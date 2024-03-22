Category:
Rise of the Ronin

How to fast travel in Rise of the Ronin

Walking isn't your only option.
Published: Mar 21, 2024
A character riding horse in Rise of the Ronin.
Open-world games with plenty to explore are great, and Rise of the Ronin is no exception. But in a game this big, traversing the map eventually gets tedious, especially when you’re revising past areas. That’s where fast travel comes in.

We’ve all been there—you’ve just been given a new quest objective, but it literally couldn’t be further away, and you really don’t feel like making the trek by foot. In Rise of the Ronin, whenever that happens, you can fast travel to speed things up.

How to use fast travel in Rise of the Ronin

How to fast travel in Rise of the Ronin
Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can fast travel in Rise of the Ronin from the map screen at any time when outside of a mission. The process is simple, but you can only fast travel to banners that you’ve already raised.

  1. Open the map menu by pressing Start or the touchpad
  2. Navigate the map and locate the banner you want to travel to
  3. Select the banner and confirm that it’s where you want to go

That’s the whole process. Now you can save time getting around the map and use it for exploration instead.

If you want to travel to a certain location but don’t yet have a banner unlocked there, choose the closest fast travel point instead. You can see banner locations on your map even if you haven’t unlocked them yet, so it’s easy to know which ones to target next.

The best part of the fast travel system in Rise of the Ronin is that there’s no cost. This means you can travel back and forth across the map as many times as you like without fearing you’ll be wasting currency.

That’s all there is to the fast travel process, so make sure you take full advantage of it when you’re exploring the world.

