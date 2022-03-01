TFT Patch 12.5: Full notes and updates

The first Teamfight Tactics patch after the launch of Neon Nights is packed with balance changes that will likely shake up the meta.

Scheduled to hit the live servers on March 2, Patch 12.5 is the first major update for Set 6.5 Neon Nights—and it’s a long patch, too. The next TFT patch, 12.6, isn’t scheduled to take place until March 30, with a possible B-patch slotted for either March 8 or 9 if necessary. Patch 12.5 focuses on Hextech Augment tuning and distribution, along with balance changes that tone down overperformers while giving some underperformers a boost.

A team chat will also be added to the TFT Double Up mode in Patch 12.5. Chat within the mode will default to your partner. But players can still hit up the whole lobby by typing “/all” first, prior to sending a chat message.

From system changes and Hextech Augment shuffling to nerfs and buffs across the board, here are the TFT 12.5 patch notes for Set 6.5 Neon Nights.

TFT Tome of Traits system change

Image via Riot Games

Another nerf to Tome of Traits was put in place to prevent the early combination of traits, allowing players to cheat out a tailored Emblem.

No tailored Emblems : Changed from zero to four to zero to five active traits

: Changed from zero to four to zero to five active traits One tailored Emblem : Changed from five to six to five to seven active traits

: Changed from five to six to five to seven active traits Two tailored Emblems : Changed form seven to eight to eight to nine active traits

: Changed form seven to eight to eight to nine active traits Three tailored Emblems : Changed from nine to 10 to 10 to 11 active traits

: Changed from nine to 10 to 10 to 11 active traits Four tailored Emblems: Changed from 11 or more to 12 or more active traits

Set 6.5 Hextech Augments

Image via Riot Games

A number of combat-focused TFT Set 6.5 Hextech Augments are getting an overall reduction in power. High Five has returned as an option within the Prismatic tier while Second Wind (two) has been removed as an option.

Battle Mage : Bonus ability power nerfed from 30/45/60 to 25/35/50

: Bonus ability power nerfed from 30/45/60 to 25/35/50 Cybernetic Implants (Prismatic) : Health reduced from 450 to 350

: Health reduced from 450 to 350 Disintegrator : Bonus magic damage equal to target’s maximum health percentage reduced from 2/3/4 to 1.5/2.5/4 percent

: Bonus magic damage equal to target’s maximum health percentage reduced from 2/3/4 to 1.5/2.5/4 percent Electrocharge : Magic damage nerfed from 90/135/180 to 60/100/160

: Magic damage nerfed from 90/135/180 to 60/100/160 Future Sight (Prismatic) : Radiant Zephyr option banish duration reduced from 10 to eight seconds

: Radiant Zephyr option banish duration reduced from 10 to eight seconds Future Sight (Prismatic) : Radiant Sunfire Cape option maximum health burn reduced from 120 to 90 percent over the duration of 30 seconds

: Radiant Sunfire Cape option maximum health burn reduced from 120 to 90 percent over the duration of 30 seconds Luden’s Echo : Bonus magic damage nerfed from 135/200/275 to 100/150/200

: Bonus magic damage nerfed from 135/200/275 to 100/150/200 Chemtech Unity : Moved from Silver to Gold tier

: Moved from Silver to Gold tier Concussive Blows : Moved from Silver to Gold tier

: Moved from Silver to Gold tier Concussive Blows : Cooldown reduced from seven to six seconds

: Cooldown reduced from seven to six seconds Four Score : The number of random four-cost champions gained was increased from three to four

: The number of random four-cost champions gained was increased from three to four High Five : Can only appear as a third Hextech Augment option at Stage 4-6

: Can only appear as a third Hextech Augment option at Stage 4-6 High Five : Gain five random five-cost champions

: Gain five random five-cost champions Second Wind (Prismatic) : Removed

: Removed Woodland Trinket : Clone health buffed from 250 to 300

: Clone health buffed from 250 to 300 Battlemage : No longer an option offered if you are playing two Sniper units

: No longer an option offered if you are playing two Sniper units Dominance : Dominance may appear if you are on a two or more win streak as opposed to you won the previous round

: Dominance may appear if you are on a two or more win streak as opposed to you won the previous round Double Trouble : bonus attack damage, ability power, armor, and magic resistance nerfed from 40/50/65 to 30/40/50

: bonus attack damage, ability power, armor, and magic resistance nerfed from 40/50/65 to 30/40/50 Golden Egg : The Radiant Relics option with Radiant Ionic Spark damage nerfed from 300 to 275 percent of maximum mana

: The Radiant Relics option with Radiant Ionic Spark damage nerfed from 300 to 275 percent of maximum mana Golden Egg : The Radiant Relics option with Radiant Edge of Night second stealth health threshold increased from 25 to 30 percent

: The Radiant Relics option with Radiant Edge of Night second stealth health threshold increased from 25 to 30 percent Golden Gifts : Can now only appear as a second Hextech Augment choice

: Can now only appear as a second Hextech Augment choice Knife’s Edge : Players will no longer get offered the Knife’s Edge option if playing two more of the traits Arcanist, Scholar, Sniper, or Enchanter

