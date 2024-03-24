Should you kill Gonzo in Rise of the Ronin?

Gonzo is an early-game boss who will likely give you a lot of trouble in Rise of the Ronin. However, we know you will win, and once you do, a tough decision awaits you.

As with a small handful of fights in Rise of the Ronin, victory comes with one final action: Killing or sparing the enemy. There is a different outcome for either choice, so let’s see what you should do about Gonzo.

Should you kill or spare Gonzo in Rise of the Ronin?

The Gonzo show. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In my opinion, I think you are better off sparing Gonzo and allowing him to escape in Rise of the Ronin‘s Curtain Falls, Curtain Rises mission. Sparing a person trying to kill you has the potential to backfire later on. However, that’s not the case with Gonzo.

What happens if you kill Gonzo?

If you want to make things short and sweet, you can cut Gonzo down there and then. He will be terminated, take no further part in Rise of the Ronin, and you will get the following key rewards for doing so:

Bandit Chief’s Odachi

Jigen-Ryu Combat Style

Storehouse Key

The “Merciless” Title

What happens if you let Gonzo live?

If you choose to show the warrior mercy and let him live, Gonzo will thank you for doing so and flee. It doesn’t stop there, though, because Gonzo will reappear later on in the The Bad Bunch side quest. During this quest, you cross paths with Gonzo once more, and again, you have the option to kill him or spare his life.

We’re generous people, so we let him live. In a dramatic turn of events, you now team up with Gonzo and cut down a large group of enemies as part of the quest—with the task being much easier with Gonzo on your side. When all is said and done, Gonzo becomes your ally, and you can now improve your Bond with Gonzo—earning all the rewards above in the process anyway.

Ultimately, it depends on how eager you are really. If you want the rewards now to feel instantly satiated, then kill Gonzo. On the other hand, if you can be patient and want all possible Bonds in Rise of the Ronin, spare the man, team up, and tear enemies apart.

We also know plenty of other Rise of the Ronin tricks and tips to keep you alert and on top of everything.

