Can you change the difficulty in Rise of the Ronin?

Rise of the Ronin is another challenging, action-adventure exercise in patience from the genius minds of Team Ninja. Like the developer’s recent titles, the subject of difficulty is on Rise of the Ronin‘s horizon.

Previously, Ninja Gaiden, Nioh, and most recently, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty have all sadistically challenged players who crave a steep mountain of difficulty. 2024 brings Team Ninja’s next project—Rise of the Ronin—another foreign foray with a devilishly difficult attitude.

One distinct trait in all games featuring Souls elements is the nature of its difficulty—a common topic of discourse that’s frequently debated. Rise of the Ronin looks to be more challenging, so let’s see if it finally breaks the masochistic mold and gives you rare, almost unorthodox freedom in combat.

Does Rise of the Ronin have difficulty settings to make it easier?

Rise of the Ronin has multiple difficulty settings for you to choose from, allowing you to adjust the gameplay difficulty to suit your preferences and make the game easier if needed.

In a complete deviation from the traditional no-punches-pulled brutality of recent Team Ninja software, Rise of the Ronin has difficulty settings—three of them, in fact—making it one of the most accessible and welcoming Team Ninja creations ever.

Under a question on the official Rise of the Ronin‘s PlayStation FAQ that asks, “Can I choose the difficulty setting of Rise of the Ronin?” the response says, “Yes. Rise of the Ronin includes three difficulty modes: easy, normal, and hard (referred to in-game as Dawn, Dusk, and Twilight) that can be changed at any time. Selecting Dawn difficulty unlocks additional settings, including the option to increase Health recovery from Medicine, and reduce Ki loss from attacks.”

Nioh 1, Nioh 2, and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty did have difficulty settings, but they were additional difficulty settings designed to ramp up the experience and make the action even more challenging and the actuality of death easier. This could prove to be a stroke of genius and increase sales for Rise of the Ronin, with gamers more inclined to tackle a Souls-style game with customizable difficulty.

It’s handy information to know ahead of the full Rise of the Ronin release, and that’s not all. We also know its platforms and whether or not it has co-op multiplayer.