: Players will no longer get offered the Knife’s Edge option if playing two more of the traits Arcanist, Scholar, Sniper, or Enchanter Portable Forge : The Collector Armory option chance to drop Gold was increased from 50 to 60 percent

: The Collector Armory option chance to drop Gold was increased from 50 to 60 percent Swift Justice : Renamed to True Justice

: Renamed to True Justice Treasure Trove : Silver and Gold Treasure Trove can only appear as the first Hextech Augment option from now on

: Silver and Gold Treasure Trove can only appear as the first Hextech Augment option from now on Tri Force : Can only get offered if a player has two or more three-cost units in play

: Can only get offered if a player has two or more three-cost units in play Tri Force: Health reduced from 233/333/433 to 133/233/333

Portable Forge Armory options

Zhonya’s Paradox : Ability power increased from 45 to 50

: Ability power increased from 45 to 50 Zhonya’s Paradox : Armor and magic resistance increased from 35 to 50

: Armor and magic resistance increased from 35 to 50 Zhonya’s Paradox: Ivnulnerablilty duration increased from 2.5 to three seconds

Set 6.5 Traits

Image via Riot Games

The Enforcer trait is on the TFT hot seat due to the trait’s ease in disrupting gameplay at all stages of Set 6.5 Neon NIghts, with changes coming in Patch 12.6. Players can rely more upon the Bodyguard trait to protect backline units via Patch 12.5. The Innovator dragon was hit with a number of changes and the Enchanter trait is getting a nice buff in shield and resistance, along with the Hextech trait getting a shield buff.

Bodyguard : Starting shield buffed from 150/350/700/1200 to 200/400/800/2000

: Starting shield buffed from 150/350/700/1200 to 200/400/800/2000 Enchanter : Heal and shield boost adjusted from 25/40/60/100 to 25/45/70/100 percent

: Heal and shield boost adjusted from 25/40/60/100 to 25/45/70/100 percent Enchanter : Magic resistance buffed from 20/35/50/75 to 25/45/70/100

: Magic resistance buffed from 20/35/50/75 to 25/45/70/100 Hextech : Shield buffed from 100/150/300/600 to 120/170/340/600

: Shield buffed from 100/150/300/600 to 120/170/340/600 Twinshot: Bonus attack damage adjusted from 10/25/40/60 to 10/25/45/80

Innovator Hextech dragon

The dragon will no longer grant a 75 percent critical strike chance

Units buffed by the dragon roar will always critically strike if able

Electrifying Roar critical strike damage increased from 10 to 25 percent

Lightning damage increased from 500 to 600

Set 6.5 Champions

Image via Riot Games

A major rework was applied to Rek’Sai within TFT Patch 12.5, while buffs are coming to Neon Nights champions like Brand, Draven, Lucian, and Braum. Ashe and Ahri were booth given boosts that should improve their playability, and Nocturne’s three-star scaling has been fixed.

One-cost

Brand : base spell damage buffed from 120/160/210 to 135/175/235

: base spell damage buffed from 120/160/210 to 135/175/235 Brand : Bonus spell damage adjusted from 150/225/300 to 165/225/300

: Bonus spell damage adjusted from 150/225/300 to 165/225/300 Jarvan IV : Attack speed reduced from 0.65 to 0.6

: Attack speed reduced from 0.65 to 0.6 Jarvan IV : Starting mana nerfed from 60/100 to 50/100

: Starting mana nerfed from 60/100 to 50/100 Nocturne : Unspeakable Horror stun duration nerfed at three-star from 3.5 to three seconds

: Unspeakable Horror stun duration nerfed at three-star from 3.5 to three seconds Twitch : Piercing Bolt attack damage scaling percent adjusted from 125/135/150 to 125/130/140 percent

: Piercing Bolt attack damage scaling percent adjusted from 125/135/150 to 125/130/140 percent Twitch : Spell base damage adjusted from 25/50/75 to 30/50/70

: Spell base damage adjusted from 25/50/75 to 30/50/70 Ezreal: Attack damage reduced from 50 to 45

Two-cost

Ashe : Number of arrows from spell increased from 6/7/8 to eight across the board

: Number of arrows from spell increased from 6/7/8 to eight across the board Ashe : Volley spell range increased by one Hex

: Volley spell range increased by one Hex Rek’Sa i: Base spell damage will no longer scale with ability power and her resist steal percentage was removed

i: Base spell damage will no longer scale with ability power and her resist steal percentage was removed Rek’Sai : Armor and magic resistance increased from 40 to 45

: Armor and magic resistance increased from 40 to 45 Rek’Sai : Heal without ability power scaling at 150/250/400 changed to 150/200/350 with ability power scaling

: Heal without ability power scaling at 150/250/400 changed to 150/200/350 with ability power scaling Rek’Sai : Heals for 250/350/500 health that scales with ability power if she has already bit her target

: Heals for 250/350/500 health that scales with ability power if she has already bit her target Corki : Bombardment damage adjusted from 200/260/333 to 220/275/350

