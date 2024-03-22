How to get and upgrade Medicinal Pills in Rise of the Ronin

Combat in Rise of the Ronin can be difficult, especially if you aren’t familiar with the parry system. Fortunately, taking damage doesn’t have to be the end of your adventure thanks to healing items that can help you out.

Medicinal Pills are the main healing item in Rise of the Ronin, and you can access them right from the start. Later in the game, though, you’ll probably need a few more to help you get through those tricky fights. So, here’s how you can get more Medicinal Pills to avoid dying during your campaign.

How to get more Medicinal Pills in Rise of the Ronin

You’ll need the right skills. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way you can increase the number of Medicinal Pills you get when you die or touch a banner is by learning new Special Skills.

In the Strength skill tree, get the Refill skill in the Counterspark chain to add one more Medicinal Pill to your inventory. In the Intellect tree, you can find Refill in the Healing Art chain, and you can increase it twice. Dexterity’s Refill skill is along the Ninjustu chain, and the Charm skill tree features Refill as the final skill on the Blade Flash chain.

Don’t forget that even if you aren’t specializing in a particular skill, it doesn’t mean you can’t learn abilities from within that category. For example, a character built mostly with Strength can still learn the skills to unlock Refill from one of the other lines.

How to increase the recovery of Medicinal Pills in Rise of the Ronin

Making friends pays off. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can increase the health provided by your Medicinal Pills in a number of ways. These include learning Special Skills and increasing Bonds with particular characters.

Thankfully, Bonds are a big part of the Rise of the Ronin campaign, so you’ll increase the effectiveness of your Medicinal Pills several times just by playing the game. But, if you’re in a rush, we suggest learning new Special Skills from the skill trees to get the extra juice.

The best Special Skill for extra recovery is Increased Aid Recovery, which you’ll find within the Healing Art chain in the Intellect tree. If you choose to start as a Sapper, you should already have some points in this tree, but other classes need to work toward it.

