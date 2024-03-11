Category:
Rise of the Ronin

Rise of the Ronin character creation, explained

Create and eviscerate.
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Mar 11, 2024 11:09 am
ronin shooting someone in rise of the ronin
Image via Team Ninja

Wondering whether an RPG has a character creation tool is almost a go-to question, and many prospective players are asking that very question about Team Ninja’s Rise of the Ronin, as we all want to make silly-looking samurais.

Recommended Videos

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve forgotten there’s a main game to play because I’ve been too busy chiselling my character’s jaw while making them ungainly and disproportionate. Many RPGs provide these very character-molding tools, and Rise of the Ronin falls squarely into that bracket.

Not just that, but Team Ninja’s previous works—Nioh and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty—also allowed for a lot of freedom in the character creation department, and it would be a shame if Rise of the Ronin chose to forego this most entertaining of features. So, let’s dive into Rise of the Ronin’s character creation process and what it entails.

Does Rise of the Ronin have character creation?

rise of the ronin character
The freedom is yours. Image via Team Ninja

Breathe a sigh of relief, for Rise of the Ronin does feature a character creation menu designed to let you sculpt your custom character, giving them the identity you specifically desire.

In the official FAQ for Rise of the Ronin on the PlayStation website, a question asking “Is there a character creator feature in Rise of the Ronin?” is met with a simple response, “Yes. You can freely customize your character’s visual features, including elements like their face and body shape, hair, voice and more.”

While it’s not official as of yet, I’ll go out on a limb here and say this will be the very first thing you do in Rise of the Ronin. Just like Nioh, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, and virtually any other Soulslike game, your first task will surely be to carefully craft your character’s appearance.

Then, once you’ve made your character, they’ll appear in the first cutscene, and you’ll get to see your hard work brought to life before your very eyes. It’s not the only thing you’ll be able to tweak to suit your preferences, though, as you can also change the Rise of the Ronin difficulty settings on top of everything.

related content
Read Article Rise of the Ronin or Dragon’s Dogma 2 – Which one should you play?
rise of the ronin and dragon's dogma 2 side by side
Category: Rise of the Ronin
Rise of the Ronin
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Rise of the Ronin or Dragon’s Dogma 2 – Which one should you play?
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Mar 11, 2024
Read Article Does Rise of the Ronin have early access? Answered
A promotional image of the protagonist from Rise of the Ronin looking out over the sea
Category: Rise of the Ronin
Rise of the Ronin
Does Rise of the Ronin have early access? Answered
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Mar 8, 2024
Read Article Is Rise of the Ronin coming to PC? Answered
Rise of the Ronin character thinking
Category: Rise of the Ronin
Rise of the Ronin
Is Rise of the Ronin coming to PC? Answered
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Mar 7, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Rise of the Ronin or Dragon’s Dogma 2 – Which one should you play?
rise of the ronin and dragon's dogma 2 side by side
Category: Rise of the Ronin
Rise of the Ronin
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Rise of the Ronin or Dragon’s Dogma 2 – Which one should you play?
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Mar 11, 2024
Read Article Does Rise of the Ronin have early access? Answered
A promotional image of the protagonist from Rise of the Ronin looking out over the sea
Category: Rise of the Ronin
Rise of the Ronin
Does Rise of the Ronin have early access? Answered
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Mar 8, 2024
Read Article Is Rise of the Ronin coming to PC? Answered
Rise of the Ronin character thinking
Category: Rise of the Ronin
Rise of the Ronin
Is Rise of the Ronin coming to PC? Answered
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Mar 7, 2024
Author
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.