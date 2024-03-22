Category:
Rise of the Ronin

Rise of the Ronin trophy list: All trophies

Team Ninja has trophies for you.
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Mar 21, 2024 07:05 pm
rise of the ronin execution
Screenshot by Dot Esports

The PlayStation 5 trophy list for Rise of the Ronin, like the game itself, has plenty of longevity and brutality, and is sure to unleash the hidden Ronin in you.

Recommended Videos

Not content with 2023’s Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Team Ninja is back in 2024 with Rise of the Ronin—another execution of fast-paced, efficient combat intertwined with a vibrant world to explore. More bosses, more quests, and more side quests than ever before—if you don’t believe me, the Rise of the Ronin trophy list says otherwise.

It’s an extensive list that will keep you busy for hours, if you haven’t been reduced to tears by its bosses and the difficulty, and we’ve got every trophy and its rarity too.

All Rise of the Ronin PS5 trophies

ninja in rise of the ronin
These two want to collect each other for a trophy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

51 PS5 trophies comprise the Rise of the Ronin trophy list, split into the following: one Platinum trophy, two Golds, nine Silvers, and 39 Bronze trophies.

Throughout the list, you naturally progress the story, and tick off chapters, interact and bond with numerous NPC characters, and level up your Ronin.

NameDescriptionRarity
Rise of the RoninObtained all trophies.Platinum
Friendly Neighborhood RoninCompleted all Bond Missions.Gold
Midnight CrossingCompleted an optional ronin mission with the “Midnight” difficulty setting enabled.Gold
A Veiled Edge’s FutureSealed the fate of your Blade Twin.Silver
The Dawn of a New JapanCleared Chapter 3.Silver
Veiled VowStarted your first romantic relationship.Silver
Shadow StalkerSucceeded in carrying out 100 assassinations.Silver
Keeper of the PeaceDefeated 50 fugitives.Silver
Social ClimberTook part in missions with all available allies.Silver
SightseerCompleted all photograph spots.Silver
Cats Over AllCollected all cats.Silver
Tears of a Blue DemonManaged to beat the Blue Demon aboard the Black Ship.Silver
Flying the NestCleared the Prologue.Bronze
Curtain Falls, Curtain RisesLearned that your Blade Twin is still alive.Bronze
Infiltrate the Prison ComplexMade your way to Shoin Yoshida.Bronze
A Happy MemoryTook a photograph at the request of Taka Murayama.Bronze
Black Ships, Long ShadowsCleared Chapter 1.Bronze
Meeting Kaishu KatsuSpoke with Kaishu Katsu at the Sumida River.Bronze
A Show for the ShogunLearned the identity of the mysterious samurai at the duel.Bronze
Strange BedfellowsBrokered a truce between the Roshigumi and the Choshu clan.Bronze
Cities of DarknessCleared Chapter 2.Bronze
The Satsuma-Choshu AlliancePersuaded Takamori Saigo.Bronze
The Battle of Toba-FushimiBrought the Battle of Toba-Fushimi to an end.Bronze
Threads of FateEstablished your first bond.Bronze
One Good Turn Deserves AnotherGave your first gift.Bronze
Fateful EncounterAchieved your first L.v 4 Personal Bond.Bronze
Home Sweet HomeAchieved your first Lv. 3 Area BondBronze
CollectorEarned your first Completion Reward.Bronze
Good To GoUpgraded your amor, weapon, and sub-weapon.Bronze
Transfer of PowerPerformed your first Bond Transfer.Bronze
ResonanceEquipped four or more pieces of equipment with the same set bonus for the first time.Bronze
Fresh StartRemodeled your longhouse for the first time.Bronze
Traveling Through TimeRetried a mission for your first time using the Testament of the Soul.Bronze
Striver’s LicenseReceived the highest rank (Master) at the dojo.Bronze
Horseback HeroReceived the highest rank (Master) in horseback archery.Bronze
Winged WarriorReceived the highest rank (Master) in gliding training.Bronze
Firearm GeniusReceived the highest rank (Master) in firearms training.Bronze
Cheater BeaterCaught 5 cheaters while playing Odds and Evens.Bronze
Style GuruMastered three combat styles.Bronze
A Jack of Trade is a Master of AllMastered one of the four stat types.Bronze
Contraption CreatorConducted Technology Development 15 times.Bronze
Fancy Meeting You HereHad 50 Chance Encounters.Bronze
MoneybagsSaved 150,000 sen.Bronze
Well-Rounded RoninReached Level 55.Bronze
Martial Arts ManiacDefeated enemies using every weapon.Bronze
Solitary RoninCompleted all mission without allies.Bronze
Life SaverComplete a No-Kill Mission’s objectives.Bronze
The Greater OpportunitySaved Shinsaku Takasugi’s life.Bronze
Farewell, Black CatSaved Soji Okita’s life.Bronze
Twilight FencerSaved Ryoma Sakamoto’s life.Bronze
Dive of the RoninGlided from the elevated deck at Kiyomizudera Temple.Bronze
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to increase Bond in Rise of the Ronin
How to increase Bond in Rise of the Ronin
Category: Rise of the Ronin
Rise of the Ronin
How to increase Bond in Rise of the Ronin
Zack Palm Zack Palm Mar 21, 2024
Read Article What does a Vendetta do in Rise of the Ronin?
Main character of Rise of Ronin clashing with their Blade Twin
Category: Rise of the Ronin
Rise of the Ronin
What does a Vendetta do in Rise of the Ronin?
Zack Palm Zack Palm Mar 21, 2024
Read Article How to play coop and how multiplayer works in Rise of the Ronin
Main character with companion in Rise of the Ronin
Category: Rise of the Ronin
Rise of the Ronin
How to play coop and how multiplayer works in Rise of the Ronin
Zack Palm Zack Palm Mar 21, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to increase Bond in Rise of the Ronin
How to increase Bond in Rise of the Ronin
Category: Rise of the Ronin
Rise of the Ronin
How to increase Bond in Rise of the Ronin
Zack Palm Zack Palm Mar 21, 2024
Read Article What does a Vendetta do in Rise of the Ronin?
Main character of Rise of Ronin clashing with their Blade Twin
Category: Rise of the Ronin
Rise of the Ronin
What does a Vendetta do in Rise of the Ronin?
Zack Palm Zack Palm Mar 21, 2024
Read Article How to play coop and how multiplayer works in Rise of the Ronin
Main character with companion in Rise of the Ronin
Category: Rise of the Ronin
Rise of the Ronin
How to play coop and how multiplayer works in Rise of the Ronin
Zack Palm Zack Palm Mar 21, 2024
Author
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.