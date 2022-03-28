Milk wins TFT NA Regional Finals, four players advance to Worlds

BG Delicious Milk dominated during the third day of the Teamfight Tactics North American Regional Finals via consistent gameplay.

A total of eight players competed for a possible four direct invites at the NA Regional Finals for the Gizmos & Gadgets World Championship. The top three earned direct invites, while the fourth went to the player with the highest average placement over the course of all three days.

BG Milk dominated the leaderboard throughout the day with three back-to-back second-place finishes, followed up with a first, and a third in game five. Milk’s comp of choice was Striker Sivir carry over the course of the first four games and then changed it up in game five with a Draven/Zeri Debonair comp. He ended up going eighth during game six, knowing he was already going to the Gizmos & Gadgets World Championship.

Screengrab via Riot Games

Finishing in second was TL Goose, placing in the top four via four out of the six games played. A first-place during game three helped ensure GV8’s top three placement at the NA Regional Finals in conjunction with a third-place finish in game six.

Guubums came into day three with the second-highest overall placement average of 2.92, just behind DQA, who averaged 2.83. He started the day off strong with a lobby win but ended up finishing eighth in game two. Games three and four were fifth-place finishes, followed by a first in game five. Heading into game six, Ramblinnn needed to win and Guubums had to finish in seventh or eighth to get knocked out of the top three.

For the first time in TFT history, DQA opted to surrender during game six at the NA Regional Finals, in order to prevent Guubums from finishing in seventh. If Guubums had dropped to fourth in the overall standings via a seventh-place finish in game six, he’d earn the overall placement invite to TFT Worlds and not DQA. Ramblinnn ended up winning the lobby and earned an invite to the Last Chance Qualifier instead of Worlds.

Screengrab via Riot Games

Earning direct invites to the Gizmos & Gadgets World Championship were BG Milk, TL Goose, and Guubums. DQA, with the tactical FF surrender, ensured he got the average placement invite. And heading to the Last Chance Qualifier were Ramblinnn and Inikoiniko.