Is Rise of the Ronin a Soulslike? Answered

Rise of the Ronin sees players transported to the Bakumatsu era of Japanese history where you’ll fight during the Boshin War. Gamers are hyped about the upcoming release, and we have the answer to whether it’s a Soulslike game or not.

Team Ninja’s latest offering sees players taking part in the battle between the Tokugawa Shogunate and those who stand opposed to them. The adventure sends you across historical Japan, fighting in Yokohama, Kyoto, and Edo, where plenty of enemies are waiting for you.

While Team Ninja describes the game as an “open-world action RPG,” previous games they developed like Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and Nioh are classed as Soulslikes. That’s why gamers are wondering whether Rise of the Ronin fits into the burgeoning sub-genre.

A war is coming. Image via Team Ninja

Is Rise of the Ronin a Soulslike?

No, Rise of the Ronin is not a Soulslike. This is because unlike other Team Ninja games, Rise of the Ronin will feature difficulty settings that players can choose from: Dawn, Dusk, and Twilight.

If you want to enjoy the story without facing too many challenges, selecting Dawn will give you extra healing while also reducing the amount of Ki lost during combat. If you fancy a true challenge with limited healing and devastatingly powerful enemies, then Twilight is the option for you.

This is a major step for Team Ninja, who’ve stayed away from offering difficulty options in past games. It should help the game appeal to more players, including those who enjoy a more casual experience without going through the trauma of dying countless times like you would in a game like Elden Ring.

If you’re wondering if you can get help from your friends to make the journey even smoother, check out our guide on whether Rise of the Ronin has co-op multiplayer.