How to get Silver Coins in Rise of the Ronin

Silver Coins are one of the two currencies in Rise of the Ronin. Unlike the traditional money you earn, Silver Coins are a rare reward you won’t always get, and they allow you to purchase certain items from specific vendors.

You receive Silver Coins for completing specific activities, but it can be confusing what they are and where you can find them. Thankfully, we’ve determined the best ways to gather Silver Coins while playing Rise of the Ronin, so you can decide how you want to acquire them. This will make it easier to purchase any coveted items you’ve been eyeing at the Trader or Black Marketeer vendors.

Where to get Silver Coins in Rise of the Ronin

You can obtain Silver Coins from several regional activities. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are three primary activities you can do in Rise of the Ronin that regularly reward Silver Coins: Taking photograph requests, collecting cats, and defeating fugitives. You can begin collecting cats and defeating fugitives after the open world becomes available, but the photograph requests won’t be available until after you’ve completed the Locating the Camera quest for Igashichi.

You can find these activities in every region while exploring Rise of the Ronin. You can see how many you have left by opening your map, selecting any region, and toggling the area information. It contains a full breakdown of these activities and how many you have left to do. Having said that, tracking down Silver Coins becomes much more difficult once you finish regional activities.

You can join cooperative missions to earn Silver Coins. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another method to earn Silver Coins is to complete cooperative missions with other players. You can send out a call to ask for players to help you during a main story mission, or you can attempt to join others who need assistance in Rise of the Ronin. You can request a cooperative mission before starting a mission or go to your longhouse. After completing the cooperative mission, players receive Silver Coins as a reward. You might need to do this if you’ve already finished collecting all cats, photographing, and apprehending every fugitive in your game. Another alternative is to send away the Pilgrim Dog that visits your longhouse. They have a chance to bring back Silver Coins, but it’s not very likely.

Cooperative missions are the best and most sustainable way to get Silver Coins regularly. You only need to wait for another player to start one while playing Rise of the Ronin. When searching for these missions, you can start one yourself, join a randomly assigned one, or match with someone who has specific mission settings. Joining a match with particular mission settings is always a good idea for anyone who wants to play on a particular difficulty.

