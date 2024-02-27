Category:
Is Rise of the Ronin co-op multiplayer?

The path of a Ronin doesn't have to be a lonely one.
Matt Porter
Feb 27, 2024
A Ronin walking along a grass-covered path, with a person kneeling in front of them.
Image via Team Ninja

Rise of the Ronin drops you into the war between the Tokugawa Shogunate and those who oppose them during the Boshin War, but will you be able to join your friends in battle? Here’s what we know about co-op multiplayer in Rise of the Ronin.

Developed by Team Ninja, players will explore and fight in historical areas like Yokohama, Kyoto, and Edo as they make alliances and battle to win the war and preserve the tradition of the Shogunate.

If all of that sounds like your cup of tea, then Rise of the Ronin might just be the game for you. But will you be able to team up with your mates and explore ancient Japan together? Here’s the scoop.

Does Rise of the Ronin have co-op multiplayer?

A Ronin, standing on top of a cliff, looking down on a settlement across a river.
Will you have to face the enemy alone in Rise of the Ronin? Image via Team Ninja

Yes, Rise of the Ronin does feature co-op multiplayer. In an interview with Famitsu, translated from Japanese, producer Yosuke Hayashi and director Fumihiko Yasuda explained that co-op multiplayer will work on a “mission-by-mission basis.”

“When tackling each mission, you can cooperate by choosing multiplayer,” Yasuda explained, confirming that the open-world portion of the game would feature multiplayer sections.

“[It is] similar to the cooperative play in the Nioh series,” continued Hayashi. “Choose a mission and take on the challenge together, or invite helpers. Additionally, in this game, each player is a Ronin living at the end of the Edo period. We wanted to create a way for Ronin to help each other online.”

Yasuda confirmed that more information about co-op multiplayer would arrive in further updates, however, didn’t give a date for when to expect more details. Unfortunately, you’ll only be able to team up with friends who own a PlayStation 5, as Rise of the Ronin is a PS5 exclusive.

Rise of the Ronin is scheduled to be released on March 22, 2024.

Matt Porter
Associate Editor. Matt has been writing about Call of Duty for almost 10 years, with bylines at Gfinity, Dexerto, and a spell as CharlieIntel's editor. Matt is experienced in all things CoD, including multiplayer, Warzone, and esports.