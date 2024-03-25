How big is the map in Rise of the Ronin? Answered

Rise of the Ronin is a fully open world game that lets you traverse different environments across multiple explorable areas. Like all open world games, players want to know just how big the overall map is so they know how much exploring they can do.

While there is a definitive answer to this question, Rise of the Ronin works slightly differently from other open world games, given it has three separate maps. If you combine these maps together, though, you get a solid idea of just how big the explorable areas in Team Ninja’s newest RPG are. Below, you can see the total size of the maps in Rise of the Ronin and how they compare to similar open world games.

The total map size in Rise of the Ronin

The map of Yokohama in Rise of the Ronin. Screenshot via MapGenie

For starters, I’ll break down how big the urban areas are in Rise of the Ronin, as that’s where most of the action takes place. It’s also the only confirmed sizes we have for the maps in-game, as the developer has officially stated how big they are. Across the three different urban maps, Yokohama, Edo, and Kyoto, the total map size is 27 square kilometers. Keep in mind that this only includes the urban areas in these maps.

For reference, the overall size of the map in Ghost of Tsushima is 28 square kilometers, but that includes the map in its entirety. If we are to include the countryside areas of Rise of the Ronin, then the overall map size is larger than that of Ghost of Tsushima’s. Of course, Rise of the Ronin does feature a few quiet spots on its maps, as the countryside specifically doesn’t feature too much to see and do. Having said that, the urban areas in the three cities are jam-packed with NPCs, side content, and other locations.

You’ll also visit certain set locations during some quests, featuring areas inaccessible through open world traversal. While this doesn’t quite add to the total map size of Rise of the Ronin, it does add another element to exploration.

If you enjoyed the open world in Ghost of Tsushima, the game most similar to Rise of the Ronin, then you’ll likely enjoy the maps put together by Team Ninja in its latest RPG. For those of you just starting out in Rise of the Ronin, I suggest checking out our beginner’s guide to the game, which goes over seven tips and tricks you should know.

