A fantastic Soulslike made by Nioh developers is finally coming to PC

After almost exactly a year trapped in the PlayStation 5 exclusivity limbo, the latest Soulslike by Nioh developer Team Ninja will finally land on the PC. Rise of the Ronin, set during the Boshin war, is a familiar but nonetheless great take on the Soulslike formula and more akin to Sekiro.

The port was announced by Team Ninja in a Jan. 27 post on X, where it confirmed that Rise of the Ronin would be released on PC on March 11, almost exactly a year after it launched exclusively for the PlayStation 5 on March 22, 2024. Following a similar formula as its predecessors, Nioh 1 and 2, Rise of the Ronin is a Soulslike title that combines the platforming and verticality of Assassin’s Creed with the stellar deflection-oriented combat of Sekiro (and has some JRPG elements mixed in for safe measure). This makes the game familiar and approachable for fans of the Soulslike genre and also gives them some unique and fresh mechanics, so they’re not simply playing a non-FromSoftware version of Sekiro.

Rise of the Ronin places you in media res during the Boshin war fought between the Shogun and the Emperor of Japan. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The game takes place during the mid-19th century when the forces of the Tokugawa Shogunate, who had been ruling peacefully for nearly three centuries, clashed with the Meiji Emperor who sought to restore his power as the rightful head of state. The game gives players a wide variety of weapons, from guns to swords, and allows them to explore a very unique and seldom-visited era of Japan when industrialism and traditionalism butted heads.

What makes this PC port especially important is the fact that Rise of the Ronin flew under the radar last year, its release date coinciding with Dragon’s Dogma 2 which sold millions of copies and was available on multiple platforms. Team Ninja’s title was bound to the PlayStation 5 and was simply overshadowed by another Japanese game, but the gods of fate have given it a second chance at mainstream presence.

You can check out Rise of the Ronin for yourself when it comes to Steam later this year on March 11.

