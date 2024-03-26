Does Rise of the Ronin have New Game Plus?

Rise of the Ronin features character choices that can affect the outcome of the story, altering what kind of ending you get. While this is great from a roleplaying standpoint, it begs the question, does Rise of the Ronin have a New Game Plus mode?

If there is a New Game Plus option after defeating the game once, players can opt to start the game over, using their same character, and beat the story again. During the second run, players could make different choices and see a different ending. New Game Plus also offers replayability in the form of harder enemies and a more difficult challenge.

Below, you can see whether or not Rise of the Ronin offers New Game Plus.

New Game Plus mode in Rise of the Ronin

Rise of the Ronin offers different forms of NG+. Image via Team Ninja

If you’re a fan of Team Ninja titles, then you likely already know about the developer’s preference when it comes to New Game Plus. The studio has followed that same preference in Rise of the Ronin, opting for a pseudo-version of the feature.

Rise of the Ronin offers a couple of variations of New Game Plus. The first variation is called “Testament of the Soul,” and it’s a feature you can access throughout your initial playthrough. This feature allows you to replay certain missions in any section, letting you see different outcomes based on choices and go for different achievements.

You can access Testament of the Soul by going to a Longhouse, which is also where you can access the character creator again, and choose the Testament of the Soul option. Here, you can replay Ronin or Bond missions or go back to a map you’re not currently on.

In addition to Testament of the Soul, you can also choose to defeat Rise of the Ronin on “Midnight” difficulty. This difficulty setting opens up after you beat the main story once, and features much tougher enemies, reduced healing, and a less-forgiving parry system. Midnight difficulty doesn’t allow you to completely replay the entire story in one go, but you can access all chapters in the game on the new difficulty mode. Once you beat any given Ronin chapter, you can then return to the main menu and go to a different chapter.

So, technically, there’s no traditional New Game Plus in Rise of the Ronin, but these options give you solid replayability to see a new ending or play again on a harder difficulty.

