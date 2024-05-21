Elgyem Pokemon TCG art.
Image via The Pokemon Company
Category:
Pokémon

Can Elgyem be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

No need to search the stars.
Image of Cale Michael
Cale Michael
|
Published: May 21, 2024 01:33 am

Certain Pokémon float along in games and are only noticed when they pop up or by hardcore fans of the species. In Pokémon Go, Elgyem is one such Pokémon you may not think about often until you see it and ask “can Elygyem be Shiny?”

Recommended Videos

For some Pokémon Go players, Shiny Pokémon are the biggest draw for special events and content updates because they love the process of hunting for rare alternate color schemes. But, because Niantic rolls out Pokémon and updates in a completely different way to the main series and other Pokémon titles, understanding which Shiny Pokémon are actually available can be a challenge when it comes to species like Elgyem and its evolution.

Can you get Shiny Elgyem or Beheeyem in Pokémon Go?

Elgyem Pokemon TCG art.
Will your search be fruitful? Image via The Pokemon Company

Yes, Elgyem and its evolution Beheeyem can both be Shiny in Pokémon Go. Niantic released the Shiny variant of the Cerebral Pokémon during the Psychic Spectacular 2022 event, which also added Mega Alakazam.

Shiny Elgyem is available for you to encounter, and even had an Elgyem Spotlight Hour to highlight the species on May 21. Unfortunately, not every Pokémon from Gen V shares the same fate, as the number of Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go is still growing slowly each month.

Just like with most Shiny Pokémon, the odds of finding a Shiny Elgyem or Beheeyem are low due to how Pokémon Go encounters function. You will need to get lucky if you want to catch one with an alternate eye color, though you have a chance to encounter one at any time if you spot an Elgyem in the overworld.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Pokémon Go Elgyem Spotlight Hour: All event bonuses, explained
Elgyem Pokemon TCG art.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Go Elgyem Spotlight Hour: All event bonuses, explained
Cale Michael Cale Michael May 21, 2024
Read Article How to get Dot’s Quaxly in Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet
Quaxly Mystery Gift in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
How to get Dot’s Quaxly in Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa May 20, 2024
Read Article New Pokémon Scarlet, Violet distribution features free Porygon2
Porygon2 TCG art
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
New Pokémon Scarlet, Violet distribution features free Porygon2
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa May 20, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Pokémon Go Elgyem Spotlight Hour: All event bonuses, explained
Elgyem Pokemon TCG art.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Go Elgyem Spotlight Hour: All event bonuses, explained
Cale Michael Cale Michael May 21, 2024
Read Article How to get Dot’s Quaxly in Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet
Quaxly Mystery Gift in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
How to get Dot’s Quaxly in Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa May 20, 2024
Read Article New Pokémon Scarlet, Violet distribution features free Porygon2
Porygon2 TCG art
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
New Pokémon Scarlet, Violet distribution features free Porygon2
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa May 20, 2024
Author
Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.