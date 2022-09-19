Sliker says casino approached him for sponsored Twitch gambling stream that would ‘pay off his debts’

He wanted to keep their name anonymous.

Ever since Sliker owned up to tricking Twitch viewers and streamers into lending him money to support his gambling addiction, streamers have banded together to find a solution.

Felix “xQc” Lengyel and Ludwig Ahgren have joined forces to repay people who he deceived. Meanwhile, Imane “Pokimane” Anys is petitioning for Twitch to ban sponsored gambling streams.

However, according to Sliker, a casino contacted him and offered him an ironic way to pay off the debt—by hosting a series of sponsored gambling streams for them.

“I just got off a call with a casino,” he said to Hasan Piker and Mizkif while he was in a call with them on-stream. “They said they would help me pay off the people if I do a sponsored stream for them.”

Hasan couldn’t believe the casino had the gaul to make such an offer. He cupped his hands over his face in disbelief. Mizkif also pointed out the irony of it, saying, “Fire with fire!”

Sliker told them he knocked back the recent Twitch offer because it “would just not make any sense” given the fact his gambling addiction is what put him into this dire situation in the first place.

The under-fire streamer didn’t reveal which company it was.

Hasan described the offer as “criminal” before moving on. He told Sliker he needs to act like an adult and accept responsibility for his actions and do something about his gambling addiction.

Mizkif offered to help him pay off the debt and claims he already has someone looking into it. Unlike the casino company that offered Sliker a sponsorship deal, it’s not about gaining anything.

Sliker was appreciative of the pair’s help in the stream.