How to collect sleeping cats in Rise of the Ronin

Rise of the Ronin is rife with cats, and just like real-life fur babies, they can be troublesome and unpredictable. You don’t need to be catty, though, as there’s an easy workaround for sleeping cats.

One of Rise of the Ronin‘s main collectibles is undoubtedly one of the best ever—cats. I’m a cat person and always have been, so it’s an honor to round up these furry, four-legged fluffy demons. Many cats are happy for you to pick them up and collect them, but sleeping cats are a bit more trepidatious and a ticking timebomb.

The in-game tutorial gives you a couple of pointers on sleeping cats, but doesn’t tell you directly how to catch them. That’s where we come in.

How to collect sleeping calico cats in Rise of the Ronin

When you’re approaching sleeping cats in Rise of the Ronin, you can only catch them when they’re fast asleep, if their scare meter is empty, and you have to be moving quieter than a mouse.

All sleeping calico cats have a panic meter signifying their current state, and a lot of the time they’re actually awake. When you get within a close enough proximity, the meter will typically be half-full and bright yellow. This is where you need to bide your time, sharpen your claws, then pounce.

Follow these quick steps for fool-proof cat catching:

Look for a nearby cat on your map, mark it, and head in its direction. It will either be a normal cat that you can insantly approach, or a sleeping calico cat. For sleeping cats, get within a few meters of it, and wait for the scare gauge to appear. Once it pops up, get close enough so you can physically see the cat, but it can’t see you. Keep watching it, and after a few seconds it will fall asleep. Now, crouch and push ever so slightly forward on the analogue stick to move as slowly as you can toward the cat. Once you get close enough, and you’re quiet enough, you will see the command prompt to collect the cat.

Here’s something to note, as it threw me off the first time. If you’re sneaking up on the kitty and it looks like it’s waking up, don’t panic. This doesn’t seem to affect anything as long as you’re still moving slowly, so don’t rashly lunge for the beast as it will scamper off quicker than a shamed samurai.

How to make a sleeping cat reappear in Rise of the Ronin

If you scared a sleeping calico cat away, the easiest way to make it reappear is to quickly fast travel back to the nearest flag closest to the cat and try again.

Firstly, shame on you for scaring it. Secondly, just do a quick back and forth, and the cat should be back where it was so you have a chance to redeem yourself.

