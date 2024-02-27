Rise of the Ronin countdown: Exact start time and release date

Rise of the Ronin is a highly-anticipated open-world RPG from developer Team Ninja releasing solely for the PlayStation 5. If you’re interested, you need to know its exact release date and what time it’s coming out so you can begin playing straight away.

Rise of the Ronin start time and release date

The Rise of the Ronin release date is set for Friday, March 22, 2024. While this appears to be locked in by both Sony and Team Ninja, delays can always happen, no matter how close a date seems. So while I would circle March 22 on your calendar, keep in mind delays could still potentially occur between now and then.

As for a start time, there’s nothing official on that front just yet. The developers have still not released any sort of launch time for Rise of the Ronin as they’re likely in the stages of ensuring no delays will occur in the last stretch. However, if recent releases are any indication, we can expect Rise of the Ronin to launch at midnight EST or around 12pm EST (5pm GMT)—though these release times are, of course, only predictions at this stage.

When Rise of the Ronin is released, you can play it exclusively on PS5. The game is set in late-1800s Japan and is fully open world with plenty of RPG elements. It also has an emphasis on combat, so expect to spend most of your time dueling your way through the world and storyline.

While it’s not a true Souls-like title, Ronin can be challenging if you make it one. The devs have stated numerous times in marketing it’s “highly accessible” too though.