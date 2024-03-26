In classic RPG fashion, you are fully capable of romancing other characters you meet throughout Rise of the Ronin. While some of these characters are able to be romanced right after you encounter them, others take time, patience, and a ton of Favor.

Favor is the primary way to romance characters in Rise of the Ronin, as it gauges a character’s current feelings toward you. However, before you start trying to romance every character you come across, you need to know which characters are romanceable and how to effectively build Favor with them.

How to romance characters in Rise of the Ronin

Rise of the Ronin offers a plethora of romance options. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you start looking for characters to romance throughout the world, you need to know how to properly court them. In most cases, you need to build a certain amount of Favor with a specific character before you gain access to any romance options with them. Favor can be tracked by going to the “Bond” menu and looking at the pink bar on a character’s page. This lets you know how far away you are from maxing out their Favor, which is what you need to do to romance them.

You can see all of the ways to build Favor in Rise of the Ronin below:

Complete Bond missions with a character – Certain characters have Bond missions available, which are special side quests you can complete for that character. Doing so builds a massive amount of Favor.

– Certain characters have Bond missions available, which are special side quests you can complete for that character. Doing so builds a massive amount of Favor. Giving gifts – Over the course of a dialogue exchange, you can select an option that offers a gift to a romance option. This is mainly done at a Longhouse, but there are other instances where you can offer another character a gift. You want to select a gift that has a heart icon next to it, which indicates that particular character would like to receive it.

– Over the course of a dialogue exchange, you can select an option that offers a gift to a romance option. This is mainly done at a Longhouse, but there are other instances where you can offer another character a gift. You want to select a gift that has a heart icon next to it, which indicates that particular character would like to receive it. Taking their side – Whenever you have the option to do so, take a romance option’s side during dialogue.

All of these methods increase Favor with any character in Rise of the Ronin. If you max out a character’s Favor, you can decide to romance them via the “Veiled Vow” feature. This only becomes available once you reach a certain Favor threshold with a specific character.

All romance options in Rise of the Ronin

In total, there appear to be 13 romanceable characters in Rise of the Ronin. These characters range from major story players to bosses to other NPCs you meet in town. Below, you can see a list of the currently known romance options in Rise of the Ronin:

Ryoma Sakamoto

Shinsaku Takasugi

Genzui Kusaka

Goro Katsura

Matthew Perry

Taka Murayama

Ernest Satow

Soji Okita

Princess Atsuko

Ine Kusumoto

Sana Chiba

Fumi Sugi

Usugumo Dayu

While you can change your gender at any point during Rise of the Ronin, your gender doesn’t matter when it comes to romancing a character over the course of the game’s run time. Every romance option is open to you whether you’re a male or female.

And that’s everything you need to know about romancing characters in Rise of the Ronin.

