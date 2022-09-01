Mega Alakazam, Shiny Elgyem take the stage for Pokémon Go Psychic Spectacular 2022

The Psychic Spectacular is back for a third straight year in Pokémon Go, bringing with it Mega Alakazam and a number of other rare Psychic-types for players to encounter.

Running from Sept. 6 to 12, Mega Alakazam will be making its debut in the game through Mega Raids. Deoxys will be returning to raids during the event too, giving players another chance to catch the Mythical Pokémon in all four of its forms.

The Season of Light kicks off with the Psychic Spectacular event! 🔮



Look forward to Mega Alakazam’s debut, Deoxys Raid Day, and more!



Kadabra, Kirlia, Gothia, Elgyem, Solosis, and more Psychic-type Pokémon will be appearing in the wild more frequently throughout the event. Players who catch an Alakazam or evolve a Kadabra during the event will gain access to the Charged Attack Psychic.

Elgyem will also be available to encounter as a Shiny for the first time. Players can complete Timed Research tasks focused on Curveball Throws to earn multiple encounters with Elgyem. Field Research will be available and offer players encounters with Baltoy, Chimecho, and even Hypno if they are lucky.

There will also be a Deoxys Raid Day during the event on Sept. 11. It will run from 2pm to 5pm local time for all players and include Deoxys appearing in raids more frequently, along with a chance for players to earn five additional daily Raid Passes.

Here are the full event details surrounding encounters and Pokémon:

All content included in the Pokémon Go Psychic Spectacular 2022

Increased Pokémon spawns

Abra (Shiny available)

Slowpoke (Shiny available)

Drowzee (Shiny available)

Natu (Shiny available)

Ralts (Shiny available)

Spoink (Shiny available)

Munna (Shiny available)

Woobat (Shiny available)

Gothita

Solosis

Elgyem (Shiny available)

Kadabra

Kirlia

Event raid rotation

One-star Raids Unown E Unown P Unown S Espurr (Shiny available)

Three-star Raids Alolan Raichu (Shiny available) Wobbuffet (Shiny available) Girafarig (Shiny available) Oranguru

Five-star Raids Deoxys (All Formes) (Shiny available)

Mega Raids Mega Alakazam (Shiny available)



Egg hatch rotation (Seven kilometers)