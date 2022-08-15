Adin Ross is one of the most recognizable names on Twitch, although not always for the best reasons. He’s been banned from the platform five times between 2020 and 2022, although it hasn’t always been his fault.

He also hosts sponsored gambling streams and, as of late, has invited controversial internet personalities like Andrew Tate onto his stream for content, which doesn’t sit well with many people, including streamers.

He’s also done some positive things like donating thousands of dollars to a streamer with brain cancer and reportedly bailing fellow streamer IShowSpeed out of jail after he got swatted on stream on Aug. 8, 2022, however.

Image via Adin Ross on Instagram

Either way, the division surrounding him hasn’t slowed down his momentum. Adin Ross started streaming in 2019. During his first two years, he focused on streaming NBA2K and GTA V almost exclusively.

Things changed in 2021 when he pivoted into Just Chatting streams, which comprise most of his content today. He still, however, dives back into NBA2K and GTA V occasionally and plays other games too.

Image via Adin Ross on Twitter

Adin Ross, at a glance

Real Name: Adin David Ross

Adin David Ross Age: 21

21 Birthday: Oct. 11, 2000

Oct. 11, 2000 Nationality: American

American Partner: None

None Awards: None

None Org: None

What games does Adin Ross play?

Adin Ross’ most streamed games are NBA2K20 and NBA2K19, which comes as no surprise to his fans. He has streamed them for 950 hours and 900 hours apiece, amounting to roughly 40 percent of his total stream time.

GTA V is next on the list at 416 hours and 10 percent total stream time, followed by other games like NBA2K21, Fortnite, Black Ops Cold War, NBA 2K22, and Among Us. He’s streamed them much less, however.

Image via Adin Ross on Instagram

What is Adin Ross’ streaming setup?

Adin Ross Peripherals:

Mouse : Logitech G Pro Wireless

: Logitech G Pro Wireless Keyboard: SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL Compact

SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL Compact Monitors: HP 24mh FHD and Acer SB240Y

HP 24mh FHD and Acer SB240Y Headset: Astro A40 TR

Adin Ross’ Gaming PC Setup:

GPU : EVGA Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra

: EVGA Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra CPU : Intel Core i9-10900K

: Intel Core i9-10900K MOBO : ASUS ROG Strix Z490-E Gaming Motherboard

: ASUS ROG Strix Z490-E Gaming Motherboard Case: Lian li O11 Dynamic XL ROG Certified Case

Image via Adin Ross on Twitch

How much does Adin Ross make?

Based on leaked data that emerged in 2021, Adin Ross made $1,854,656.42 from his Twitch streams between Aug. 2019 and Oct. 2021. He also makes money from YouTube and gambling sponsorship deals, so his net worth is likely much higher.

Where is Adin Ross from?

Adin Ross was born in Boca Raton, Florida. But he lived in New York City, New York, and Three Rivers, California, for some time and currently resides in Los Angeles, California, although the specific area isn’t known.

Image via Adin Ross on Twitch

Why is Adin Ross so popular on Twitch?

Initially, Adin Ross’ popularity on Twitch coincided with his GTA V and NBA2K streams. He became one of the go-to streamers for people involved in those communities, particularly GTA V, and even founded his own server.

His popularity reached new heights after LeBron James and his son, LeBron James Jr., came on stream in 2020, however. He shared a clip on social media, which went viral, propelling him to Twitch stardom.

Adin Ross’ most popular Twitch clip

The most popular clip on Adin Ross’ Twitch channel is of him watching a female streamer cleaning her camera lens with her top, exposing a bit of cleavage, prompting Adin Ross to freak out in fear of getting temporarily banned.

So what’s next for Adin Ross?

Adin Ross still streams GTA V from time to time. His focus has shifted mainly towards Just Chatting and Slots streams in 2022, however. So, it’s reasonable to assume he’ll continue that trend for a while unless something changes.

Follow Adin Ross on: Twitch | Twitter | YouTube