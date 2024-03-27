All weapon types in Rise of the Ronin

Rise of the Ronin is an expansive, open-world samurai-themed action-RPG from developer Team Ninja. It embraces its feudal Japanese setting with many great weapons you can choose from.

This guide breaks down every type of weapon in Rise of the Ronin along with its perks and downfalls. If you’re curious about which weapon is ideal for you, read on.

Every Rise of the Ronin weapon type, listed

Katana

The Katana is simple but reliable. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Let’s begin with the most basic yet most reliable weapon. Katanas are a Samurai’s best friend, and they’re as easy to acquire as they are versatile. There are several types of Katana in Rise of the Ronin, from standard ones to longer ones like the Uchigatana.

While the weapon has a straightforward move set, it also allows for several combat styles, and its attacks are swift but have a short range. Its quick moveset lets you perform counterspark parries faster than most other weapons, making Katanas one of the best weapons for almost any build.

Paired Swords

Paired Swords are fast and effective. Screenshot by Dot Esports via PlayStation Japan

What’s better than one Katana? Two, of course. With Paired Swords, players use a deadly combination of a Katana in each hand. This combination is not only deadly but also does well with fast playstyles, more so than a single Katana.

Use these weapons to quickly overwhelm opponents with swift, consecutive attacks. The rapid moveset is powerful at close-range, but ineffective when you need to keep your distance from opponents or when you find yourself surrounded by enemies. Regardless, if you prefer a nimble and dexterous playstyle, you won’t go wrong with Paired Swords.

Spear

Spears are effective at a distance. Image via Team Ninja

Rise of the Ronin has plenty of options for players who prefer to keep their distance in combat, and Spears are a great example. Like most long-range melee weapons, Spears let you pick and choose your opponent and attack them at a safe distance. With a moveset based on piercing and thrusting, the weapon lets you comfortably attack opponents by isolating them, or take on multiple enemies simultaneously with its consecutive wide-range attacks and decent four-attack combos.

Having said that, the biggest disadvantage of the Spear is that it’s limited to only two combat styles, making it one of the most restrictive weapons in the game. Despite this, it is still a great tool in the hands of a capable warrior.

Greatsword

Greatswords are slow but deal a lot of damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports via PlayStation Japan

One of the few Western swords you’ll come across, Greatswords are large, heavy weapons that deal significant damage at the cost of speed. Additionally, because of their size, Greatswords can take down enemies that are out of reach of normal weapons. As Strength weapons, they easily stun enemies with carefully timed attacks, combos, and charged Ki strikes.

A notable disadvantage of the Greatsword is that you will be open to attacks between your strikes, so if you’re playing a Strength build and want to use the weapon, be sure to keep an eye on your health. If you choose a Greatsword, we recommend pairing it with a faster secondary weapon.

Longsword

Longswords have a long reach and a varied moveset. Screenshot by Dot Esports via PlayStation Japan

There are several types of Longsword in Rise of the Ronin. Great examples include the Naginata and the Odachi. Players who use these large but light weapons take advantage of their wide vertical swings that create distance between them and their opponent. Unlike Greatswords, Longswords like the Odachi have a more varied moveset with four distinct combat styles you unlock as you progress through the game.

These styles incorporate wide swings, lunges, vertical and horizontal strikes, and unsheathing attacks. As such, they are more versatile than Greatswords, making them the perfect choice for Strength or Dexterity players who want more options in combat.

Saber

Sabers are a one-on-one weapon. Image via Team Ninja

Sabers are essentially standard Western swords, but unlike Katanas, they focus on thrusting and piercing strikes. Sabers complement a fast-paced playstyle where you dart in and out of reach from an enemy at a comfortable pace. While they’re incredibly ineffective against multiple opponents, Sabers excel in one-on-one fights, especially against much slower bosses.

Oxtail Blade

The Oxtail Blade is one of the best weapons. Screenshot by Dot Esports

One of the most unique and fun weapons in the game, the Oxtail Blade sends you flying through the air while executing a variety of quick swings. Its aerial attacks make use of the cord attached to the blade, making it deadly in many scenarios thanks to its reach.

Oxtail users can use charged attacks, regular attacks, and a variety of combos with its three combat styles. Its versatility and effectiveness in a diverse range of situations make the Oxtail Blade one of the best weapons in the game, especially once you put in time to master it.

Bayonet

Bayonets are useful in many ways. Screenshot by Dot Esports via PlayStation Japan

Another unusual weapon, the Bayonet is the simple but standard Western combination of a rifle and a blade. It also serves as a unique ranged weapon, as you can shoot its rounds repeatedly without worrying about ammo. Not only that, but the weapon also has three combat styles, which combine attacking enemies from close range and afar. You can shoot enemies then finish them off with the blade.

The weapon notably uses several types of ammo, including smaller shots that travel farther but inflict less damage, and larger shotgun shells with a shorter range but higher damage and stopping power. This makes the Bayonet versatile but hard to master.

Polearm

Polearms gives you a variety of moves. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Polearm is perhaps the most versatile long-range melee weapon in Rise of the Ronin. Like the spear, this weapon uses wide-reaching attacks, but has a lot more variety, including lunge attacks, slash attacks, wide swings, and more.

It also uses four distinct combat styles that utilize a barrage of fast attacks that can overwhelm several enemies at once and stop fast opponents in their tracks with its wide area of effect. As such, the Polearm is a useful weapon for players who prefer reliable, swift, but long-range melee weapons.

Ranged weapons

Ranged weapons support your other weapons well. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ranged projectile weapons are a broad category that includes three weapon types: pistols, rifles, and bows. Pistols are much faster than bows and rifles but do less damage, while rifles reach farther, do more damage, and have a range of ammo types. Ammo for pistols and rifles are harder to come by, while arrows are easier to find and simpler to use, but bows are far slower.

It’s worth noting that these weapons usually serve as tertiary weapons to support your primary and secondary weapons. As such, picking any of them will depend heavily on your playstyle.

