Rise of the Ronin character creation, explained

Wondering whether an RPG has a character creation tool is almost a go-to question, and many prospective players are asking that very question about Team Ninja’s Rise of the Ronin, as we all want to make silly-looking samurais.

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve forgotten there’s a main game to play because I’ve been too busy chiselling my character’s jaw while making them ungainly and disproportionate. Many RPGs provide these very character-molding tools, and Rise of the Ronin falls squarely into that bracket.

Not just that, but Team Ninja’s previous works—Nioh and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty—also allowed for a lot of freedom in the character creation department, and it would be a shame if Rise of the Ronin chose to forego this most entertaining of features. So, let’s dive into Rise of the Ronin’s character creation process and what it entails.

Does Rise of the Ronin have character creation?

The freedom is yours. Image via Team Ninja

Breathe a sigh of relief, for Rise of the Ronin does feature a character creation menu designed to let you sculpt your custom character, giving them the identity you specifically desire.

In the official FAQ for Rise of the Ronin on the PlayStation website, a question asking “Is there a character creator feature in Rise of the Ronin?” is met with a simple response, “Yes. You can freely customize your character’s visual features, including elements like their face and body shape, hair, voice and more.”

While it’s not official as of yet, I’ll go out on a limb here and say this will be the very first thing you do in Rise of the Ronin. Just like Nioh, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, and virtually any other Soulslike game, your first task will surely be to carefully craft your character’s appearance.

Then, once you’ve made your character, they’ll appear in the first cutscene, and you’ll get to see your hard work brought to life before your very eyes. It’s not the only thing you’ll be able to tweak to suit your preferences, though, as you can also change the Rise of the Ronin difficulty settings on top of everything.