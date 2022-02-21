How to play TFT 6.5 Debonair comp in Neon Nights

Debonair is a new Teamfight Tactics trait within Set 6.5 Neon Nights which boosts your main carry within the comp via a unique VIP bonus.

The Debonair comp is a vertical trait within TFT Set 6.5 that granting units with the trait bonus health and ability power. Vertical traits are designed to increase in power and/or defense as more champions are added to the battlefield. The Debonair comp, unlike the Hextech build, can work with either three or five Set 6.5 champs with the Debonair trait during late game to make the comp viable in the TFT Neon Nights meta.

Set 6.5 champions with the Debonair trait gain bonus health and ability power at breakpoints 3/5/7. There are only six Debonair units, requiring players to craft a Spatula with a Chain Vest to create a Debonair emblem. An emblem can also show up within trait synergy Hextech Augments. The six Debonair TFT Set 6.5 champions are Brand, Talon, Syndra, Leona, Draven, and Zeri.

The Debonair comp is unique in Set 6.5 Neon Nights due to the VIP bonus. Champions with the Debonair trait will appear in the TFT shop with a VIP tag. Activating the VIP bonus requires a minimum of three champions on the battlefield to activate the Debonair trait. After choosing a VIP Set 6.5 champion, your shop will not present any further champions with the VIP tag. In order to get VIP on another Debonair champion, you must sell the VIP you have. As long as the Debonair trait is still active, your chances of seeing a new VIP unit are increased.

Opening with a Debonair comp during the early game requires a Brand, Syndra, and Leona as the three core Neon Nights units. Brand is best when equipped with Blue Buff. Slotting in Kassadin provides Scholar synergy and opens up the flexibility to transition out of the Debonair comp to an Arcanist comp or a hybrid of both traits.

If you’re staying with the Debonair comp, Talon can work as an item holder for Draven. Players can also choose to stay with Talon as a primary carry as a reroll Set 6.5 comp, but will need to prioritize different items.

Image via Robinsongz

The four best TFT Set 6.5 comps using the Debonair build at Neon Nights launch are Draven carry, Talon reroll, Brand reroll, and Zeri Sniper—with each of the carriers having their VIP bonus active. Draven gains infinite attack range with his VIP bonus while ignoring 50 percent of his target’s armor. Ideal best-in-slot items for Draven are Blood Thirster and Guinsoo’s Rageblade.

Hitting a two-star Zeri in the late game and a Jhin can lead to a Zeri Debonair comp transition with her using Draven’s items. If the Hextech Augment Woodland Trinket becomes an option, it will heavily support both the Draven and Zeri builds as it creates two copies of your highest attack speed champion (not including items). Crafting Zeke’s Herald or multiple copies of it on a supporting unit will increase the attack speed on both Draven and Zeri.

Image via LeDuck

Brand reroll allows players to start off in the Debonair comp and remain there all game, running only three Deboanir champions in conjunction with Arcanist. Brand wants items like Jeweled Gauntlet and Infinity Edge to go along with the Blue Buff. He can also use Deathcap and Giant Slayer. And Vex is the secondary carry on the front line with items like Ionic Spark, Bramble Vest, and Dragon’s Claw.

Image via Deisik

Talon reroll can run either three Debonair units with four Assassin units, or a five Debonair comp with three-star Vex. Nocturne is the ideal Assassin to run alongside Talon, stunning enemy units with his Unspeakable Horror spell. And Talon needs VIP status, providing true damage to his bleed effect that lasts 100 percent longer.

The best TFT Set 6.5 items to run on Talon, if you build your comp around him, are Rapid Firecannon, Quicksilver to avoid crowd control effects, and Infinity Edge.