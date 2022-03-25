TFT 6.5 Neon Nights EMEA Regional Finals: Standings, scores, and schedule

The best Teamfight Tactics players in Europe will battle for five invites to the Gizmos and Gadgets World Championship over the course of three days in the Neon Nights EMEA Regional Finals.

Earning a seat at the EMEA Regional Finals greatly improved during Set Six, offering TFT players in Europe multiple opportunities for a chance to compete at Worlds. Showcasing a total of 32 players, only the top five are guaranteed to advance to the Gizmos and Gadgets World Championship.

Scheduled to run from March 25 to 27, the EMEA Regional Finals also contains a 20,000 euro total prize pool. Players who finish in sixth and seventh during the final day will be given a second chance at Worlds via the upcoming Last Chance Qualifier.

The format for the Neon Nights EMEA Regional Finals consists of six games played each day. A total of 16 players will advance to the second day and only eight will battle it out for invites to TFT Worlds during the third day of competition. Points will be awarded per round, with the top players advancing to the next day.

First : Eight points

: Eight points Second : Seven points

: Seven points Third : Six points

: Six points Fourth : Five points

: Five points Fifth : Four points

: Four points Sixth : Three points

: Three points Seventh : Two points

: Two points Eighth: One point

March 25, EMEA Regional Finals standings

Image via Riot Games and Rising Legends

A total of 32 TFT players were split into four lobbies at the start of the EMEA Regional Finals. Lobbies were reseeded every two games based on points earned from each round during that day.

Game one

AKA Wonder playing Miss Fortune Sniper re-roll robbed Deisik of a lobby win during round one, with Deisik having over 60 HP heading into the 1v1 battle for first-place. Other lobby winners after game one were PasDeBol, Voltariux, and Swellertiger.

Updates to the EMEA Regional Finals will take place following rounds played during each day of the TFT Set 6.5 Neon Nights tournament.