Rise of the Ronin trophy list: All trophies

The PlayStation 5 trophy list for Rise of the Ronin, like the game itself, has plenty of longevity and brutality, and is sure to unleash the hidden Ronin in you.

Not content with 2023’s Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Team Ninja is back in 2024 with Rise of the Ronin—another execution of fast-paced, efficient combat intertwined with a vibrant world to explore. More bosses, more quests, and more side quests than ever before—if you don’t believe me, the Rise of the Ronin trophy list says otherwise.

It’s an extensive list that will keep you busy for hours, if you haven’t been reduced to tears by its bosses and the difficulty, and we’ve got every trophy and its rarity too.

All Rise of the Ronin PS5 trophies

These two want to collect each other for a trophy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

51 PS5 trophies comprise the Rise of the Ronin trophy list, split into the following: one Platinum trophy, two Golds, nine Silvers, and 39 Bronze trophies.

Throughout the list, you naturally progress the story, and tick off chapters, interact and bond with numerous NPC characters, and level up your Ronin.

Name Description Rarity Rise of the Ronin Obtained all trophies. Platinum Friendly Neighborhood Ronin Completed all Bond Missions. Gold Midnight Crossing Completed an optional ronin mission with the “Midnight” difficulty setting enabled. Gold A Veiled Edge’s Future Sealed the fate of your Blade Twin. Silver The Dawn of a New Japan Cleared Chapter 3. Silver Veiled Vow Started your first romantic relationship. Silver Shadow Stalker Succeeded in carrying out 100 assassinations. Silver Keeper of the Peace Defeated 50 fugitives. Silver Social Climber Took part in missions with all available allies. Silver Sightseer Completed all photograph spots. Silver Cats Over All Collected all cats. Silver Tears of a Blue Demon Managed to beat the Blue Demon aboard the Black Ship. Silver Flying the Nest Cleared the Prologue. Bronze Curtain Falls, Curtain Rises Learned that your Blade Twin is still alive. Bronze Infiltrate the Prison Complex Made your way to Shoin Yoshida. Bronze A Happy Memory Took a photograph at the request of Taka Murayama. Bronze Black Ships, Long Shadows Cleared Chapter 1. Bronze Meeting Kaishu Katsu Spoke with Kaishu Katsu at the Sumida River. Bronze A Show for the Shogun Learned the identity of the mysterious samurai at the duel. Bronze Strange Bedfellows Brokered a truce between the Roshigumi and the Choshu clan. Bronze Cities of Darkness Cleared Chapter 2. Bronze The Satsuma-Choshu Alliance Persuaded Takamori Saigo. Bronze The Battle of Toba-Fushimi Brought the Battle of Toba-Fushimi to an end. Bronze Threads of Fate Established your first bond. Bronze One Good Turn Deserves Another Gave your first gift. Bronze Fateful Encounter Achieved your first L.v 4 Personal Bond. Bronze Home Sweet Home Achieved your first Lv. 3 Area Bond Bronze Collector Earned your first Completion Reward. Bronze Good To Go Upgraded your amor, weapon, and sub-weapon. Bronze Transfer of Power Performed your first Bond Transfer. Bronze Resonance Equipped four or more pieces of equipment with the same set bonus for the first time. Bronze Fresh Start Remodeled your longhouse for the first time. Bronze Traveling Through Time Retried a mission for your first time using the Testament of the Soul. Bronze Striver’s License Received the highest rank (Master) at the dojo. Bronze Horseback Hero Received the highest rank (Master) in horseback archery. Bronze Winged Warrior Received the highest rank (Master) in gliding training. Bronze Firearm Genius Received the highest rank (Master) in firearms training. Bronze Cheater Beater Caught 5 cheaters while playing Odds and Evens. Bronze Style Guru Mastered three combat styles. Bronze A Jack of Trade is a Master of All Mastered one of the four stat types. Bronze Contraption Creator Conducted Technology Development 15 times. Bronze Fancy Meeting You Here Had 50 Chance Encounters. Bronze Moneybags Saved 150,000 sen. Bronze Well-Rounded Ronin Reached Level 55. Bronze Martial Arts Maniac Defeated enemies using every weapon. Bronze Solitary Ronin Completed all mission without allies. Bronze Life Saver Complete a No-Kill Mission’s objectives. Bronze The Greater Opportunity Saved Shinsaku Takasugi’s life. Bronze Farewell, Black Cat Saved Soji Okita’s life. Bronze Twilight Fencer Saved Ryoma Sakamoto’s life. Bronze Dive of the Ronin Glided from the elevated deck at Kiyomizudera Temple. Bronze

