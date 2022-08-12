IShowSpeed claims police put him in jail after YouTube swatting and Adin Ross had to bail him out

He said his friend and fellow streamer came in clutch.

Days after being swatted on stream, YouTuber IShowSpeed is back in business and streaming again, but he claims the debacle was costly: according to the rising star, the police allegedly put him in jail and Adin Ross had to bail him out.

The incident happened on Monday, Aug. 8. Speed was surrounded by police officers and arrested after someone falsely reported him as a threat.

He could be seen pleading his case as the camera turned off.

Shortly after, Ross said he’d spoken to Speed and assured everyone he was fine, if a little shaken up. However, Speed kept uncharacteristically quiet about what happened.

That is, until his stream on Aug. 11. “Guess who’s back!” he yelled at the camera, brimming with energy.

“I went to jail and took it like a G. Ain’t nobody mess with me. Come on now! I looked everybody in the eye, and they didn’t do shit!”

Fans couldn’t tell if he was joking. They reasoned that he didn’t do anything wrong since he was a swatting victim, so why would he end up in jail? It didn’t make sense. Unless, they said, he staged the whole thing for YouTube content.

In response, he said Ross bailed him out, and that part seemed sincere.

“I do want to give a shoutout to my man Adin for bailing me out,” he added. “I really appreciate him. They only let me get one phone call.”

This prompted a fan to ask how much the bail was, and he responded, saying: “It was $20,000. My boy Adin came in clutch. He paid it fully. He wired it. He wasn’t in town, so he wired it to the confederation of the department I was in.”

Speed said the process was simple after that. The police officers returned his belongings and sent him on his merry way. And now that he’s back to doing what he does best, his fans couldn’t be happier.

Assuming it’s true, the swatting incident was a minor blemish in an otherwise excellent latest chapter for IShowSpeed. He’s the fastest-growing content creator in YouTube streaming right now and is showing no signs of slowing down.