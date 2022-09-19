Asmongold calls for Twitch to ban Sliker amid controversy

"I am so f***ing annoyed at people that feel sorry for him."

Asmongold has shown no sympathy for fellow streamer Sliker, who’s found himself in massive debt after purportedly asking numerous creators and viewers for money totaling in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. And today, Asmon took his opinion one step further.

On Twitter, Asmon posted saying that Twitch should ban Sliker for misuse of the platform. Deeming Sliker’s behavior serial, the popular MMO streamer believes Sliker used his status on Twitch as a way to defraud people.

How in the fuck is Sliker not banned on Twitch?



Guy literally uses the platform to defraud dozens of people, streamers and viewers alike AND ADMITS IT



JiDion is still sitting a perma while Sliker gets to go live and laugh about actual crime



It's an absolute disgrace @Twitch — Zack (@Asmongold) September 19, 2022

During a stream yesterday, Asmon repeatedly expressed his dislike of Sliker even prior to his admission of asking for loans from people to feed a self-described gambling addiction. With strongly negative feelings, Asmon on multiple occasions said that Sliker deserves to be in jail.

“This is a fraud, and this is a thief,” Asmon said. “He’s a fraud, and he’s a manipulator. He deserves no sympathy at all, and anything bad that happens to him, he should be thankful for it that it wasn’t worse.”

While some content creators joined together over the weekend to try to help those affected by Sliker, others, like JustaMinx, have expressed that helping Sliker with his situation could enable more deceptive behavior.

Asmon went one step further with his take on the situation.

“Some people say, ‘I hope he gets the help he needs,’” Asmon said. “I hope he goes to the jail cell that he needs. I don’t give a fuck about you man. If you’re fucking doing this shit and you’re hurting other people, I don’t give a fuck what happens to you. I don’t care if you get help. I don’t care if you don’t get help. … This person is a fucking parasite. I have no sympathy, none.”