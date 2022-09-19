JustaMinx speaks out against streamers helping Sliker: ‘He’s being enabled’

Twitch streamer ItsSliker was exposed over the weekend for money he purportedly owes numerous other creators and fans. And while some high-profile streamers have openly said that they intend on helping to pay off his debts, JustaMinx isn’t about to join them.

Because Sliker’s debts come from what he himself called a gambling addiction, Minx made it a point to express how she felt about the likes of xQc and Ludwig trying to repay Sliker’s debts.

“They’re giving him a way out,” she said. “Which is good to help him, but they’re laughing. They’re joking. They’re not thinking about the fucking people that actually got fucking affected by this because they’re rich streamers. Don’t get me wrong, I’m a rich streamer too, but they don’t actually care.”

Sliker has purportedly borrowed more than $200,000 from various people over the past two years, and he said that he was even offered by a gambling company to do sponsored streams to pay off his debts. He claims that he refused the sponsorship.

Minx went on to explain that by “coddling” Sliker, the other streamers aren’t truly helping. They might get money back to people that Sliker has “scammed,” but if he has the gambling addiction that he claims to have, Minx believes that Sliker’s friends are only going to make things worse.

“They’re coddling him,” she said. “They’re literally fucking coddling him. Sliker has scammed so many people, and because he has friends that can pay it off, it’s fine. It’s OK… He’ll do it again then. How is that helping him? My uncle literally has a gambling addiction. This is how it gets worse because he’s being enabled.”