When does Rise of the Ronin release?

At The Game Awards 2023, the legendary Team Ninja released a new trailer their next game: Rise of the Ronin, a ninja-themed action RPG that I definitely did not think was a Sekiro sequel for a second there.

Rise of the Ronin has been in development—and continuously teased—for years now, but the finish line is finally drawing near.

What is Rise of the Ronin’s release date?

Looking to the future. Image courtesy Sony

As revealed for the very first time, Rise of the Ronin will release on March 22, 2024. This news comes more than two years after its initial reveal in 2022 and finally gives Team Ninja fans something to look forward to.

Rise of the Ronin looks decidedly like a marriage between Ghost of Tushima and Nioh, with players handed the reins to their own custom character and left to slash their way across feudal Japan in Dark Souls-esque combat. This trailer is light on story details, but Team Ninja’s rendition of Japan looks absolutely beautiful. The introduction of firearms, antiquated as they may be, to shake up the formula also looks intriguing, evoking memories of Bloodborne as a katana slash flows effortlessly into a hip-fired quickdraw. If this game lets me be a samurai cowboy, I’m sold.

It does, however, lack some of the more fantastical elements that usually make Soulslikes work—the most supernatural thing that shows up is a really big guy, which isn’t quite as evocative as the larger-than-life demons and dragons of Sekiro. If Rise of the Ronin is still keeping something up its sleeve, however, players won’t have too long to wait to see it for themselves.