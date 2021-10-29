TFT Set 6 North American Worlds roadmap reveals 6 tournaments leading up to Regional Finals

Riot Games will continue its esports partnership with Wisdom Gaming for Teamfight Tactics Set Six, featuring a total of seven tournaments to determine who will represent the North American region at the Gizmos and Gadgets World Championship.

Competitive tournaments for TFT Set Six within the North American region will start in November through a continued partnership between Riot and Wisdom via Giant Slayer. Similar to the competitive roadmap from Set Five, multiple tournaments will take place in both halves of the set to determine who will represent NA at TFT Set Six Worlds.

Image via Wisdom Gaming and Riot Games

Unlike Set Five, the first TFT Set Six tournament is the Piltover Cup, scheduled to take place from Nov. 12 to 14. A total of 160 players will compete in the cup, earning qualifier points and invites to the Mid-Set Finale on Feb. 4 to 6. Prior to the Mid-Set Finale is the Zaun Cup, which will also feature 160 competitors and is scheduled to take place from Jan. 21 to 23. The Challenger Series returns on Jan. 8 to 9 with a slightly revamped format.

Piltover Cup : Nov. 12 to 14 featuring 160 players from ladder with four advancing to Mid-Set Finale

: Nov. 12 to 14 featuring 160 players from ladder with four advancing to Mid-Set Finale Zaun Cup : Jan. 21 to 23 featuring 160 players from lader with four advancing to Mid-Set Finale

: Jan. 21 to 23 featuring 160 players from lader with four advancing to Mid-Set Finale Challenger Series : Jan. 8 to 9 featuring top-16 ranked players with two advancing to Mid-Set Finale

: Jan. 8 to 9 featuring top-16 ranked players with two advancing to Mid-Set Finale Mid-Set Finale: Feb. 4 to 6 with four players advancing to Set Six Regional Finals

A total of 22 TFT players will also be invited to the Mid-Set Finale based on qualifier points earned at the Piltover and Zaun Cups.

The second half of Set Six will feature a TFT Set 6.5 Innovation Cup, scheduled to take place from March 4 to 6, along with another Challenger Series tournament on March 12 and 13.

Innovation Cup : March 4 to 6 featuring 32 players from ladder with four advancing to the Set Six Regional Finals

: March 4 to 6 featuring 32 players from ladder with four advancing to the Set Six Regional Finals Challenger Series: March 12 to 13 featuring top-16 ranked players with two advancing to the Regional Finals

The North American TFT Set Six Regional Finals are scheduled to take place from March 25 to 27. In addition to invites from the Set 6.5 Challenger Series and Innovation Cup, a total of 14 players will earn an invite via leaderboard rankings and qualifier points.

Two players invited to Regional Finals based on Set Six leaderboard

Two players invited to Regional Finals based on Set 6.5 leaderboard

10 players invited to Regional Finals based on qualifier points from Piltover, Zaun, and Innovation Cups.

All TFT Set Six and Set 6.5 tournaments will feature a main broadcast via Wisdom and Riot.