How to use character creation codes in Rise of the Ronin

Sharing is caring, and thanks to Rise of the Ronin‘s character creation codes, you can share your own creations with the community, or enjoy the fruits of someone else’s labor.

Recommended Videos

Team Ninja excels in making fleshed-out character creation tools and this is evident thanks to Nioh 2, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, and now Rise of the Ronin. You can tweak the title’s Blade Twins to suit your eye, and there isn’t a limit to how outlandish or realistic you can make them look.

As always, the gaming community is capable of great things, and there’s a ton of excellent character creations codes mimicking real-life celebrities and fictional characters. If you’re eager to understand the system and how it works, wonder no more.

How to change appearance using character creation codes in Rise of the Ronin

Your key to codes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To use another player’s character creation code in Rise of the Ronin, you need to go to your nearest Longhouse, choose the Appearance setting, select Options, then Input the code of the character you’re looking to use.

There are a few steps here, so let’s break them down into easy-to-understand steps:

On the map, fast travel to the nearest Longhouse. Enter it. Select Relax from the menu. Next, choose the Appearance setting. Click Options. Now go to Input Codes and enter the code you desire.

From here on out, it’s down to the Rise of the Ronin community and their amazing creations. From anime characters to video game icons, the Ronin community is hard at work making detailed creations so you can live out your Ronin dreams with your favorite faces.

How to share character creation codes in Rise of the Ronin

You can share your own creations with Rise of the Ronin players by using similar steps and choosing Create/Manage Codes from the same Options menu to save your character and create a code in the process.

Follow every step from our instructions list, and instead of selecting Input Codes, just choose Create/Manage Codes. Here, you can save your creation and generate a code in the process. If you want a platform to share your creation, then the Rise of the Ronin character creations code-sharing megathread on Reddit is the best home.

Once you have a character that suits your taste, use them to fight Gonzo, settle a Vendetta, or collect sleeping cats.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more