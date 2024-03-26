How long is Rise of the Ronin?

While Rise of the Ronin features gameplay similar to Team Ninja’s previous titles, like Nioh 1+2 and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, this is the studio’s first foray into an open-world experience. As such, some players are wondering if the length of Rise of the Ronin differs from those previous games.

Below, you can see the approximate length of Rise of the Ronin based on your difficulty setting and whether or not you participate in any side content.

How long to beat Rise of the Ronin

Image via Team Ninja

The time to beat Rise of the Ronin truly depends on your difficulty level and how skilled you are when it comes to the kind of combat in Team Ninja games. If you’re a newcomer to the sub-genre, then you might find the parrying system, along with the tougher enemies, a bit overwhelming in your first few hours, which can add to your overall playtime. Even if you are accustomed to the combat, though, if you’re playing at the hardest difficulty setting (Twilight), then you might also get your time setback by a tough section or boss.

All that said, you should be able to beat the main story in Rise of the Ronin in around 15-25 hours, depending on those factors. If you’re playing on Easy difficulty, then you should be able to breeze through the story in roughly 15 hours. However, those on harder difficulty modes should take a little longer to see the end credits. For most players at normal difficulty, at least 20 hours of playtime can be expected.

If you decide to participate in any side content, then your playtime can go up by several hours. Of course, it depends on how many side quests you take on, as there are a solid number of them in Rise of the Ronin. Every map in the game features several side quests, and that doesn’t take into account the content that’s featured in the countryside sections of each map.

Finally, for any completionists out there, you’re looking at a 35-40 hour campaign to beat everything in Rise of the Ronin. This includes unlocking the Midnight difficulty setting, which only happens after beating the main story once.

The bottom line is, Rise of the Ronin is certainly a beefy game length-wise.

