Can you change your character’s appearance in Rise of the Ronin? Answered

While the character creator in Rise of the Ronin is quite extensive, you might not be happy with your character’s look after the beginning of the game. Or, you could simply be looking to change things up after the plot gets underway.

In either case, you might be wondering whether it’s possible to change your character’s appearance after the game has started. To find out if you can in Rise of the Ronin, and how to do it if possible, check out the guide below.

Changing character appearance in Rise of the Ronin

Rise of the Ronin gives you complete creative freedom. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Luckily, you are fully able to alter the way your character looks in Rise of the Ronin. The ability to do this also happens fairly early on, so you don’t have to wait long to change up your hairstyle or any other features.

To start, you’ll need to reach your first Longhouse location in Rise of the Ronin. This happens shortly after completing the opening missions, which are essentially tutorials. Once you’re through those, you get access to a Longhouse during the mission “Follow Your Blade Twin.” Longhouses are resting places you can use to store items, pass time, respec your skills, and customize your character through the character creator.

At the Longhouse, go to the Relax menu and select the Appearance option. This brings you back to the character creator screen, where you can fully change all aspects of your character’s look. This includes changing your hair, tattoos, facial features, and everything else associated with the creator you had access to the first time. You can also change your gender if you so desire, which also means you’re able to alter your character’s voice. This is especially useful if you get tired of the protagonist’s voice lines.

Can you change your Blade Twin’s appearance?

If you want to take things a step further, you can alter your Blade Twin’s appearance as well. From the same menu, just swap over to the Blade Twin and you can customize everything about their look, including their gender and voice, as well.

Having access to the character creator at all times in Rise of the Ronin is a great way to keep things fresh as you progress through the story. To make the creator an easier experience, you can also input premade character creator codes that design the protagonist and Blade Twin for you. Check out our guide for more details on how to use character creator codes in Rise of the Ronin.

