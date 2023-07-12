Returning Pokémon Go event unearths new Shiny fossil Pokémon and Mega Tyranitar

Fossil Pokémon are some of the hardest for players to find regardless of what game in the Pokémon series they’re playing. But thanks to an upcoming event in Pokémon Go, these ancient Pokémon are about to become much more common.

Adventure Week is returning for yet another iteration in Pokémon Go from July 27 at 10am local time to Aug. 2 at 8pm local time, featuring all of the currently available Pokémon that can be restored from fossils in the mobile title. This will also mark the first time that Regidrago is available as a Raid boss outside of Elite Raids, as well as the ferocious Mega Tyranitar finally venturing to Mega Raids for players to earn Tyranitar Mega Energy.

The time for exploration is here—Adventure Week returns July 27. Get ready to catch and hatch your favorite ancient Pokémon! https://t.co/rvWqpSXzcd pic.twitter.com/34c4PPOVxB — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) July 12, 2023

During the event duration, players will notice boosted encounter rates for Pokémon from fossils, including Omanyte, Kabuto, Aerodactyl, Lileep, Anorith, Cranidos, Shieldon, Archen, Tirtouga, Tyrunt, and Amaura—all of which can be Shiny. This event marks the debut of Shiny Tyrunt and Shiny Amaura, both of which will continue to be available after the event ends, though these Pokémon are incredibly rare spawns.

Timed Research will be available in both free and paid forms, with the former allowing players to choose how they wish to go about discovering these ancient Pokémon, while the latter rewards players with a Super Incubator and more event encounters. A new collection challenge will be available for all trainers that will likely require players to catch all of these Pokémon restored from fossils, which will reward an encounter with both Tyrunt and Amaura.

Players will also be able to indulge in double experience for spinning PokéStops—quintuple if that’s the first time they’ve visited that specific PokéStop. While players also enjoy a half hatch distance for Eggs, they should take a look at the sky to notice a colorful surprise.

Tirtouga, Archen, Tyrunt, and Amaura will appear in seven-kilometer Eggs players obtain during the event. The latter two in this pool will also appear in Field Research tasks alongside Omastar, Kabutops, Cradily, and Armaldo, giving players multiple opportunities to possibly find and catch some of Pokémon Go’s newest Shinies.

All of these bonuses and encounter rate increases will only be available during the Adventure Week event from July 27 to Aug. 2, when thereafter these fossil Pokémon will go back to being extremely rare.

