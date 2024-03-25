Best character creation codes for Rise of the Ronin

If you’re tired of looking at your plain character in Rise of the Ronin and want to spruce them up with some real-life inspiration, we’ve rounded up the community’s greatest creations so you can kill it.

Recommended Videos

There’s a silly amount of freedom in Rise of the Ronin‘s character creation tools that lets you make almost anyone. Before we get started though, you need to know how to use Rise of the Ronin character creation codes, and once you do, you’ve unlocked a veritable treasure trove of novelties and nuanced celebrity designs.

From Demon Slayer to Pulp Fiction, we’ve picked out a handful of the coolest and kookiest creations you can use for free in Rise of the Ronin.

Best Rise of the Ronin character creation codes

Jin Sakai

Jin Sakai. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rise of the Ronin versus Ghost of Tsushima was a fierce debate in the run-up to Ronin’s release. This has been put to bed now, and it’s time to embrace Ghost of Tsushima’s Jin Sakai. If you forego the comparisons between the two action-adventure games, you can use Jin Sakai himself in Ronin.

Character code: RRP-2xtyVYcGZ4mJM

Chun-Li

Chun-Li. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The legendary Street Fighter brawler herself. Continuing to wow audiences and fans alike in 2023’s Street Fighter 6, Chun-Li remains one of the gaming industry’s most notable characters. If that wasn’t enough, she can now kick some booty with a plethora of weapons in Rise of the Ronin.

Character code: RRP-Tt59M49YMWdXf

Jules Winnfield

Jules Winnfield. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I can’t repeat what’s written on this guy’s wallet, but anyone who’s watched Quentin Tarantino’s masterpiece—Pulp Fiction—will know. One of Tarantino’s best characters, Jules, goes on somewhat of an identity crisis in Pulp Fiction, but this faithful creation of Jules can help you keep him on the straight and narrow.

Character code: RRP-prk=NxpaGR/y5

Tifa Lockhart

Tifa Lockhart. Screenshot by Dot Esports

An apt character considering the success of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth in 2024. Tifa Lockhart is another hall of fame heroine and the bartender of Seventh Heaven. But in Rise of the Ronin, she can give her fists a rest as you pummel enemies with swords and the best ranged weapons instead.

Character code: RRP-gW5YqNstgsbST

Dante

Dante. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Devil May Cry is arguably one of the pioneers of the hack ‘n’ slash genre, and Dante’s charisma and calculated combo precision etched him in the annals of gaming history. Not content with fending off demons, Dante’s been brought to life in Rise of the Ronin with the following code.

Character code: RRP-phU?wdniGBgmC

Lady

Lady. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Also from the DMC universe, Lady becomes one of Dante’s closest associates and is a tough, demon-hunting darling in her own right. She’s adored by Devil May Cry fans, and in Rise of the Ronin, you can partner her up with Dante once more.

Character code: RRP-LR2rywA+gUa&U

Tanjiro Kamado

Tanjiro Kamada. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Speaking of a Demon Slayer, I present to you none other than a star of the hit anime show Demon Slayer—Tanjiro Kamado. Intent on saving his sister Nezuko from her demonic affliction, Tanjiro’s striking pink hair and facial markings make him an instantly recognizable face, and one you can use for yourself in Ronin.

Character code: RRP-AuYZT&keAzpWW

Hiroyuki Sanada

Hiroyuki Sanada. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The legendary Japanese actor has a film and TV credit reel so long that you’ll be able to watch John Wick 4 from start to finish—which he was fabulous in, by the way. Traditionally an Asian movie star, Sanada has well and truly crossed over into a worldwide mainstream spotlight in the last 15 years, and you can do right by him and use his character code.

Character code: RRP-vA4[R&n[hnTD

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Nothing else needs to be said about Tom Cruise at this point, as the movie star has done it all. He’s receiving special attention from Rise of the Ronin fans for his portrayal of Nathan Algren in 2003’s The Last Samurai—fun fact: It also stars Hiroyuki Sanada!

Character code: RRP-/R/fC[iZbN?GJ

All these character creations and codes can be found in the Reddit Rise of the Ronin character creations code-sharing megathread.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more