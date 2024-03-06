Category:
Rise of the Ronin

Is Rise of the Ronin a Soulslike? Answered

How hard is this going to be?
Image of Matt Porter
Matt Porter
|
Published: Mar 6, 2024 11:46 am
A character in Rise of the Ronin wearing a mask and a pistol.
Image via Team Ninja

Rise of the Ronin sees players transported to the Bakumatsu era of Japanese history where you’ll fight during the Boshin War. Gamers are hyped about the upcoming release, and we have the answer to whether it’s a Soulslike game or not.

Recommended Videos

Team Ninja’s latest offering sees players taking part in the battle between the Tokugawa Shogunate and those who stand opposed to them. The adventure sends you across historical Japan, fighting in Yokohama, Kyoto, and Edo, where plenty of enemies are waiting for you.

While Team Ninja describes the game as an “open-world action RPG,” previous games they developed like Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and Nioh are classed as Soulslikes. That’s why gamers are wondering whether Rise of the Ronin fits into the burgeoning sub-genre.

An in game screenshot of the main character pointing a gun at an enemy in Rise of the Ronin
A war is coming. Image via Team Ninja

Is Rise of the Ronin a Soulslike?

No, Rise of the Ronin is not a Soulslike. This is because unlike other Team Ninja games, Rise of the Ronin will feature difficulty settings that players can choose from: Dawn, Dusk, and Twilight.

If you want to enjoy the story without facing too many challenges, selecting Dawn will give you extra healing while also reducing the amount of Ki lost during combat. If you fancy a true challenge with limited healing and devastatingly powerful enemies, then Twilight is the option for you.

This is a major step for Team Ninja, who’ve stayed away from offering difficulty options in past games. It should help the game appeal to more players, including those who enjoy a more casual experience without going through the trauma of dying countless times like you would in a game like Elden Ring.

If you’re wondering if you can get help from your friends to make the journey even smoother, check out our guide on whether Rise of the Ronin has co-op multiplayer.

related content
Read Article Can you change the difficulty in Rise of the Ronin?
rise of the ronin character
Category:
Rise of the Ronin
Rise of the Ronin
Can you change the difficulty in Rise of the Ronin?
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Mar 6, 2024
Read Article How to preload Rise of the Ronin
Rise of the Ronin screenshot of a character riding a flying machine
Category:
Rise of the Ronin
Rise of the Ronin
How to preload Rise of the Ronin
Joey Carr Joey Carr Feb 27, 2024
Read Article Is Rise of the Ronin co-op multiplayer?
A Ronin walking along a grass-covered path, with a person kneeling in front of them.
Category:
Rise of the Ronin
Rise of the Ronin
Is Rise of the Ronin co-op multiplayer?
Matt Porter Matt Porter Feb 27, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Can you change the difficulty in Rise of the Ronin?
rise of the ronin character
Category:
Rise of the Ronin
Rise of the Ronin
Can you change the difficulty in Rise of the Ronin?
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Mar 6, 2024
Read Article How to preload Rise of the Ronin
Rise of the Ronin screenshot of a character riding a flying machine
Category:
Rise of the Ronin
Rise of the Ronin
How to preload Rise of the Ronin
Joey Carr Joey Carr Feb 27, 2024
Read Article Is Rise of the Ronin co-op multiplayer?
A Ronin walking along a grass-covered path, with a person kneeling in front of them.
Category:
Rise of the Ronin
Rise of the Ronin
Is Rise of the Ronin co-op multiplayer?
Matt Porter Matt Porter Feb 27, 2024
Author
Matt Porter
Associate Editor. Matt has been writing about Call of Duty for almost 10 years, with bylines at Gfinity, Dexerto, and a spell as CharlieIntel's editor. Matt is experienced in all things CoD, including multiplayer, Warzone, and esports.