one

This article will get updated following each round of gameplay across all three days of the North American TFT Set Six Mid-Set Finale.