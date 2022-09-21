His wallet is going to be a little bit lighter.

Gambling content on Twitch has been a boon from Adin Ross this year. The content makes up 15.57 million of his 44.12 million hours watched on the platform, according to Streams Charts.

But, starting next month, sponsored slots streams won’t be an option for the popular 21-year-old streamer, after Twitch decided to ban some gambling-related content on the platform. So far this year, Ross has streamed a total of just under 849 hours, and just less than 356 of those hours were spent in the slots category.

Twitch today announced its policy update, which will be effective Oct. 18, will prohibit the streaming of any gambling websites that include slots, roulette, or dice games that are not licensed in the U.S. That most notably includes Stake, which is a website that has sponsored numerous streams of Ross, xQc, and Trainwreck.

Taking to Twitch for the first time following the news, Ross said his phone was set ablaze with notifications earlier this evening, and given the number of calls and texts he missed, he was concerned that perhaps someone died.

“I’m really not trying to think too much of the worst,” he said. “But I’m just trying to really understand what the fuck is going on here. Something did die, my fucking pockets.”

The young content creator also took to Twitter to express his disapproval of the upcoming policy change by mentioning a recent incident in which a creator was banned from the platform for allegedly doing sex acts while broadcasting. “No more gambling on Twitch but at least we can see a girl getting fucked on stream once a week!”

No more gambling on twitch but atleast we can see a girl getting fucked on stream once a week! — adin (@adinross) September 20, 2022

Outside his responses on Sept. 20, Adin Ross has yet to reveal any future plans.

