All Rise of the Ronin platforms

If you’re looking forward to exploring the Edo period’s final years in Team Ninja’s action RPG Rise of the Ronin, you may be wondering what gaming platforms it’s going to be released on so you can know where to play.

What platforms is Rise of the Ronin on?

The game is only coming to PlayStation 5. Sorry, Xbox gamers. Image via Team Ninja.

Rise of the Ronin is a PlayStation 5 exclusive, which means it’s only going to be available to play for PlayStation 5 players.

Will Rise of the Ronin be released on the PlayStation 4?

Team Ninja has stated Rise of the Ronin is not just a PlayStation exclusive, but it is also exclusive to next-gen consoles. That means you won’t be able to play the game on PlayStation 4, which is a blow for previous-gen players.

Could Rise of the Ronin be released on other platforms in the future?

In the Rise of the Ronin FAQ section on the Team Ninja website, the developers explained the new title is “built for the PlayStation 5 console.” This specific build could make things very tricky when it comes to the possibility of bringing the game to other platforms. As mentioned, it isn’t even going to be released for the PlayStation 4, so it seems like wishful thinking to hope the game might come to other platforms.

That said, there is no way of telling if Ronin will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive forever. Though it’s unlikely, an Xbox or PC version may well be a possibility sometime in the future if the game does well when it comes to PlayStation 5 sales.

We’ll be sure to keep eager gamers updated if Team Ninja does change its plans and eventually decides to release Rise of the Ronin on any other consoles.