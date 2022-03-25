TFT 6.5 Neon Nights NA Regional Finals: Standings, scores, and schedule

The best in North America battled for an invite to worlds

A total of 24Teamfight Tactics seasoned tournament players and ladder grinders competed over the course of three days to earn an invitation to the Gizmos & Gadgets World Championship.

For the first time in the history of TFT Worlds, North American players competed at the NA Regional Finals for a total of four slots at the Gizmos & Gadgets World Championship, along with the possibility of qualifying to compete at the Last Chance Gauntlet for another two invites.

The format for the NA Regional Finals consists of six games played each day. Unlike the EMEA Regional Finals, only eight players were cut each day based on points earned during each round of that day.

First : 10 points

: 10 points Second : Eight points

: Eight points Third : Seven points

: Seven points Fourth : Six points

: Six points Fifth : Four points

: Four points Sixth : Three points

: Three points Seventh : Two points

: Two points Eighth: One point

Points were reset and the top eight from each day advanced forward for a shot to compete at Worlds. The top three players after three days qualified to compete at the Gizmos & Gadgets World Championship, along with the finalist that had the highest placement average over the course of all three days. And the remaining two finalists earned an invite to the TFT 6.5 Last Chance Qualifier.

March 25 NA Regional Finals standings

A total of 24 players were split into three lobbies, with lobbies getting reseeded every two games based on points standings.

