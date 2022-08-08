Mizkif calls out Adin Ross as Twitch’s ‘biggest d**krider’—and he thinks that’s a good thing

Matthew “Mizkif” Rinaudo has called Adin Ross out for being the “biggest dickrider” on Twitch after watching a clip of him responding to Andrew Tate’s misogynistic comments in a neutral and somewhat agreeable way.

Ross invited Tate on his Aug. 7 stream. At one point, Tate said he wouldn’t mind if his girlfriend posted nude content on OnlyFans as long as he kept the money because she’d be his “property” and would therefore be “selling his property.”

Like most people, Mizkif expected Ross to outright dismiss that claim.

However, he watched in awe as Ross said, “Maybe she should get fifty, fifty.” Then, he paused the clip and accused him of being the biggest dickrider on Twitch.

Image via Instagram

“Adin Ross is the biggest dick rider I’ve ever seen in my entire life,” he said to his Twitch viewers. “He is such a dick rider. It’s crazy!” However, he then admitted it’s a viable strategy in terms of drawing views, even if he doesn’t agree with it.

“That’s what he’s got to do to get these people on,” he explained. “He’s smart. He knows to do that because it feeds the egos of the people he brings on. It’s what you’ve got to do!”

Mizkif believes if Ross doesn’t act somewhat agreeable with Tate and other controversial guests, they’d be less willing to appear on his stream. So, he must do it if he wants them to keep coming back.

“He’s sucking their dick, so they come on his stream and hang out with him. If I had Andrew Tate on and I were Adin, what would I do? I would suck his dick because you want him to stay longer. You want him to come on again. He’s content!”

Other streamers have condemned Ross for giving Tate a platform to spout his polarising views, including QTCinderella, who begged all streamers to stop doing it rather than isolating him personally.

Mizkif is on board with that view, too. However, he can see why Ross goes against the grain—even if it earns him the title of “the biggest dickrider on Twitch.”