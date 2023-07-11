All Pokémon Go Limited Partner Research: Amazon Prime Gaming tasks and rewards

Pokémon Go has been partnered with Amazon for a number of years, with the ongoing partnership offering players free rewards if they link their Niantic and Amazon Prime accounts. During Prime Day 2023, that deal pushed some new Limited Partner Research live for players to complete and get some nice rewards.

The Limited Partner Research: Amazon Prime Gaming set went live on July 10 and will be available for all eligible players to complete until Aug. 22, though you can only claim it until Aug. 14.

The main point of the research, other than getting players with Amazon Prime to link their accounts to Pokémon Go, is handing out promotional items and varied rewards.

All you need to do to claim the research is head on over to the Pokémon Go page on the Prime Gaming website, which is also the spot to grab all of the other bundles that drop every few weeks too. From there, just head over to the Niantic website or open up your Pokémon Go in-game shop, on Android, to redeem your codes.

You won’t need to do much to get your rewards with this Limited Partner Research, since it only has a few simple steps. Here are all of the research tasks and rewards you will see.

Full Pokémon Go Limited Partner Research: Amazon Prime Gaming tasks and rewards

Limited Partner Research: Amazon Prime Gaming page one

Take a snapshot of your Buddy Pikachu encounter

Send five Gifts to Friends Delibird encounter

Hatch two Eggs TBD



Total Reward: 2,023 XP, 2,023 Stardust, and 20 Ultra Balls

Limited Partner Research: Amazon Prime Gaming page two

TBD TBD

TBD TBD

TBD TBD



Total Reward: Go Fest 2023 Avatar Shirt

