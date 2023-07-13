Can Tyrunt and Tyrantrum be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Pokémon Go’s new Season of Go is here, starting the month of June with two special events. After Go Fest 2022 on June 4 and 5, it’s time for the return of Adventure Week, which runs from June 7 to 12.

In this year’s edition of the fan-favorite event, players will once again find Rock-type Pokémon, along with Fossil Pokémon, more frequently in the wild and in seven-kilometer eggs. During Adventure Week 2022, the two fossils from Gen VI are making their Pokémon Go debut. Tyrunt and Amaura will be available via Field Research and seven-kilometer eggs.

One thing that Pokémon trainers are probably wondering is if the Shiny version of their favorite dinosaurs, Tyrant and its evolution Tyrantrum, will be available from the beginning. But the answer might be disappointing.

How to find Tyrunt and Tyrantrum in Pokémon Go

Unfortunately, when Tyrunt is not featured as a spotlight Pokémon during an event, it is incredibly elusive—much like all other Pokémon that were restored from fossils. While it may appear in the wild very rarely, players will likely not stumble upon one randomly, instead requiring them to wait for events in which it may spawn at greater rates or appear in an Egg pool.

This, in turn, stops players from getting their hands on the coveted Tyrantrum, as it requires a total of 50 Tyrunt Candies in order to evolve.

How to get Shiny Tyrunt and Tyrantrum in Pokémon Go

As part of the 2023 iteration of the Adventure Week event, Niantic has officially released Shiny Tyrunt and Tyrantrum into Pokémon Go, while also giving players a few more opportunities to add its normal version to their Pokédexes as well. While it won’t appear with any boosted rates during this event, players that have been yearning to add a dark blue Tyrunt and Tyrantrum to their collections will now have that opportunity.

The Shiny versions of these two fossil Pokémon will continue to be available upon the conclusion of this event on Aug. 2 at 8pm local time.

However, Tyrunt will go back to being an incredibly rare spawn, one that doesn’t often appear outside of changing Egg pools during specific events. At this point, it is not clear when Tyrunt’s encounter rate will be boosted when this event concludes, so make sure to seek out as many of this Pokémon as you can while the event is underway.