: Bombardment damage adjusted from 200/260/333 to 220/275/350 Lulu: Wild Growth bonus health buffed from 325/350/375 to 350/370/390

Three-cost

Ekko : Starting mana nerfed from 80/120 to 60/120

: Starting mana nerfed from 80/120 to 60/120 Gnar : Range of Mega Gnar’s boulder increased by one Hex

: Range of Mega Gnar’s boulder increased by one Hex Lucian : Relentless Pursuit damage buffed from 175/275/300 to 185/295/315

: Relentless Pursuit damage buffed from 175/275/300 to 185/295/315 Lucian : Armor and magic resistance increased from 25 to 30

: Armor and magic resistance increased from 25 to 30 Malzahar : Malefic Visions damage nerfed from 625/875/1050 to 600/825/950

: Malefic Visions damage nerfed from 625/875/1050 to 600/825/950 Morgana : Soul Shackles shield adjusted from 425/550/750 to 475/575/675

: Soul Shackles shield adjusted from 425/550/750 to 475/575/675 Senna : Piercing Darkness attack damage percentage reduced from 160 to 150 percent

: Piercing Darkness attack damage percentage reduced from 160 to 150 percent Senna : Piercing Darkness base damage adjusted from 80/125/200 to 80/120/180

: Piercing Darkness base damage adjusted from 80/125/200 to 80/120/180 Tryndamere: Spinning Slash base spin damage nerfed from 60/90/150 to 50/75/100

Four-cost

Ahri : Starting mana buffed from 0/50 to 30/50

: Starting mana buffed from 0/50 to 30/50 Ahri : Angle between each Orb buffed from 20 to 10

: Angle between each Orb buffed from 20 to 10 Alistar : Pulverize damage nerfed from 200/350/1200 to 150/250/1000

: Pulverize damage nerfed from 200/350/1200 to 150/250/1000 Braum : Vault Breaker stun duration adjusted from 1.75/2.25/8 to 2/2.75/8 seconds

: Vault Breaker stun duration adjusted from 1.75/2.25/8 to 2/2.75/8 seconds Draven : Range increased from three to four

: Range increased from three to four Draven : Now has innate 25 percent armor penetration

: Now has innate 25 percent armor penetration Draven : VIP bonus armor penetration nerfed from 50 to 25 percent

: VIP bonus armor penetration nerfed from 50 to 25 percent Draven : Spinning Axes attack damage percentage adjusted from 150/160/400 to 170/180/400 percent

: Spinning Axes attack damage percentage adjusted from 150/160/400 to 170/180/400 percent Draven : Spinning Axes base damage nerfed from 150/200/500 to 120/150/400

: Spinning Axes base damage nerfed from 150/200/500 to 120/150/400 Vi : Piltover Pulverizer damage adjusted from 150/225/450 to 125/200/450

: Piltover Pulverizer damage adjusted from 150/225/450 to 125/200/450 Vi : Spells third cast damage adjusted from 300/400/900 to 250/350/900

: Spells third cast damage adjusted from 300/400/900 to 250/350/900 Renata : Toxic Poison damage nerfed from 45/70/240 to 40/65/220

: Toxic Poison damage nerfed from 45/70/240 to 40/65/220 Jhin : Curtain Call attack damage scaling adjusted from 150/200/300 to 175/200/300 percent

: Curtain Call attack damage scaling adjusted from 150/200/300 to 175/200/300 percent Kha’Zix : Arid Assault was renamed Void Assault

: Arid Assault was renamed Void Assault Irelia : Attack damge reduced from 90 to 85

: Attack damge reduced from 90 to 85 Sivir: Attack speed increased from 0.7 to 0.8

Five-cost

Tahm Kench : Devour damage on crowd control immune targets increased from 35 to 50 percent

: Devour damage on crowd control immune targets increased from 35 to 50 percent Galio : Colossal Entrance maximum health scaling increased from five to six percent

: Colossal Entrance maximum health scaling increased from five to six percent Zeri : Attack damage increased from 80 to 85

: Attack damage increased from 80 to 85 Jinx : Armor and magic resistance increased from 40 to 45

: Armor and magic resistance increased from 40 to 45 Kai’Sa: Attack speed increased from 1.1 to 1.2

Set 6.5 Items

Image via Riot Games

Bramble Vest is the only major TFT Set 6.5 item getting a balance change within the 12.5 Neon Nights patch. The defensive item was too hard of a counter against critical damage, resulting in it getting toned down some.

Bramble Vest : Critical strike bonus damage reduction reduced from 100 to 75 percent

: Critical strike bonus damage reduction reduced from 100 to 75 percent Bramble Vest : Reflect damage buffed from 60/80/120 to 75/100/150

: Reflect damage buffed from 60/80/120 to 75/100/150 Mistral : Banish duration reduced from 10 to eight seconds

: Banish duration reduced from 10 to eight seconds Sunlight Cape: Burn reduced from 120 to 90 percent of 30 seconds

TFT Set 6.5 bug fixes

Image via Riot Games